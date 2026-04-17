A Bluebird Day for Dec My Room’s Sold-Out ‘Room To Grow’ Dallas Luncheon at NorthPark Center
A Designer-Led Fundraiser That Would Make Nancy Meyers ProudBY Melissa Smrekar //
Spring looks from Neiman Marcus NorthPark. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Event Co-Chair Erika Burton, Design Chair Javier Burkle, Event Co-Chair Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Neiman Marcus NorthPark presented spring looks. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The featured designers. Back: Traci Connell, Eddie Maestri, Beth Dotolo, Javier Burkle, Noel Pittman; Front: Lisa Henderson, Courtney Garrigan, Jen Stevens, Teddie Garrigan, Carolina Gentry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The afternoon included a design panel featuring Billy Fong, Javier Burkle, Tori Ross, and Jane Scott Hodges. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Gorgeous “Les Fougeres” linens by corporate sponsor Schumacher adorned each table. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Leigh Burns, Mary Frances Kearney, Shannon Halbert, Lauren Martinez (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Erin Mathews served as the official listing agent for the dollhouse and miniature rooms. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Terra Najork-Peterson, Dawn Greiner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Palomas and Diet Cokes awaited guests upon their arrival. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
A sold-out crowd of nearly 300 guests enjoyed lunch in the Neiman Marcus Garden at NorthPark Center on a picture-perfect afternoon. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kristen Williams' and Shelby Foster's nod to "The Parent Trap." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Carolyn Bender, Erika Burton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Schumacher linens adorned the tables. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Eddie Maestri (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Event co-chairs Erika Burton and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Design panelists Billy Fong, Tori Ross, Jane Scott Hodges, and Javier Burkle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Adare Robinson, Caroline Lamar, Leigh Karro, Alexi Martin, Laura Black (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Marjon Henderson presented a spring trend forecast from Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Monica Gibbs, Melissa Johnston (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Jen Stevens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Christina Jafar, Caroline Harrison (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
(Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Jane Scott Hodges, Lisa Henderson, Talley Pike (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Paige Westhoff, Cynthia Everitt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
PaperCity team members Billy Fong, Jess Prescott, Melissa Smrekar, and Brooke Dowdy. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Beth Dotolo, Carolina Gentry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The beautiful lamps on each table were from sponsor Coco & Dash. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kate Bowman, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Melissa Smrekar, Annie Roche, Lilly Watson, Sarah Ring, Samantha Wortley, Sally Pretorius Hodge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Courtney Garrigan and Teddie Garrigan (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Samantha Allen, Heather Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Brittany Smalley, Amanda Sunderman, Claire Baker, Graham Jones, Maggie Dunlap (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Dappled sunlight cast a magical glow across the garden, highlighting the beautifully set tables, which were adorned with rattan chargers and gorgeous “Les Fougeres” linens by Schumacher. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Jennifer Klos, Sheridan Reeder, Jennifer Kesterson, Grecia Garcia-Castillo, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman, Nathalie Barrera (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kathryn Williams, Macye Tillery, Virginia Smith, Mary Wesley Maddox, Suzanne Droese, Elizabeth McVean, Anna Caroline Turner, Audrey Davros (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Model with Diet Coke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The weather was sunny and 70 degrees for the afternoon in the garden. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Joanie Scott, Sarah Ring, Sally Pretorius Hodge, Lilly Watson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Keely Allen, Samantha Allen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Molly Carson, Rochelle Watson, Emily Seifert (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kathy Fisher, Marjon Henderson, Mary McGreevy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Sarah Groves, Ashley O'Malley, Kristi Bare (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Traci Connell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Liz Smith, Lauren Brookshire, Maria Quiroz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Dana Aulanier, Marisa Carona (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Courtney Derderian, Hayley Louden (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Bethany Holloway, Lisa Henderson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The event took inspiration from Nancy Meyers' films. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Claire Hill, Kristen Williams, Izzy Haemisegger, Nancy Nasher, Shelby Foster (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Dana Aulanier, Marisa Carona, Courtney Dowling, Maddy Artunduaga, Brittaney Mungioli, Megan Morrow (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Taylynn Snyder, Erin Choi, Katy Brooks, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Heather Smith, Tammi Williams, Jan Kramer, Melanie Young, Carey Moseley, Jenny Murley-Gonzalez (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
When you invite guests to join you “on the sunny side of the street,” you really hope that the weather cooperates.
Two weeks ago, PaperCity offered an exclusive look inside the miniature rooms that eight of Dallas’ top interior design firms created to support Dec My Room’s annual fundraising luncheon.
A quick synopsis of the background story — When I said yes to co-chairing the 8th annual “Room To Grow” luncheon with Erika Burton, we agreed that the event itself presented room for growth, too. Because Dec My Room creates personalized healing spaces for long-term pediatric patients, we turned our attention to Dallas’ vibrant design community. After all, who better understands the healing power of a beautifully designed space than interior designers?
