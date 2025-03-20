Double D Ranch
One standout in Double D Ranch's Cowgirl Rising collection, the Women of the Range Jacket, features vibrant colors, intricate embroidery, and classic Western fringe.

02
08

Tuesday's sold-out crowd met the Double D Ranch's three co-owners and artist Donna Howell-Sickles. (Courtesy)

03
08

Double D Ranch's Spring 2025 collection launch was an unforgettable evening. (Courtesy)

04
08

The Sonora Collar is a bold Western statement in Double D Ranch's new collection. (Courtesy)

05
08

The vintage Double D Ranch belt features a wide, worn leather strap with a large silver buckle decorated with turquoise stones and engraved detailing. (Courtesy)

06
08

Donna Howell-Sickles reimagines the American cowgirl with vibrant, mixed-media paintings that celebrate strength, independence, and joy. (Courtesy)

07
08

Donna Howell-Sickles' artwork brings bold, confident cowgirls to life with expressive lines and vivid colors. (Courtesy)

08
08

Donna Howell-Sickles' influence on Western art is indisputable. (Courtesy)

Society / Featured Parties

Texas Lifestyle Brand Double D Ranch Launches A New Luxury Collection Influenced By Western Artist Donna Howell-Sickles

The Sold-Out Event at Fort Worth's Hotel Drover Drew Fans from Across the Country

BY // 03.20.25
One standout in Double D Ranch's Cowgirl Rising collection, the Women of the Range Jacket, features vibrant colors, intricate embroidery, and classic Western fringe.
Tuesday's sold-out crowd met the Double D Ranch's three co-owners and artist Donna Howell-Sickles. (Courtesy)
Double D Ranch’s Spring 2025 collection launch was an unforgettable evening. (Courtesy)
The Sonora Collar is a bold Western statement in Double D Ranch's new collection. (Courtesy)
The vintage Double D Ranch belt features a wide, worn leather strap with a large silver buckle decorated with turquoise stones and engraved detailing. (Courtesy)
Donna Howell-Sickles reimagines the American cowgirl with vibrant, mixed-media paintings that celebrate strength, independence, and joy. (Courtesy)
Donna Howell-Sickles’ artwork brings bold, confident cowgirls to life with expressive lines and vivid colors. (Courtesy)
Donna Howell-Sickles’ influence on Western art is indisputable. (Courtesy)
One standout in Double D Ranch's Cowgirl Rising collection, the Women of the Range Jacket, features vibrant colors, intricate embroidery, and classic Western fringe.

Tuesday's sold-out crowd met the Double D Ranch's three co-owners and artist Donna Howell-Sickles. (Courtesy)

Double D Ranch’s Spring 2025 collection launch was an unforgettable evening. (Courtesy)

The Sonora Collar is a bold Western statement in Double D Ranch's new collection. (Courtesy)

The vintage Double D Ranch belt features a wide, worn leather strap with a large silver buckle decorated with turquoise stones and engraved detailing. (Courtesy)

Donna Howell-Sickles reimagines the American cowgirl with vibrant, mixed-media paintings that celebrate strength, independence, and joy. (Courtesy)

Donna Howell-Sickles’ artwork brings bold, confident cowgirls to life with expressive lines and vivid colors. (Courtesy)

Donna Howell-Sickles’ influence on Western art is indisputable. (Courtesy)

Texas lifestyle brand based out of Yoakum, Double D Ranch celebrated the launch of its new 2025 Spring Collection: Cowgirl Rising with an unforgettable night at Fort Worth’s Hotel Drover. The evening was filled with candid conversations, a captivating fashion show, and an intimate seated dinner with Double D Ranch co-owner Cheryl McMullen and celebrated Western artist Donna Howell-Sickles — who inspired the new collection.

McMullen, a lifelong fan of Howell-Sickles and her works, originated the idea of creating a spring line that seamlessly incorporates elements and snippets of the famed Western fine art painter’s works.

“I’ve been collecting her since I just had a little jangle in my pocket,” Cheryl told the crowd gathered in Hotel Drover‘s Legacy Hall. Hers “was the first piece of art I bought. I love her cowgirls and her beautiful colors. They are strong and clear. Luckily she agreed [to this collaboration]. I let everything in the collection spin off of Donna’s work. The colors come from her artwork. She has these great blues and reds. You’ll see variations of these blues. We let the artwork shine.”

Howell-Sickles’ influence on Western art is indisputable. The Texas-based artist was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 2007, and notable museums such as the National Museum of Wildlife Art, the Tucson Museum of Art, and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum own her works.

481777492_1024370893060568_4544835170361557328_n
The vintage Double D Ranch belt features a wide, worn leather strap with a large silver buckle decorated with turquoise stones and engraved detailing. (Courtesy)

First Look at Cowgirl Rising

Named after Cowgirl Rising: The Art of Donna Howell-Sickles, the 30-year retrospective book of the artist’s work, Double D Ranch’s spring collection features a striking blend of Western fashion infused with the spirit of her art. The lifestyle brand‘s new collection includes embroidered jackets, flowing skirts, vintage-inspired blouses, and handcrafted accessories that reflect Howell-Sickles’ bold colors and iconic cowgirl imagery.

The late afternoon event that stretched into the evening included a fashion show with commentary from McMullen and Double D Ranch’s co-owners (and Cheryl’s two sisters) Audrey Franz and Hedy Carter.

One standout in the new collection, the Women of the Range Jacket, features vibrant colors, intricate embroidery, and classic Western fringe. Studded details and stitched motifs add a vintage rodeo feel while the structured fit and buckled waist give it a modern edge.

The Sonora Collar is a bold Western statement, featuring a vibrant red leather yoke with long fringe detailing that drapes over the shoulders. Designed to layer over shirts or dresses, it adds texture and movement while nodding to traditional cowboy styling. The collection also includes vintage-inspired accessories and striking Sonora Boots.

Howell-Sickles’ influence is woven into every detail, from the intricate embroidery that mirrors her expressive linework to the rich, saturated hues that define her paintings. Fringe accents on many of the pieces add movement reminiscent of her dynamic brushstrokes while studded denim and classic Western shirts pay tribute to the strength and confidence of Howell-Sickles’ cowgirls.

Double D Ranch
The Sonora Collar is a bold Western statement in Double D Ranch’s new collection. (Courtesy)

An Intimate Chat with Donna Howell-Sickles

The evening event’s highlight was a seated dinner Q&A led by McMullen that later opened to questions from the audience.

Let’s let Donna tell us about her upbringing.

I was born outside Gainesville, Texas. I went to Texas Tech. I took a required art course for my major, and it put me in the art department. Within three months, I met more people like me than I had in my entire life. The next semester, I used all my credits for art. The semester after that, I changed my major to art and didn’t tell my parents until the add-drop date.

Do you paint strictly cowgirls?

It became something for me. I love figurative art. The animals, that’s just more figurative stuff. I went back and forth. The cowgirl is an image you can build an infinite number of stories around. There’s something about the outfit that sets her apart from time. I could tell stories that were strongly feminist without offending anyone. I do believe in the strength of our half of humanity. Our world is filled with angst and sorrow. The one thing about being a person is that what keeps you going are the things that give you joy.

Quite often, your life is filled with joy, but you don’t take the time to stop and look at it. You may not even notice it until it’s not there. I decided my work would celebrate the women of the American West. I do believe these figures are uniquely American. I want these women to know who they are, where they are, and that they’ve chosen to appreciate that exact moment. That’s why I leave all the other frowny faces behind.

