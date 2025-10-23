Alexis Joubert, Dani Kattan
Alexis Joubert, Dani Kattan at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rendezvous with Dress for Success Houston co-chairs Chad Libertus, Tracy & Valerie Dieterich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rendezvous with Dress for Success Houston co-chairs Daniel Turner, Jay Landa (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eric & Allie Danziger at Rendezvous With Dress for Success Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leah Williams, Mia Gradney, Mow Rahman, Dani Kattan at Rendezvous With Dress for Success (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary & Ben Patton at Rendezvous With Dress for Success (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Matthew, Larry, and Melkeya McDuffie at Rendezvous With Dress for Success (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nancy Vicki, Susie Cunningham Dress for Success Houston co-founders at the Rendezvous With Dress for Success (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristine Mills and her band perform at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Lauren Anderson, Mia Gradney at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Linda Padon, Lauren Levicki Courville, Kristi McCarthy, Becky Roberts at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Graham & Marie Lowrey at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kris & Paige Branam at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nick & Carrie Fersen at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tami Hanks, Susan Vick Dinges, Clare Sullivan Jackson, Paula Winter, Paige Landers at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Creatives Dress for Success — This Rendezvous Lifts Up the City’s Performing Arts Scene

Changing Lives With Clothes and Confidence

Alexis Joubert, Dani Kattan at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rendezvous with Dress for Success Houston co-chairs Chad Libertus, Tracy & Valerie Dieterich (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rendezvous with Dress for Success Houston co-chairs Daniel Turner, Jay Landa (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eric & Allie Danziger at Rendezvous With Dress for Success Houston (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leah Williams, Mia Gradney, Mow Rahman, Dani Kattan at Rendezvous With Dress for Success (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary & Ben Patton at Rendezvous With Dress for Success (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Matthew, Larry, and Melkeya McDuffie at Rendezvous With Dress for Success (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nancy Vicki, Susie Cunningham Dress for Success Houston co-founders at the Rendezvous With Dress for Success (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kristine Mills and her band perform at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Lauren Anderson, Mia Gradney at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Linda Padon, Lauren Levicki Courville, Kristi McCarthy, Becky Roberts at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Graham & Marie Lowrey at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kris & Paige Branam at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nick & Carrie Fersen at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tami Hanks, Susan Vick Dinges, Clare Sullivan Jackson, Paula Winter, Paige Landers at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: In celebration of a decade of collaboration with Houston’s leading arts organizations, Dress for Success Houston’s Rendezvous evening launched with a performance by six Theatre Under the Stars students then proceeded to focus on the value of the nonprofit’s Creative Works programming. Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Theatre Under the Stars were honored for their participation in the program that is just one element of the transformative opportunities offered by Dress for Success.

Linda Padon, Lauren Levicki Courville, Kristi McCarthy, Becky Roberts at the Dress for Success Houston Rendezvous. (Photo by Thomas Campbell)

Applause, applause for chairs Chad Libertus, Houston Ballet board vice president; Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, who serves on the Houston Symphony board of trustees; and Daniel Turner and Jay Landa, a Theatre Under the Stars board member. Their efforts resulted in $600,000 in proceeds for DFS Houston’s mission of empowering thousands of Houston-area women — and without benefit of government or United Way funding.

Auction co-chairs Lisa Barth, Susie Cunningham, Caroline Jacobs, Katherine Orellana Ros, and Leanne Schneider did their share in binging in the proceeds from the evening too.

Bringing home the good works of DFS Houston were six women who gave testimonials on how the programs had changed their lives.

Making the connection between the arts and success in life, beloved Lauren Anderson, retired principal dancer and associate director of Education & Community Engagement for Houston Ballet, emphasized that creativity fuels confidence, empowering women to grow, express themselves fully, and achieve success in every aspect of their lives.

Some two dozen culinary entities provided fuel for the evening, in particular A Fare Extraordinaire,  a night that included entertainment from the jazz vocalist Kristine Mills and her band, just in town from the United Kingdom.

KHOU Channel 11 news anchor Mia Gradney and Dress for Success Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville served as emcee and welcoming host respectively.

PC Seen: DFS Houston co-founders Nancy Levicki and Susie Cunningham, Dress for Success board chair Garyand Rebekah Reaves, Allie and Eric Danziger, Kristi McCarthy, Mary and Ben Patton, Becky Roberts, Maria and Graham Lowery, Paige and Kris Branam, Karen Lerner, Teal Holden, Linda Padon, Clare Sullivan Jackson, and Melkeya McDuffie.

