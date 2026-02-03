Delilah Dallas Makes Dreams Come True With Extravagent Grand Opening Party — mgk Surprises Guests as Special Performer

Held inside the brand’s largest Delilah location to date, the opening marked one of the most talked-about nightlife debuts Dallas has seen in recent years. (Photo by Chase Hall)

One of the most highly anticipated new restaurant openings of 2026, Los Angeles-based supper club Delilah is making its Dallas debut on February 3.

In anticipation of the opening, we got a first look at the stunning new 1920s-inspired space, and we will be dining at Delilah this week to get y’all a first taste of the American food menu soon after. But first, we have to tell you about the grand opening bash, which we attended last Thursday, along with what felt like all the VIPs in Dallas — from global tastemakers to sports and entertainment icons.

I was already excited to attend the exclusive party, but once I found out mgk (formerly Machine Gun Kelly) would be the surprise performer, I was thrilled.

I fell in love with Colson Baker’s music after seeing him perform “lonely” from his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall on Saturday Night Live in 2021. The song is about his dad passing away, with whom he had a complicated relationship. It’s about grief; something I could really relate to at the time, as my mom had passed away a few years before. I immediately had to learn more about this 31-year-old guy performing his heart out on live television, and I’ve anxiously awaited his Dallas tour stops and new album releases every few years. I am a Top 1% Spotify Listener of mgk if I haven’t proven myself a true fan yet. I can show you my Spotify Wrapped.

After five years, “Lonely” is something I still throw on in the car when I’m feeling especially griefy and need a cathartic outlet. At the Delilah Dallas party, I got to tell mgk this.

During the several hours I waited by the stage so I wouldn’t lose my spot, the Delilah party was going full-throttle around me. It was hard to focus on anything, as my attention kept getting pulled away from the live Delilah Dallas Band warming the stage up in front of a marvelous backdrop, burlesque performers dancing on several smaller stages throughout the space (and even above some of the reserved booths — mgk also hopped up there later on), a massive buffet with seafood, carving, and dessert stations, an ice sculpture, a glitzy photo op station, and the most congested of the areas — the bar offering complimentary cocktails including the Dallas exclusives: Perfume & Petals, 1616, and Hold Your Horses.

Valentine's Day Gift Guide Swipe Lake Austin Spa Resort Rose Gold Rosé Pecos Jane Vintage Music Lane Joy Gift Shoppe Domain Northside APIS Rowan Fairmont Austin















Next

When mgk came out after being introduced by The h.wood Group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll, the Dallas crowd immediately pushed forward, leaving me pinned against a Delilah podium that had been on stage earlier and released to the ground, but thankfully still with a prime view from the side.

After kicking off the show with “bloody valentine,” mgk addressed the crowd and said something along the lines of “Hi rich people, congrats on being rich.” At least that’s how I fondly remember it. He knew his audience that evening in Dallas… “Let’s enjoy the fruits of your labor,” he said as he started playing “starman” — a catchy tune from his most recent album that incorporates the chorus from Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life.” Everyone could sing along to that!

Before ending with “my ex’s best friend” — another 2020 hit that most people with any idea of who mgk is should know, he threw in an acoustic version of his current hit, “cliché” from his latest album, Lost Americana, as well as “vampire diaries.” I was most excited when he started singing “drunk face,” one of my favorites from Tickets.

During the evening, we spotted local celebs like Fort Worth singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Dallas philanthropists Nancy Rogers and Georgina Hartland, as well as tastemakers Jessica Nowitzki and Porschla Kidd, and notable sports and pop culture figures such as Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Cash Warren, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Jaleel White, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks.

To my surprise, after the show, Baker came out and joined his team at their table, which I was standing right next to. I had to say something. I think I tapped him on the arm to get his attention? It’s like a dream now, I can’t fully remember. Over a foot taller than me, he leaned down to listen as I told him how much “lonely” helped me after my mom died. I didn’t entirely hear his response as the party was still going, but he smiled and touched my arm.

Although there seemed to be an exception for the grand opening party (as you’ve probably seen all over your Instagram feed this week), Delilah is known for its no-photo policy. It’s so celebrities can cut loose and enjoy a meal or celebrate at the supper club in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and now, Dallas, without worrying about getting their picture taken. mgk was enforcing the rule for himself with fans that evening, but I get it.

That’s what, normally, makes Delilah so exclusive and special. And somewhere this writer could meet her favorite singer. Delilah Dallas, keep making dreams come true.