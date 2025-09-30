Heritage Preppy Brand Duck Head Celebrates 160th Anniversary With Dallas Soirée

Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
01
24

True Preps gathered at Babou's to celebrate Duck Head's 160th anniversary. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

02
24

Aaron Whitman, Josh Ferrell, Jamie Ringholm (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

03
24

One of the country's most iconic preppy heritage brands, Duck Head, just turned 160 years old, and they chose to celebrate their birthday in Dallas with a swanky party at Babou's in the belly of Hôtel Swexan. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

04
24

Santiago Jorba, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Christy Doramus, Javier Burkle (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

05
24

Kate Padgitt Bowman, Andrew Bowman (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

06
24

An embroiderer was on-site to monogram Duck Head's men's shirting (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

07
24

Lauren and Charles Murphy (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

08
24

Jonathan Farrokhnia (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

09
24

The hit of the party? The Duck Head gifting suite (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

10
24

Mary Kathryn Flores Espinosa, Caroline Turnipseed, Annie Smelter (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

11
24

Bianca and Zac Chambers (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

12
24

Amanda Dewitt Palko, Max Palko (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

13
24

Babou's, which was inspired by Salvador Dalí’s beloved pet ocelot, sits below street level in the Hôtel Swexan. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

14
24

Alexa Field, Peyton Doughtery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

15
24

Olivia Kupec, Erica Whitfield Kay, Kate Padgitt Bowman, Caroline Turnipseed (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

16
24

Cocktails flow freely at Babou's (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

17
24

Tim Conlin, Chad Rohde (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

18
24

Slinging cocktails at Babou's (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

19
24

Christy Doramus (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

20
24

Kelly Ruth Hans, Andrew Hans (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

21
24

James Kokalis, Cory Kay, Erica Whitfield Kay, Olivia Kupec (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

22
24

Tim Conlin, Javier Burkle (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

23
24

Tim Conlin, Sarah Conlin, Chad Rohde, Jenny Esping (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

24
24

Duck Head's gifting suite (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Society / The Seen

Heritage Preppy Brand Duck Head Celebrates 160th Anniversary With Dallas Soirée

True Preps Gathered at Hôtel Swexan's Babou's For Live Music, Oysters, and Martinis

BY //
photography Vanessa Chavez
True Preps gathered at Babou's to celebrate Duck Head's 160th anniversary. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Aaron Whitman, Josh Ferrell, Jamie Ringholm (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
One of the country's most iconic preppy heritage brands, Duck Head, just turned 160 years old, and they chose to celebrate their birthday in Dallas with a swanky party at Babou's in the belly of Hôtel Swexan. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Santiago Jorba, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Christy Doramus, Javier Burkle (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Kate Padgitt Bowman, Andrew Bowman (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
An embroiderer was on-site to monogram Duck Head's men's shirting (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Lauren and Charles Murphy (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Jonathan Farrokhnia (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
The hit of the party? The Duck Head gifting suite (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Mary Kathryn Flores Espinosa, Caroline Turnipseed, Annie Smelter (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Bianca and Zac Chambers (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Amanda Dewitt Palko, Max Palko (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Babou's, which was inspired by Salvador Dalí’s beloved pet ocelot, sits below street level in the Hôtel Swexan. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Alexa Field, Peyton Doughtery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Olivia Kupec, Erica Whitfield Kay, Kate Padgitt Bowman, Caroline Turnipseed (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Cocktails flow freely at Babou's (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Tim Conlin, Chad Rohde (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Slinging cocktails at Babou's (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Christy Doramus (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Kelly Ruth Hans, Andrew Hans (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
James Kokalis, Cory Kay, Erica Whitfield Kay, Olivia Kupec (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Tim Conlin, Javier Burkle (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Tim Conlin, Sarah Conlin, Chad Rohde, Jenny Esping (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Duck Head's gifting suite (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
1
24

True Preps gathered at Babou's to celebrate Duck Head's 160th anniversary. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

2
24

Aaron Whitman, Josh Ferrell, Jamie Ringholm (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

3
24

One of the country's most iconic preppy heritage brands, Duck Head, just turned 160 years old, and they chose to celebrate their birthday in Dallas with a swanky party at Babou's in the belly of Hôtel Swexan. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

4
24

Santiago Jorba, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Christy Doramus, Javier Burkle (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

5
24

Kate Padgitt Bowman, Andrew Bowman (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

