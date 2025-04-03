Meet the 2025 DIFFA Dallas Style Council Ambassadors

A Dallas nonprofit, Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) raises critical funds for local organizations providing direct care to individuals and families impacted by HIV/AIDS — but their reach goes even further. DIFFA Dallas also funds agencies addressing food insecurity, homelessness, mental health, and other intersecting challenges affecting at-risk communities. They also throw one of the most glamorous, hottest, and renowned fundraisers in town every year: House of DIFFA.

At the core of DIFFA Dallas is the organization’s distinguished Style Council, an elite group of ambassadors whose influence extends far beyond fashion, selected by the DIFFA Dallas Board of Trustees. These individuals are not only prominent leaders in the Dallas community, but also the driving force behind DIFFA Dallas’ fundraising efforts, ensuring that DIFFA continues to bridge the increasing gap left by insufficient government funding. More than honorees, they are champions of the organization’s mission: mobilizing support, fostering awareness, and making a tangible impact on the fight against HIV/AIDS and beyond.

Let’s meet the 2025 DIFFA Dallas Style Council Members. And, mark your calendars for the 33rd Annual House of DIFFA: Dreamstate: a full-sensory experience taking place at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel on Saturday, May 3, 2025. This surreal, immersive realm is where fantasy and fashion will collide in honor of philanthropy.

Abbe Fenimore, Interior Designer

Abbe Fenimore is the founder and interior designer behind Studio Ten 25. She has been recognized for her bold color choices and play on patterns, which she brings to life in a way that’s simply one-of-a-kind. Fenimore’s work has been described as a lot like her personality: playful without sacrificing sophistication, elegant yet accessible, and completely and totally luminous. Fenimore and her team have transformed full homes and commercial spaces, like doggy daycares and sorority houses, not just here in Texas — but all over the country. Her wish is for everyone to have access to treatment and to be respected and supported.

Ashley Anderson Smith, Interior Designer, Creative Director of AAS Originals

Some call Ashley Anderson Smith a master designer, others call her a master party giver. She’s been known to be a master chef, but her best friends call her a master delegator. Don’t be in the room when this whirling dervish needs something done, or you could be a lucky delegate. She’s a maestro conducting a symphony of productivity and service. Philanthropy and giving back are in her genes. Anderson Smith is Dallas’ own multitasking superhero, while always smiling and always getting stuff done. She believes anyone living with this disease deserves comfort, compassion, and most of all, dignity.

Chad Collom, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Chad Collom grew up in small-town Texas and had the constant urge to get out and explore the world. After several years of living in San Francisco, Milan, and Los Angeles, he returned to Dallas to pursue a degree in nursing. He currently works as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner in private practice at Solace Counseling and holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree. He lives with his amazing partner, Steve Kemble, and Leo, the chihuahua. His loves are family, friends, animals, travel, laughter, painting, and creativity. His hope is for the stigma, misinformation, disinformation, and discrimination to cease. And for Dallas to continue to work together to provide access to medical and mental health care treatment, education, resources, support, hope, and respect.

Clayton Nabors, Accounting and Business Development

Clayton Nabors, a proud Dallas native and double pony from SMU, is a finance professional who balances his career with a deep love for food, cooking, fashion, and travel. His passion for cuisine goes beyond trying new dishes. Nabors enjoys creating his own meals and uses his food Instagram, “Dishing Dallas,” as an outlet to share and dump his countless food photos. With a strong focus on fitness and an eye for style, Nabors’ vibrant personality shines through in every aspect of his life. His hope for people living with HIV/AIDS is that they receive the compassion, support, and understanding they truly deserve.

