Discovery Green’s Dramatic Metamorphosis In Downtown Houston Gets a One Million Butterfly Boost

Artist Taft McWhorter creates a work of art in the auction at the Discovery Green Gala (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

The transformation of two downtown Houston parking lots into one of the city’s most beloved verdant oases — Discovery Green — was celebrated in black-tie fashion during the biennial Gala on the Green. The theme focused on the metamorphosis of the 12-acre site, employing butterflies as the symbol of glorious transformation.

With major support from H-E-B, the evening raised more than $1 million for Discovery Green Conservancy, which operates the public park, positioned directly in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Swanning toward the party tent in the center of the park from valet, the more than 530 guests strolled beneath the oaks of the Brown Promenade where artist Jen Lewin’s ATLAS installation floated from the branches. Considering the event’s motif, one might be forgiven for mistaking Lewin’s 24 oversized glowing moths for butterflies.

There was, however, no mistaking the ethereal butterflies that floated overhead in the air conditioning breezes of the party tent. The pastel palette of tabletop florals and tablecloths was echoed in the gowns of the ladies in attendance. The tableau accented by the emerald green gowns of those who fashionably saluted the park itself.

“The gala is a celebration of the metamorphosis that transformed a parking lot into a gorgeous outdoor cultural center and green space,” Discovery Green president Kathryn Lott told the gathering. “The evening is also a celebration of transformations that take place over generations with the new president honoring the first president alongside the children and grandchildren of the park’s founders.”

The evening’s honoree Guy Hagstette, FAIA, a dedicated professional proponent of parks and green space, was the first Discovery Green president. He serves as senior vice president of parks and civic projects with the Kinder Foundation, which was instrumental in bringing Discovery Green along with numerous other green spaces to reality.

Kara Kinder Vidal — who chaired the gala along with her husband Ulises Vidal, and Maria Vidal Morales and Eduardo Morales — is daughter of the foundation’s Rich Kinder. He was in attendance with his wife Nancy, who is foundation president and CEO.

The program, emceed by KHOU Channel 2’s Derrick Shore, included comments from Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Discovery Green Conservancy board member Lacey Dalcour Salas, who is the public affairs manager for H-E-B.

When Skyrocket! cranked up the tunes, attendees hit the dance floor, their energy fueled by the dinner from City Kitchen.

PC Seen: John Nau, former Mayor Bill White, Anne Lamkin Kinder, Nancy and Butch Abendshein, Judy and Scott Nyquist, Saundria Chase Gray, Doug Lawing, Scott Sawyer and Barry Mandel, Patsy Fourticq, Portia and Chris Hopkins, Tommy Pepper, Elizabeth Peterson, Gregoire Buais, Elizabeth and Ryan Martin, Yvonne and Scott Zeigler, Mark Sullivan, Allie and Jay Fields, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, and Lindsey Love.