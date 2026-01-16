Top 10 Chefs Honor Houston’s Healthy Eating Queen — Delicious Alchemy With Gracie Cavnar

Recipe for Success Foundation founders and volunteer leadership Gracie & Bob Cavnar at the Delicious Alchemy banquet (Photo by CatchLight Group)

Chefs David Buckley, Erik Cruz and Ryan Pera at the 20th anniversary Delicious Alchemy banquet benefiting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by CatchLight Group)

Honoree Gracie Cavnar, chairs Will & Virginia McMullen, honoree Bob Cavnar at the Recipe for Success Foundation Delicious Alchemy 20th anniversary banquet held at Hope Farms (Photo by CatchLight Group)

Ten chefs, 10 artful courses and exceptional wines combined in one glorious night of gustatory celebration of the Recipe for Success Foundation that doubled as a salute to founder Gracie Cavnar and patron/board member Bob Cavnar.

The 20th anniversary Delicious Alchemy banquet, held at the nonprofit’s Hope Farms, honored the duo who for two decades have helmed and supported, without pay, the nonprofit’s mission of combatting childhood obesity by introducing school children to healthy eating.

After two decades of tireless unpaid dedication, Gracie Cavnar has announced her retirement and a search for a paid successor has begun with funds raised during this evening supporting that search.

The couple’s dedication to the mission was recognized on this evening with a City of Houston Proclamation from Mayor John Whitmire declaring it “Gracie and Bob Cavnar Day.” The presentation was made by dinner chairs Virginia and Will McMullen, who then offered a jubilant toast to begin the lavish dinner.

“This year’s banquet is a momentous occasion,” Virginia McMullen says. “We aren’t just honoring Gracie and Bob. We are celebrating a movement that has touched thousands of children and inspired a national call to action.”

The milestone evening reunited many of the visionary chefs who helped the Cavnars launch the foundation in 2005. Among the “OG” brigade returning were Randy Evans, Peter Garcia, Greg Martin, Barbara McKnight, Ryan Pera and Claire Smith — all culinary pioneers who helped design the groundbreaking Seed-to-Plate Nutrition Education curriculum that first introduced Houston school children to the joy of real food. Those chefs were joined in the effort by Chefs Lucas McKinney, Dominick Lee, David Buckley and Eric Cruz.

Adding to the kitchen energy, retired chef Martin (formerly with Bistro Menil) was assisted by Chefs Sebastien Laval and Adam Paul of Jackson & Company. The course was Juniper-Roasted Buffalo Tenderloin with Petite Syrah & Huckleberries, Hubbard Squash Brûlée & Hazelnut-Crusted Braised Leeks.

Wine pairings for the dinner were curated and collected by 55 Seventy and included vintages from the Loire Valley, New Zealand, Spain, Napa Valley and Piedmont, generously donated by the vintners.

Gracie Cavnar’s Mission

“I was deeply alarmed in the mid-90s when I discovered that childhood obesity was a real thing — a debilitating and enormously expensive epidemic unfolding in real time,” Cavnar tells PaperCity. “I’m a little OCD and just couldn’t let it go. I understood the power of marketing and the impact of the onslaught of junk food and fast food ads targeting our kids.

“But as a mom, I also knew that it was possible to grow healthy eaters as the default — not through rules or restrictions. But by making healthy food delicious, cooking together, and the tradition of family meals the way we live.”

Armed with a mission, Cavnar spent nearly a decade exploring best practices and the latest research — what the scientists were recommending, what was working in some communities,

“That process confirmed what I already knew in my gut: Kids who know how to cook, eat better, and kids who garden understand more about food.” she says. “I love to do both, and those activities were already woven into our family’s life.”

The results have been remarkable.

Recipe for Success has tested, piloted and codified a nutrition education curriculum for schools that helped more than 50,000 school children across the country understand the importance of healthy eating and fall in love with real food. Hundreds of teachers across the country have been trained in the curriculum.

“We built a working farm and education center in the middle of Houston where we grow healthy food, hosts thousands of kids on field trips, teach cooking and gardening to all ages, and have prepared aspirational urban farmers to be successful,” Cavnar says.

“We’ve engaged 100,000-plus players around the world in our online veggie eating game that demystifies fresh produce and proved that when children grow and learn how to cook their own food, they eat better. Forever.”