The Big (Miniature) Idea
We tapped the dapper Javier Burkle (whom I call the “Mayor of Dallas” because he knows *everyone*), who generously agreed to serve as our Design Chair. Burkle recruited Traci Connell (Traci Connell Interiors), Beth Dotolo and Carolina Gentry (Pulp Design Studios), Teddie Garrigan and Courtney Garrigan (Coco and Dash), Lisa Henderson (Lisa Henderson Interiors), Eddie Maestri (Maestri Studio), Noel Pittman (Noel Pittman Design), and Jen Stevens (Fonde Interiors) to design custom spaces inspired by the Thorne Miniature Rooms at Art Institute of Chicago.
The Sunny Side of the Street
Our new spin on the annual event generated tremendous attention and interest, resulting in it selling out within a few days. The luncheon recently took place in the Neiman Marcus Garden and NorthPark Center. With Father of the Bride‘s 24 Maple Drive as our theme, we encouraged guests to dress accordingly for the garden affair, with “Directed by Nancy Meyers” as the suggested dress code. The nearly 300 guests in attendance played along perfectly, with a special shoutout to Shelby Foster, Kristen Williams, and Courtney Derderian for their sartorial nods to The Parent Trap‘s Annie James, Hallie Parker, and Meredith Blake. Even the weather followed direction; it was a perfectly sunny and 70-degree bluebird day. (Erika and I refused to indulge a rain plan; it simply didn’t work for our aesthetic vision of the day.)
As guests arrived, they sipped on Madre Prosecco, Palomas, and mini glass-bottled Diet Cokes as they admired the dollhouse-sized rooms on display, which were all part of the silent auction. Erin Mathews even served as the official listing agent, with her sign out front for our “Open House!”
Dappled sunlight cast a magical glow across the garden, highlighting the beautifully set tables, which were adorned with rattan chargers and gorgeous “Les Fougeres” linens by Schumacher, which served as a lead sponsor of the event. (Schumacher even printed custom-scale wallpapers in their most iconic prints for the designers to “dec” their rooms with!) Coco & Dash donated colorful lacquered lamps, which attendees — who made a minimum $250 donation to the organization — took home with them.
More Than ‘Chipper Chicken’
At the top of the program, Erika and I thanked our generous supporters, including Honorary Chair Nancy Nasher, before Neiman Marcus’ Marjon Henderson offered a spring trend forecast. As lunch began, models elegantly showcased the latest styles from Neiman Marcus as they strolled throughout the garden. Attendees enjoyed a salad trio from Chocolate Angel (including a “Chipper Chicken” salad, IYKYK), followed by a “Wedding Cake” petit four from Stein’s, which was displayed in an individual glass cloche. (We are doing our part to serve luncheon food that people… actually want to eat.)
A new addition, the event then included a design panel moderated by my friend, colleague, and PaperCity Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong. Billy led a warm and lively conversation with Burkle, Jane Scott Hodges of cult favorite bedding brand Leontine Linens, and Tori Ross from Schumacher. Naturally, the conversation tied back to Dec My Room, especially as the panelists discussed what a thoughtfully designed space does for a person’s outlook.
The Heart of the Event
Dec My Room North Texas Area Director Heather Smith then presented this year’s awards to Terra Najork-Peterson (Monarch Servant Heart Award), Renza DePirro (Heart of Gold Volunteer Award), and Samantha Allen, the 2026 Celebrate Flight Award recipient. Allen’s vulnerable and courageous words about her own experience with Dec My Room after a severe ATV accident in her teenage years underscored the entire purpose of the event. She brought the audience to tears… and to their feet.
To end the afternoon, we announced the raffle winners, who scored everything from tickets to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to a $2,500 gift card to NorthPark Center to an engraved pendant from Eisman Jewels.
On this picture-perfect day, supporters left their worries on the doorstep and joined us on the sunny side of the street.
PC Seen: Suzanne Droese, Mary Frances Kearney, Ellie Campion, Miriam Spradling, Monica Gibbs, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Sally Pretorius Hodge, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman, Annie Roche, Jessica Khan, Alexandra Meisel, Natalie Patten, Ashley Hughes, Sarah Ring, Lilly Watson, Kate Bowman, Bethany Hollway, Kelly Garlock, Helen Goblirsch, Christina Papaila, Nina Sachse, Anabel Atkinson, Courtney Dowling, Ashley Nowak, Jen Lavelle, Brittney Lanier, Heather Winn, Ashley O’Malley, Cynthia Everitt, Paige Westhoff, Sarah Groves, Adare Robinson, Jen Kesterson Cifuentes, Sheridan Reeder, Jennifer Klos, Scott Mitchell, Kristi Leatherman, Hayley Louden, Jonika Nix, Amanda Sunderman, Andrea Weber, Carol Holmes, Taryn McDonald, Carolyn Bender, Courtney Petit, Lauren Murphy Shepherd, Samantha Wortley, Laura Black, Katy Brooks, and Christina Jafar.