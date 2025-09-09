Drake’s Hollywood Party Scene Goes Chic With Houston’s Most Fabulous Women — Inside a Texans’ Designer Teamup

Christy Lynn Fall 2025 Collection Show Event (Photo by SI VO Photography)
01
31

Demi McCormack, Devorah Rose, Sterling Dio at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn event at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

02
31

Designer Christy Lynn Lee, Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair at the fashion event at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

03
31

Nora Jarrard, Kathryn Swain, Ronda Carman at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

04
31

Demi McCormack, Sterling Dio, Gillian Sarofim, Lauren Gray at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

05
31

KHOU Channell 11 meteorologist Chita Craft at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

06
31

Laura Stein, Elizabeth Stein, Kelley Lubanko at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

07
31

Event make-up sponsor FaceForward's Andrea Simmons, Ceron, who provided hair styling for models, at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

08
31

J Mulan, Ashley Muncie at the Christy Lynn/Houston Texans lunch at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

09
31

Rebecca Pritchard at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

10
31

Debbie Festari, Stephanie Wilcox at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

11
31

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Beth Muecke at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

12
31

Chiara Casiraghi, Demi McCormack at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

13
31

Joanna McNair, Amanda Boffone, Alex Ochoa, Jamila Ryans, Monique Jordan (Photo by SI VO Photography)

14
31

Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, Laura Stein, Elizabeth Stein at the Christy Lynn/Houston Texans lunch at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

15
31

Zinat Ahmed at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

16
31

Hayden Lasher McGuiness, Heather Almond, Jayne Johnston (Photo by SI VO Photography)

17
31

Jenny Weber, Hannah McNair at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

18
31

Ronda Carman, Shelby Hodge at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

19
31

Natalie Steen, Courtney Freels, Zinat Ahmed, Christina Greene McAllen, Brittany Meisner, Kathryn Swain (Photo by SI VO Photography)

20
31

Kristen Cannon, Chita Craft, Devora Rose, Lexie Sakowitz Marek at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

21
31

Jenny Weber, Katie Tsuru at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

22
31

Camille Connelly, Jessica Gomez, Courtney Harmon, Shelley Taylor Ludwick, Beth Muecke, Stacey Lindseth at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

23
31

Kristy Ison, Rebecca Pritchard, Nora Jarrard, Katie Tsuru, Ronda Carman at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

24
31

Christy Lynn Lee, Jamila Ryans, Monique Jordan at the Houston Texans/Christy Lynn fashion reveal at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

25
31

Houston Texan cheerleaders raise the spirits at the Christy Lynn/Houston Texans luncheon at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

26
31

Sweater and skirt from the Christy Lynn Houston Texans capsule collection. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

27
31

Christy Lynn Fall 2025 Collection on parade at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

28
31

Christy Lynn Fall 2025 Collection on parade at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

29
31

Christy Lynn Fall 2025 Collection on parade at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

30
31

Christy Lynn Fall 2025 Collection on parade at Drake's Hollywood. (Photo by SI VO Photography)

31
31

(Photo by SI VO Photography)

Society / Featured Parties

Drake's Hollywood Party Scene Goes Chic With Houston's Most Fabulous Women — Inside a Texans' Designer Teamup

Houston Designer Christy Lynn Lee Creates Football Fashion Mania

BY //
photography SI VO Photography
High noon at Drake’s Hollywood, the buzzy Montrose area steakhouse. The clutch is dressed to kill. The din of 100 women deafening. The shoulder to shoulder crush stands out as a vision of feminine frivolity. The occasion — presentation of Christy Lynn’s Fall/Winter 2025 Collection and her capsule collection of high-end sports regalia for the Houston Texans’ female fans.

This first high octane gathering of the social season united a cross section of Houston femmes from  cheeky influencers to gala chairs, from Texans’ significant others to stalwarts of Houston high society. It was a delicious mashup that pulsated with an energy that only a season launch could ignite.

For the occasion, Drake’s Hollywood was dressed in a bounty of feminine florals. Baby’s breath disguised the bar as a dainty garden, while centerpieces and extra florals adorned the room. All the handiwork of Bergner & Johnson. The  feminine ambience highlighted by stars of the hour — Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair and Houston designer Christy Lynn Lee.

A VIP Crowd At Drake’s

Phoebe Tudor, fresh from summering in Montecito, took time from her busy schedule to attend. On her upcoming dance card — a dinner at Steak 48, a reception at her Southampton home honoring Lynn Wyatt and an upcoming gala in New York which she chairs for the National Register of Historic Places.

While La Wyatt was not in attendance, Rizzoli author Ronda Carman, whose fabulous book on Wyatt published this month, joined the party. Speaking of writers, native Texan Devorah Rose was in from summer in the Hamptons where she is editor in chief of Social Life Magazine.

Fresh from her morning weather cast, KHOU Channel 11’s meteorologist Chita Craft helped light up the typically dark-ish restaurant.

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon co-chair Stacey Lindseth made the scene along with 2025 Best Dressed honorees Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Elizabeth Stein, the luncheon’s raffle co-chair Kristen Cannon, as well as Neiman Marcus’ Heather Almond, retail partner in the Best Dressed fundraiser.

Dazzling amid the throng were Whitney Khun Lawson and Disney Harris who literally sparkled in Texans colored gemstone pieces on loan for the occasion from Valobra Master Jewelers.

In addition to the flowing champagne and cocktails, Drake’s and Vandelay Hospitality Group hosted the luncheon that followed the fashion presentation. That featuring a slew of models, hair coiffed by Ceron and makeup by Andrea Simmons of FACEFORWARD.

PC Seen: Cotton Holdings’ Zinat Ahmed, COLORES Collective’s Kathryn Swain, handbag designer Hayden Lasher, The Nat Note’s Natalie Steen, Compass realtor Lexi Sakowitz Marek,  wardrobe consultant Valerie Dittner, fashionista extraordinaire Beth Muecke, Tootsies’ Fady Armanious and Shelley Ludwick, Christina Greene McAllan of her namesake jewelry business, lady about town Courtney Zavala, influencer Chiara Casiraghi, Sterling Suits’ Sterling Dio, and so many more.

