Duchess Does Dallas and Spills Texas Tea at ALG Fine Art Fundraiser

The conversation between Curnes, Lynch, and Ferguson ebbed and flowed naturally, and it included topics ranging from Ferguson's beloved corgis to the nearly 80 books Ferguson has authored. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

Glass artist Anna Lou Curnes recently welcomed Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, to her Dallas Design District gallery, ALG Fine Art, for a fundraiser benefiting victims of the July 4th flooding in the Texas Hill Country. Like me, you’re probably thinking, “That’s so nice. But what is Fergie’s connection to Texas?”

The Duchess’ literary agent and founder of House of Story, Lacy Lynch, is friends with Curnes and introduced the two last year. When Ferguson heard about the devastation caused by July’s catastrophic flooding in Texas, she reached out and offered to help in any way she could. Ferguson, Lynch, and Curnes put their heads together and came up with a two-part fundraiser.

For the first part of the evening, Curnes hosted an intimate “Tête-à-Tête Tea” at the gallery. Ahead of the larger event, a dozen VIP guests (who made a $5,000 donation) enjoyed a Texas-style high tea with the Duchess, allowing them the opportunity to speak with her one-on-one.

Then, for the second part of the evening, additional supporters arrived for “Insights and Texas Tea with the Duchess of York.” Guests informally mixed and mingled while nibbling on British-inspired bites from Preston Hollow Catering. They dressed according to the directive to wear “English vibes with optional Texas flair.” (I followed the “think garden party dress with cowboy boots” guidance literally.) A pre-event etiquette email assured guests that a bow or curtsy was unnecessary and to simply address Ferguson as “Duchess.”

At the beginning of the conversation (and as a symbol of Texas-sized hospitality), Curnes gifted the Duchess a pair of Tecovas cowboy boots that artist Grace Woodall custom-painted. The gesture delighted the Duchess, who pulled them on immediately (and never took them off!). The conversation between Curnes, Lynch, and Ferguson ebbed and flowed naturally, and it included topics ranging from Ferguson’s beloved corgis to the nearly 80(!) books Ferguson has authored. Ferguson also provided insight into the formation of Sarah’s Trust, the Duchess’ charitable foundation that supports global charities tackling poverty, crisis & inequality to create a brighter, inclusive future.

A live auction followed, and Traci Rosencrans won a tea with the Duchess *at Windsor,* along with a custom piece of art by ALG resident artist Christi Meril. (No meet and greet with the corgis, unfortunately.) Finally, Curnes, whose first solo show we previously featured, created a thrown glass and lucite fusion piece titled “Among the Wildflowers” that she raffled off to one lucky donor.

In total, the Texas Tea raised more than $100,000 for Kerr County Flood Relief Fund via Sarah’s Trust. “Fergie Ferg, we love you long time!”

PC Spotted: Caroline Hunt, Betsy and Tom Curnes, Lacy Lynch, Mary and Albert Huddleston, Ellen Flowers, Candace and Ben Randolph, Grace Woodall, Sheridan Reeder, Jennifer Klos, Bethany Holloway, Katherine Seale, and Traci Rosencrans.