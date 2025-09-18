Duchess Does Dallas and Spills Texas Tea at ALG Fine Art Fundraiser

Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
2Among the Wildflowers by Anna Curnes – Online Raffle (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
01
12

Anna Curnes, Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York, Lacy Lynch, Grace Woodall (Photo by Adam Stewart)

02
12

The Duchess received Tecovas cowboy boots custom-painted by Grace Woodall (Photo by Adam Stewart)

03
12

The conversation between Curnes, Lynch, and Ferguson ebbed and flowed naturally, and it included topics ranging from Ferguson's beloved corgis to the nearly 80 books Ferguson has authored. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

04
12

Sarah Ferguson and Caroline Hunt (Photo by Adam Stewart)

05
12

"Among the Wildflowers" by Anna Curnes (Photo by Adam Stewart)

06
12

Lacy Lynch, Ben Randolph, Candace Randolph, Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)

07
12

Albert Huddleston and Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)

08
12

House of Story team members Dabney Rice, Lacy Lynch, and Ali Kominsky (Photo by Adam Stewart)

09
12

Anna Curnes, Sarah Ferguson, Lacy Lynch (Photo by Adam Stewart)

10
12

Jennifer Klos, Bethany Holloway, Melissa Smrekar, Katherine Seale (Photo by Adam Stewart)

11
12

Tom Curnes, Sarah Ferguson, Anna Curnes, Caroline Hunt, Betsy Curnes (Photo by Adam Stewart)

12
12

Auction Winner Traci Rosencrans, Sarah Ferguson, Christi Meril (Photo by Adam Stewart)

Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
2Among the Wildflowers by Anna Curnes – Online Raffle (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Society / The Seen

Duchess Does Dallas and Spills Texas Tea at ALG Fine Art Fundraiser

Sarah Ferguson Raises $100k for Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

BY //
photography Adam Stewart
Anna Curnes, Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York, Lacy Lynch, Grace Woodall (Photo by Adam Stewart)
The Duchess received Tecovas cowboy boots custom-painted by Grace Woodall (Photo by Adam Stewart)
The conversation between Curnes, Lynch, and Ferguson ebbed and flowed naturally, and it included topics ranging from Ferguson's beloved corgis to the nearly 80 books Ferguson has authored. (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Sarah Ferguson and Caroline Hunt (Photo by Adam Stewart)
"Among the Wildflowers" by Anna Curnes (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Lacy Lynch, Ben Randolph, Candace Randolph, Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Albert Huddleston and Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
House of Story team members Dabney Rice, Lacy Lynch, and Ali Kominsky (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Anna Curnes, Sarah Ferguson, Lacy Lynch (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Jennifer Klos, Bethany Holloway, Melissa Smrekar, Katherine Seale (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Tom Curnes, Sarah Ferguson, Anna Curnes, Caroline Hunt, Betsy Curnes (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Auction Winner Traci Rosencrans, Sarah Ferguson, Christi Meril (Photo by Adam Stewart)
1
12

Anna Curnes, Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York, Lacy Lynch, Grace Woodall (Photo by Adam Stewart)

2
12

The Duchess received Tecovas cowboy boots custom-painted by Grace Woodall (Photo by Adam Stewart)

3
12

The conversation between Curnes, Lynch, and Ferguson ebbed and flowed naturally, and it included topics ranging from Ferguson's beloved corgis to the nearly 80 books Ferguson has authored. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

4
12

Sarah Ferguson and Caroline Hunt (Photo by Adam Stewart)

5
12

"Among the Wildflowers" by Anna Curnes (Photo by Adam Stewart)

6
12

Lacy Lynch, Ben Randolph, Candace Randolph, Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)

7
12

Albert Huddleston and Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)

8
12

House of Story team members Dabney Rice, Lacy Lynch, and Ali Kominsky (Photo by Adam Stewart)

9
12

Anna Curnes, Sarah Ferguson, Lacy Lynch (Photo by Adam Stewart)

10
12

Jennifer Klos, Bethany Holloway, Melissa Smrekar, Katherine Seale (Photo by Adam Stewart)

11
12

Tom Curnes, Sarah Ferguson, Anna Curnes, Caroline Hunt, Betsy Curnes (Photo by Adam Stewart)

12
12

Auction Winner Traci Rosencrans, Sarah Ferguson, Christi Meril (Photo by Adam Stewart)

Glass artist Anna Lou Curnes recently welcomed Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, to her Dallas Design District gallery, ALG Fine Art, for a fundraiser benefiting victims of the July 4th flooding in the Texas Hill Country. Like me, you’re probably thinking, “That’s so nice. But what is Fergie’s connection to Texas?”