Danny Cabrera, Flight Attendant/Show Director, Hamburger Mary’s Dallas/VACAYA Resort Director

International Superstar Drag Queen Danny Cabrera, aka Liquor Mini, is a world traveler and flight crew member with a major airline. He is the Show Director at Hamburger Mary’s Dallas. He is also the Resort and Tour Director for VACAYA. He was the Dallas Pride Grand Marshal in 2020 and is also known as one of the best Drag Queen Emcees in Texas. He has graced the stages of DIFFA, Purple Party, Dallas Pride, and World Pride 2019, and was the first Drag Queen to step foot in Antarctica. He spends his free time volunteering in the LGBTQA+ community in Dallas. His one wish is for us to find a CURE for HIV/AIDS, but until then he will continue to raise money to help people LIVING with HIV/AIDS.

Deborah Bowles, Wine and Spirits Executive

Deborah Bowles has never been one to sit on the sidelines. As a former collegiate volleyball athlete, she continues her passion for sports with golf, snow skiing, and water sports. Bowles’ expertise extends off the field of play, as she has been a respected leader in the fine wine and spirits industry for more than 20 years. She is active in multiple charities and enjoys raising the paddle to support those in need. She is a passionate animal lover and is happiest spending time with her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Hadley and Remi. She says that HIV/AIDS is no longer the terminal sentence of the ’90s, as advances in treatment have transformed the outlook for those affected, allowing affected individuals to regain control of their lives. Yet, ongoing education and prevention remains crucial to sustaining progress and protecting future generations.

Kelli Seliger, Realtor with Dave Perry Miller and Pilates Instructor at The Pilates Space

Kelli Seliger leads a vibrant and fulfilling life, balancing a career as a Realtor with Dave Perry-Miller, teaching Pilates at The Pilates Space, and as a mom to a son at the University of Alabama. She hopes for a future where people living with HIV/AIDS receive compassion, effective treatment, and support. She believes education and prevention are key to ending stigma and stopping the spread of the virus.

Kelly Wolfenberger, Sales

Kelly Wolfenberger is a West Texas girl who moved to the metroplex 17 years ago. After graduating from Texas Tech University, she began her career in the automotive industry in 2008. She has always had love for people and knew she wanted to work with a company that keeps customer relationships at the center of their business. Wolfenberger and her husband Jason have a huge heart for animals, especially their rescue pugs Lucy and Olive. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time outdoors, working out, and traveling.

Her ultimate wish is that in her lifetime, there will be a cure for HIV/AIDS. However, she says that while incredible people are working toward this goal, it is important to continue to provide education and resources in the community, as well as support for those living with HIV/ AIDS.

Korey Williams, Senior Fashion Advisor and Style Ambassador for Chanel

As a kid, Korey Williams spent his time watching Style with Elsa Klensch on CNN instead of MTV or cartoons on Saturday mornings. Fashion was his focus before he knew that it could be his career. As a result of this innate passion, he has had the opportunity to be involved with a number of fashion houses over the years, most recently with Chanel for the last 14 years. He is a Senior Fashion Advisor in the Dallas boutique, and Style Ambassador acting as a liaison between corporate entities in Paris and New York and his team of Fashion Advisors here in Dallas. He is part of Fashion Education for the local market. Merging public service, his love for fashion, and the LGBTQ community is the most amazing grouping of his passions that he could imagine. His wish for everyone living with HIV is to find strength, compassion, and understanding in their journey.

Lisa Endicott, Publicist, Agency Owner

Lisa Endicott is a self-made, serial entrepreneur whose career spans the spectrum of marketing, journalism, and digital media. For 27 years, she has consistently been a force pioneering in entertainment, sports, and hospitality — from athletes to rock stars to chefs. Endicott has created four web series and podcasts, including “Off the Menu.” She is a graduate of The Hockaday School and on its Board of Advisors. Endicott is a University of Texas journalism graduate known for reporting on the Dallas Cowboys. She was the first female sports director for UT Student Radio-Media. She has also lost many dear friends, personally and professionally, in this fight. She says that love knows no bounds, and it is her hope to enable communication to all on the access that exists for support, ensuring that no one is left out of a caring circle when in need.

