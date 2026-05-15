Houston’s Partying Millennials Turn Discovery Green Into Quite the Original Scene
Inside a Playful Bayou City Night
By Shelby Hodge //
Chairs Frances Lummis and Gillian Sarofim with Lee's Golden Dragons at Discovery Green Conservancy's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rich & Nancy Kinder, Andrew Abendshein at Discovery Green Conservancy's 'A Night of Discovery'
Buddy & Kylie Carruth, Katie & Alex Field at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Erin Grace, Taylor Anne Adams, Paige Martin, Kara Neumann at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve & Shelli Lindley at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Goodman, Lauren Gray, Stephanie Bourne, and Walt Forney at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
John & Mary Eads at Discovery Green's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott & Yvonne Ziegler, Laura & Bobby Wheless at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zion Escobar, Desrye Morgan at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Hung L. Truong
Charles Dresser, Billy Larkin, David Lawson, Cameron Hughes at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
McKenzie Dietrich, Christiana Elliott, and John Thomas Hildebrand at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Hung L. Truong)
Mark & Traci Parsons at Discovery Green's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe Casiano, Lacey Dalcour-Salas at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eduardo & Maria Morales, Kara Kinder Vidal & Ulises Vidal at Discovery Green's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bahareh & James Flavin at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery'
Reed Daniel, Louisa Lummis, Frances Lummis, Mike Stude at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Valerie Fuller, Orbit, Gillian Sarofim at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mundy Elam, Isabel Lummis, Ann-Marie Soza at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery'
Nancy & Butch Abendshein at Discovery Green Conservancy's 'A Night of Discovery'
Ransom Lummis, Louisa Lummis, Reed Daniel at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Clutch & Orbit at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne-Marie Soza, Jessica Allen, Chase Musslewhite at Discovery Green's 'Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kara Neumann, Roxann Neumann, Rich Kinder, Nancy Kinder, Kara Kinder Vidal at Discovery Green's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Stavinola, Charles Dresser, Joey Berwick at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Natalie Freeman, Maria Stavinoha, Logan Leal Dresser, Erica Berwick at Discovery Green's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Darsey Norton, Brette Haynes-Dale at Discovery Green's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hailey Hawkins, McCleary Wolcott, Kylie Carruth, Munti Ahmad at Discovery Green's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lupita Esteban, Chuy Hinojosa at Discovery Green's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alex George, Clutch, Serena George at Discovery Green's at Discovery Green's 'A Night of Discovery' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Thinking out of the box: How refreshing to find what is ordinarily a black-tie affair morph into a wonderful night of playful enlightenment. That would be Discovery Green Conservancy’s biennial fundraiser which for 2026 became “A Night of Discovery,” a moving party that traversed the art, music and cultural that defines the downtown Houston park as unique among the Bayou City’s green spaces.
Not only was the approach to fundraising a fresh turn so were the faces that helmed the evening. Thirtysomethings Frances Lummis and Gillian Sarofim chaired this Discovery Green night. It’s time to welcome millennials to Houston’s vaunted charitable fundraising arena.
The duo are cousins of Discovery Green co-founder Maconda Brown O’Connor, who was instrumental in realizing the public-private partnership between the City of Houston and the nonprofit Discovery Green Conservancy that created the 12-acre park.
Hats off to Discovery Green development director Jenna Lindley, another millennial, who fulfilled the task of creating something new. The evening served not only as a fundraiser but also a convincing introduction of the park’s programming to the up and coming generation of philanthropists.
“A Night of Discovery is more than a fundraiser. It’s a celebration of the people, partnerships and shared experiences that make Discovery Green such a meaningful gathering place for Houston,” Discovery Green Conservancy president and park director Kathryn Lott says.
“Seeing so many longtime supporters alongside a new generation of civic leaders and our new development director Jenna Lindley is incredibly special. The energy throughout the evening reflected just how deeply this park is loved by the community. And the generosity of everyone involved ensures Discovery Green can continue creating free, welcoming experiences that bring Houston together for years to come.”
Among the numerous entertainments for this night was Klub Kinder jazz lounge, located in The Grove restaurant and events space. It featured performances from the Kinder HSPVA Jazz Ensemble and TSU Jazz Band celebrating Jazzy Sundays in the Parks made possible by Kinder Foundation. The foundation and the Lindley Family provided major support for the evening.
Add Houston Rockets mascot Clutch and Astros mascot Orbit, Lee’s Golden Dragons, and a display of Art Cars to the spirited diversions that included:
- A tequila and mezcal tasting lounge inspired by Discovery Green’s Día de los Muertos celebration
- Tarot card readings symbolizing the future of downtown Houston
- Food by The Grove honoring pioneering Houston chef Robert Del Grande
- An interactive bubble experience inspired by Toddler Tuesdays
- An ice bar with hand-crafted ice mugs inspired by Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green
- Live music performances from Los Rangerz and Divisi Strings
- Live Hip Hop Yoga class on the Jones Lawn showcasing Fitness in the Park
Held in partnership with Houston First and Swift + Company, the evening raised more than $315,000 in support of the park’s operations, free year-round programming and large-scale public art initiatives. Elizabeth Swift Copeland and her staff created the various decorative venues.
Black-tie fans need not worry though. A Gala on the Green is already on the books for 2027.
PC Seen: Discovery Green Conservancy board chair Andrew Abendshein, Nancy and Butch Abendshein, Kylie and Buddy Carruth, Lacey Dalcour-Salas, Guy Hagstette, Rich and Nancy Kinder, Steve and Shelli Lindley, Ransom and Isabel Lummis, Mark and Traci Parsons, Christopher and Courtney Sarofim, Katie and Alex Field, Taylor Anne Adams, Kara Neumann, Lauren Gray, John Goodman, and Walt Forney.
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