The Duchess’ literary agent and founder of House of Story, Lacy Lynch, is friends with Curnes and introduced the two last year. When Ferguson heard about the devastation caused by July’s catastrophic flooding in Texas, she reached out and offered to help in any way she could. Ferguson, Lynch, and Curnes put their heads together and came up with a two-part fundraiser.

Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)

For the first part of the evening, Curnes hosted an intimate “Tête-à-Tête Tea” at the gallery. Ahead of the larger event, a dozen VIP guests (who made a $5,000 donation) enjoyed a Texas-style high tea with the Duchess, allowing them the opportunity to speak with her one-on-one.

Then, for the second part of the evening, additional supporters arrived for “Insights and Texas Tea with the Duchess of York.” Guests informally mixed and mingled while nibbling on British-inspired bites from Preston Hollow Catering. They dressed according to the directive to wear “English vibes with optional Texas flair.” (I followed the “think garden party dress with cowboy boots” guidance literally.) A pre-event etiquette email assured guests that a bow or curtsy was unnecessary and to simply address Ferguson as “Duchess.”

Duchess Sarah Ferguson (Photo by Adam Stewart)
The Duchess received Tecovas cowboy boots custom-painted by Grace Woodall (Photo by Adam Stewart)

At the beginning of the conversation (and as a symbol of Texas-sized hospitality), Curnes gifted the Duchess a pair of Tecovas cowboy boots that artist Grace Woodall custom-painted. The gesture delighted the Duchess, who pulled them on immediately (and never took them off!). The conversation between Curnes, Lynch, and Ferguson ebbed and flowed naturally, and it included topics ranging from Ferguson’s beloved corgis to the nearly 80(!) books Ferguson has authored. Ferguson also provided insight into the formation of Sarah’s Trust, the Duchess’ charitable foundation that supports global charities tackling poverty, crisis & inequality to create a brighter, inclusive future.

A live auction followed, and Traci Rosencrans won a tea with the Duchess *at Windsor,* along with a custom piece of art by ALG resident artist Christi Meril. (No meet and greet with the corgis, unfortunately.) Finally, Curnes, whose first solo show we previously featured, created a thrown glass and lucite fusion piece titled “Among the Wildflowers” that she raffled off to one lucky donor.

In total, the Texas Tea raised more than $100,000 for Kerr County Flood Relief Fund via Sarah’s Trust. “Fergie Ferg, we love you long time!”

PC Spotted: Caroline Hunt, Betsy and Tom Curnes, Lacy Lynch, Mary and Albert Huddleston, Ellen Flowers, Candace and Ben Randolph, Grace Woodall, Sheridan Reeder, Jennifer Klos, Bethany Holloway, Katherine Seale, and Traci Rosencrans.

Featured Events
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
504 E. 24th
Heights
FOR SALE

504 E. 24th
Houston, TX

$2,050,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
504 E. 24th
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite's Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
3301 Georgetown
West University
FOR SALE

3301 Georgetown
West University, TX

$5,180,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3301 Georgetown
824 Wakeforest
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

824 Wakeforest
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Sheila Crocker
This property is listed by: Sheila Crocker (713) 302-7765 Email Realtor
824 Wakeforest
2701 Westheimer 8E
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer 8E
HOUSTON, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer 8E
2120 Gostick
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2120 Gostick
HOUSTON, TX

$1,059,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
2120 Gostick
1531 Milford
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1531 Milford
HOUSTON, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1531 Milford
1324 Bingle Rd.
Spring Valley Village
FOR SALE

1324 Bingle Rd.
Spring Valley Village, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1324 Bingle Rd.
6331 Westchester
West University
FOR SALE

6331 Westchester
West University, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6331 Westchester
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X