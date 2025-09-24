Dirk Nowitzki (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
The 7th Annual Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic brought out athletes and celebrities for a day of tennis for a good cause. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Brent and Monica Christopher (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Coby Cotton (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Destiny Adams (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

The Dirk Nowtizki Foundation Tennis Classic event design was done by Todd Events. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

During the day, guests gathered at T Bar M's indoor facility for the lively competition. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Joakim Noah and Ally Shannon (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Revelers Hall House Band played during music breaks during the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Tennis Style by Kat Dunn (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

After Party Cocktails Sponsored by Patron (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Austin Green, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Kahle (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

At check-in, each guest was given a DNF Tennis Classic tote bag that could be embroidered with their name. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Austin Green, Steve Nash, Chris Kahle (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

The bar was hopping at the after party at Banner House. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Brady Wood, Megan Wood, Jessica Nowitzki, Dirk Nowitzki (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Choctaw Casino Games at the After Party. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

DJ Hot Wax performed at the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic After Party. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Hamilton Sneed and Cynthia Smoot (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Kat Dunn, Alex Romo (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Nazik Oraz, Olivia Todaro, Lauren Newell, Courtney Newell (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Robin Schwarz, Jaime Cabrera, Betsy Dixon, Rachel Scoggins, Anita Simmons (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Society / The Seen

The 7th Annual Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic Raises More Than $1 Million for North Texas Families

A New VIP After Party at Banner House Makes This Fundraiser One to Remember

BY //
photography Shelbie Whitten
The 7th Annual Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic brought out athletes and celebrities for a day of tennis for a good cause. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Brent and Monica Christopher (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Coby Cotton (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Destiny Adams (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
The Dirk Nowtizki Foundation Tennis Classic event design was done by Todd Events. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
During the day, guests gathered at T Bar M's indoor facility for the lively competition. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Joakim Noah and Ally Shannon (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Revelers Hall House Band played during music breaks during the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Tennis Style by Kat Dunn (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
After Party Cocktails Sponsored by Patron (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Austin Green, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Kahle (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
At check-in, each guest was given a DNF Tennis Classic tote bag that could be embroidered with their name. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Austin Green, Steve Nash, Chris Kahle (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
The bar was hopping at the after party at Banner House. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Brady Wood, Megan Wood, Jessica Nowitzki, Dirk Nowitzki (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Choctaw Casino Games at the After Party. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
DJ Hot Wax performed at the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic After Party. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Hamilton Sneed and Cynthia Smoot (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Kat Dunn, Alex Romo (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Nazik Oraz, Olivia Todaro, Lauren Newell, Courtney Newell (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
Robin Schwarz, Jaime Cabrera, Betsy Dixon, Rachel Scoggins, Anita Simmons (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
The 7th Annual Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic brought out athletes and celebrities for a day of tennis for a good cause. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Brent and Monica Christopher (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Coby Cotton (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Destiny Adams (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

The Dirk Nowtizki Foundation Tennis Classic event design was done by Todd Events. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

During the day, guests gathered at T Bar M's indoor facility for the lively competition. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Joakim Noah and Ally Shannon (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Revelers Hall House Band played during music breaks during the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Tennis Style by Kat Dunn (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

After Party Cocktails Sponsored by Patron (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Austin Green, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Kahle (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

At check-in, each guest was given a DNF Tennis Classic tote bag that could be embroidered with their name. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Austin Green, Steve Nash, Chris Kahle (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

The bar was hopping at the after party at Banner House. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Brady Wood, Megan Wood, Jessica Nowitzki, Dirk Nowitzki (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Choctaw Casino Games at the After Party. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

DJ Hot Wax performed at the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic After Party. (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Hamilton Sneed and Cynthia Smoot (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Kat Dunn, Alex Romo (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Nazik Oraz, Olivia Todaro, Lauren Newell, Courtney Newell (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

Robin Schwarz, Jaime Cabrera, Betsy Dixon, Rachel Scoggins, Anita Simmons (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

The 7th Annual Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic brought athletes, celebrities, and supporters to Banner House at Dallas’ T Bar M Racquet Club for a full day of tennis and partying for a good cause. During the day, guests gathered at T Bar M’s indoor facility for a lively competition, which included skillful shots, entertaining banter (mostly from Dirk Nowitzki, who famously likes to trash-talk during the tournament), and music breaks by the Revelers Hall Band, while the evening featured a VIP After Party, presented by Lufthansa.

For over two decades, the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation (DNF) has served the communities in North Texas and is dedicated to putting children first. The Tennis Classic is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, directing 100 percent of proceeds to local nonprofits that provide critical programs in children’s well-being, health, and education.

Many former (and current) Dallas Mavericks joined No. 41 on the tennis court, including Steve Nash, Cooper Flagg, and Devin Harris. Former professional basketball player for the Chicago Bulls, Joakim Noah, also joined. Other former pro athletes who participated were Texas Ranger Elvis Andrus and Dallas Cowboy Tony Dorsett, as well as tennis pros Coco Vandeweghe, Tim Smyczek, Spencer Papa, and Alex Kuznetsov. Additionally, actor Boris Kodjoe, Dude Perfect’s Coby Cotton, and radio personality Corby Davidson competed. Participants were divided into either Team Dirk or Team Nash, and this year, Team Dirk prevailed, much to Nowitzki’s delight.

Off the court, there were tons of activations, including photo ops, a DNF retail shop, and a Choctaw Casino & Resort Experience. Guests enjoyed bites from Banner House, such as sliders, tacos, sushi, and more, while a bar offered specialty cocktails like The Fadeaway, The Four Majors, The 41 Challenger, and SG Spritz for purchase. Those with VIP tickets had their own entry and bar (with drinks included).

After Party Cocktails Sponsored by Patron (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)
After Party Cocktails Sponsored by Patron (Photo by Shelbie Whitten)

The VIP After Party at Banner House

After freshening up, VIP guests returned to Banner House, which just debuted this spring, for a gathering of less than 500 guests. The private members’ house at T Bar M is part of a $70 million makeover that reimagined the iconic North Dallas tennis facility, which has been around since 1972. Designed by Texas-based architecture firm Lake | Flato, the 20,000 square foot clubhouse is stunning.

At check-in, each guest was gifted a DNF Tennis Classic tote bag that could be embroidered with their name. The clubhouse has two levels, and there was plenty to explore on each. Our favorite activation was the Hat Bar by Camp Crafty. Each guest could choose a hat style (trucker or Dad hat) and a couple of customized Dirk Nowitzki Foundation patches to have pressed on. More chainstitchers were nearby, so you could get them monogrammed as well.

Along with the same signature craft cocktails as available at the tournament, wine and champagne flowed freely. At some point, waiters started bringing around little Patron bottles filled with margaritas, and that’s when the party really got started. Food, scattered endlessly throughout the venue (upstairs and downstairs), included sushi, a couple of robata grills with skewers, charcuterie, a carving station with sides, and desserts. The nigiri was my favorite.

Later in the evening, DJ Spinderella ft. Christy Ray performed in the main clubhouse space to close out the high-energy night.

The 7th Annual Dirk Nowitzki Foundation Tennis Classic raised more than $1 million, which will support 5,000-plus North Texas families.

PC Spotted: Brent and Monica Christopher, Destiny Adams, Chris Kahle, Austin Green, Brady Wood, Megan Wood, Jessica Nowitzki, Hamilton Sneed, Cynthia SmootKat DunnAlex Romo, Nazik Oraz, Olivia Todaro, Lauren Newell, Courtney Newell, Robin Schwarz, Jaime Cabrera, Betsy Dixon, Rachel Scoggins, and Anita Simmons.

