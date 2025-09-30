Heritage Preppy Brand Duck Head Celebrates 160th Anniversary With Dallas Soirée

Babou's, which was inspired by Salvador Dalí’s beloved pet ocelot, sits below street level in the Hôtel Swexan. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

One of the country's most iconic preppy heritage brands, Duck Head, just turned 160 years old, and they chose to celebrate their birthday in Dallas with a swanky party at Babou's in the belly of Hôtel Swexan. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Duck Head’s origin story dates back to 1865, when two brothers — George and Joe O’Bryan — repurposed surplus army tent material to make work pants. As avid outdoorsmen, the brothers named their company “Duck” after the heavy canvas material. In order to successfully register their company, “Duck” became “Duck Head.” They added a mallard logo, and an icon was born. During World War II, the government even contracted Duck Head to make soldiers’ uniforms.

In 1978, Duck Head bought 10,000 yards of cotton twill known as “chino” and applied the gold mallard logo over the back pocket. A sales call sent Duck Head to Oxford, Mississippi, where students at Ole Miss embraced the brand, establishing it as a staple of preppy style, particularly in the south.

160 years later, Duck Head continues to make men’s clothing with a commitment to producing garments of “enduring quality, functionality, style, and value without compromise.”

Texans, it turns out, love Duck Head. So, Duck Head flew (further) south to celebrate their birthday in style!

James Kokalis, Head of Brand at Duck Head, talked to PaperCity exclusively, saying, “We’re thrilled to share a moment of celebration with Dallas for Duck Head’s 160th Anniversary! This city’s style resonates so much with our own heritage, which is rooted in producing durable, timeless goods.” He continued, saying, “Today, we’re fortunate to have a rapidly growing group of devoted enthusiasts in Texas who appreciate our perspective on classic menswear that authentically nods to our workwear, ivy, and sporting legacy. We look forward to continuing to connect with our customers in this great state for years to come!”

Babou’s, which was inspired by Salvador Dalí’s beloved pet ocelot, sits below street level in the Hôtel Swexan. Some of Dallas’ “True Preps” recently gathered at the energetic cocktail lounge to toast Duck Head and add to their wardrobes. Live music reverberated throughout the moodily-lit space, which is filled with sumptuous textiles, cheeky fringe, and dazzling disco balls. Guests sipped ice-cold martinis and tossed back oysters on the half shell at the decadent bash. The real congregation, however, took place — where else? — in the gifting suite.

Brands regularly spoil the influencer girlies, but the boys… rarely get presents. Duck Head arrived in Dallas with racks of gorgeous men’s shirting, jackets, and hats, all for the taking. An embroiderer was on-site, too, because can you really wear a heritage preppy brand button-down shirt without a monogram on it?

I enjoyed watching the men “shop” the racks and choose their monogram font, thread color, and placement. It was, undoubtedly, the most lit birthday party that I’ve ever attended for a 160-year-old!

Duck Head, you’re a classic for a reason. You’ll never go out of style.

PC Spotted: Christy Doramus, Javier Burkle, Kate and Andrew Bowman, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Santiago Jorba, Lauren and Charles Murphy, Bianca and Zac Chambers, Jonathan Farrokhnia, Amanda and Max Palko, Alexa Field, Peyton Doughtery, Olivia Kupec, Erica Whitfield Kay, Caroline Turnipseed, Mary Kathryn Flores Espinosa, Annie Smelter, Sarah and Tim Conlin, Jenny Esping, Chad Rohde, Kelly and Andrew Hans, and James Kokalis.