Shelle Carrig, Real Estate at Sotheby’s International Realty & Amy Baumann, Chief Nursing Office, CityDoc Urgent Care Dallas-Fort Worth

Shelle Carrig and Amy Baumann are two small-town girls from Nebraska and Oklahoma who were presented with amazing opportunities that brought them together in Texas. They are a couple dedicated to their community, family, and doing good in Dallas and beyond. They love to travel and enjoy sports, arts, the mountains, concerts, mission trips, and the symphony. Their wish is for the prevention of stereotyping and misunderstandings of those who are not educated about HIV and the prevention of AIDS.

Sierra Tuthill, Director of Marketing for Exxir

Sierra Tuthill is the Director of Marketing for Exxir, the company behind Bishop Arts and creative concepts like Paradiso, Casablanca, Tipsy Elf, Jungle Studio Fitness, and Le Fruit. A proud TCU graduate and former captain of the TCU Showgirls, she brings her leadership skills and passion for community to her work, curating vibrant experiences that connect people. She thrives on socializing and bringing people together, both in her professional role and personal life. She hopes that people living with HIV/AIDS receive the support, compassion, and access to the healthcare they need to live full and healthy lives without stigma.

Sonia Simmons, Community Volunteer/Avid Golfer/World Traveler

Sonia Simmons is a proud Dallas native who has deep roots in her community. After graduating from Richardson High School, she earned Bachelor’s Degrees in both Economics and International Studies from Southern Methodist University. With a distinguished career in revenue accounting and financial management, Sonia has contributed her expertise to high-tech companies. Now, Simmons devotes her time to volunteering for various local organizations, enjoying golf, and exploring the world with her husband. She is a dedicated supporter of charities like DIFFA, the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, and Smiles Charity. She envisions a future where a medical breakthrough puts an end to this devastating disease.

Sonya Mofor, Chief Operations Officer – Don Morphy

Sonya Mofor, COO of Don Morphy Clothiers, is a dynamic leader with a strong background in fashion and philanthropy. Originally from Cameroon and now based in Dallas, she co-founded the African Girls NGO and leads the Threads For Change Foundation, both focused on community empowerment. With an accounting background and an MBA in Strategic Leadership, Sonya has played a key role in elevating Don Morphy, which has been featured in major fashion publications and dressed numerous celebrities. Her commitment to sustainability and cultural diversity shapes her business and foundation’s philanthropic initiatives. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time and traveling with her family and children, and exploring Dallas’s culinary and fashion scenes. Her goal for people living with HIV/AIDS is for them to find acceptance, support, and access to comprehensive healthcare.

Stephen “Steve” T. Hoyl, Founder and CEO of Hoyl Financial, LLC

As a radio and TV personality and CEO of Hoyl Financial, Steve Hoyl is happy to be living his authentic best life each and every day. Being a supporter of DIFFA Dallas over the years has made him passionate about its mission and how much work still needs to be done. In this phase of his life, he’s focused on friends, family, and making a true difference. His passions include finding a solution for every person to have the right resources and education about sexual health, and a safe shelter (emotionally, physically, and socially) for young people being abandoned by their families.

William “Bill” A. Moore, AdvancedYOU & The PhalloFill Clinics Owner

Bill Moore grew up in a rural town in Alabama. He may have been the least likely person to open a laser clinic in 2003, pioneering the wellness and anti-aging industry in Dallas before “med spa” was even a term. After two decades at Advanced Skin Fitness in the aesthetics industry, he sold the business to focus on his innovation of the PhalloFill male enhancement and his new bio-hacking and wellness clinic AdvancedYOU inspired by his mother’s battle with dementia. Moore is a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, having been one of the plaintiffs in a landmark US Supreme Court case that made it illegal to fire individuals based on their sexual orientation on behalf of his deceased partner Donald Zarda. His wish for people living with HIV/AIDS is that they are never judged for contracting the disease.