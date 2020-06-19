Dr. Peter Hotez appearing on MSNBC (Twitter photo)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Coronavirus Super Doc to Speak at the Ultimate Social Distancing Luncheon in River Oaks — Move Over, Fauci!

Bow Ties and Extreme Knowledge

06.18.20
Beyond Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the next most recognizable face on the COVID-19 intelligence scene is Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine. He’s the cheerful guy in the bow ties and Harry Potter glasses that is called upon by national networks and cable news to share his expertise on the coronavirus pandemic.

On September 3, Hotez will share his knowledge with supporters of the Center for Pursuit during a benefit luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. Joining him in the presentation will be Dr. James McDeavitt, who is Dean of Clinical Affairs at Baylor College of Medicine and heads Baylor’s Incident Command Center, which is responding to the coronavirus.

This is quite a coup for the Center, one facilitated in no small part by its board chairman David Baldwin, who also happens to be chairman of the board of trustees of Baylor College of Medicine.

This is a rare opportunity to hear these two experts discuss the pandemic, particularly in person in September when scientists and physicians are forecasting another uptick in the virus.

Organizers report that all health and safety precautions will be taken in setting up the luncheon. Current plans include offering attendees the option of sitting at tables of eight or six rather than the standard 10. There will be contactless check-in. No pre-function and no VIP reception. Lunches will be individually packaged. Hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the country club and on each table. The country club is working on a self parking plan for those who prefer not to use valet.

For those uncomfortable in assembling in a large group, virtual tickets will be available as well.

This is the planning as of now (June) when Save the Date emails were sent out. The luncheon was originally scheduled for early May but was postponed due to the stay-at-home mandates. Updates and ticket information will be posted here as arrangements are finalized.

Featured Properties