6
24

An embroiderer was on-site to monogram Duck Head's men's shirting (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

7
24

Lauren and Charles Murphy (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

8
24

Jonathan Farrokhnia (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

9
24

The hit of the party? The Duck Head gifting suite (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

10
24

Mary Kathryn Flores Espinosa, Caroline Turnipseed, Annie Smelter (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

11
24

Bianca and Zac Chambers (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

12
24

Amanda Dewitt Palko, Max Palko (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

13
24

Babou's, which was inspired by Salvador Dalí’s beloved pet ocelot, sits below street level in the Hôtel Swexan. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

14
24

Alexa Field, Peyton Doughtery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

15
24

Olivia Kupec, Erica Whitfield Kay, Kate Padgitt Bowman, Caroline Turnipseed (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

16
24

Cocktails flow freely at Babou's (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

17
24

Tim Conlin, Chad Rohde (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

18
24

Slinging cocktails at Babou's (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

19
24

Christy Doramus (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

20
24

Kelly Ruth Hans, Andrew Hans (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

21
24

James Kokalis, Cory Kay, Erica Whitfield Kay, Olivia Kupec (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

22
24

Tim Conlin, Javier Burkle (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

23
24

Tim Conlin, Sarah Conlin, Chad Rohde, Jenny Esping (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

24
24

Duck Head's gifting suite (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

One of the country’s most iconic preppy heritage brands, Duck Head, just turned 160 years old, and they chose to celebrate their birthday in Dallas with a swanky party at Babou’s in the belly of Hôtel Swexan.

Duck Head’s origin story dates back to 1865, when two brothers — George and Joe O’Bryan — repurposed surplus army tent material to make work pants. As avid outdoorsmen, the brothers named their company “Duck” after the heavy canvas material. In order to successfully register their company, “Duck” became “Duck Head.” They added a mallard logo, and an icon was born. During World War II, the government even contracted Duck Head to make soldiers’ uniforms.

In 1978, Duck Head bought 10,000 yards of cotton twill known as “chino” and applied the gold mallard logo over the back pocket. A sales call sent Duck Head to Oxford, Mississippi, where students at Ole Miss embraced the brand, establishing it as a staple of preppy style, particularly in the south.

160 years later, Duck Head continues to make men’s clothing with a commitment to producing garments of “enduring quality, functionality, style, and value without compromise.”

Texans, it turns out, love Duck Head. So, Duck Head flew (further) south to celebrate their birthday in style!

Duck Head (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Aaron Whitman, Josh Ferrell, Jamie Ringholm (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

James Kokalis, Head of Brand at Duck Head, talked to PaperCity exclusively, saying, “We’re thrilled to share a moment of celebration with Dallas for Duck Head’s 160th Anniversary! This city’s style resonates so much with our own heritage, which is rooted in producing durable, timeless goods.” He continued, saying, “Today, we’re fortunate to have a rapidly growing group of devoted enthusiasts in Texas who appreciate our perspective on classic menswear that authentically nods to our workwear, ivy, and sporting legacy. We look forward to continuing to connect with our customers in this great state for years to come!”

Fall & Halloween Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025

Babou’s, which was inspired by Salvador Dalí’s beloved pet ocelot, sits below street level in the Hôtel Swexan. Some of Dallas’ “True Preps” recently gathered at the energetic cocktail lounge to toast Duck Head and add to their wardrobes. Live music reverberated throughout the moodily-lit space, which is filled with sumptuous textiles, cheeky fringe, and dazzling disco balls. Guests sipped ice-cold martinis and tossed back oysters on the half shell at the decadent bash. The real congregation, however, took place — where else? — in the gifting suite.

Brands regularly spoil the influencer girlies, but the boys… rarely get presents. Duck Head arrived in Dallas with racks of gorgeous men’s shirting, jackets, and hats, all for the taking. An embroiderer was on-site, too, because can you really wear a heritage preppy brand button-down shirt without a monogram on it?

I enjoyed watching the men “shop” the racks and choose their monogram font, thread color, and placement. It was, undoubtedly, the most lit birthday party that I’ve ever attended for a 160-year-old!

Duck Head, you’re a classic for a reason. You’ll never go out of style.

PC Spotted: Christy Doramus, Javier Burkle, Kate and Andrew Bowman, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Santiago Jorba, Lauren and Charles Murphy, Bianca and Zac Chambers, Jonathan Farrokhnia, Amanda and Max Palko, Alexa Field, Peyton Doughtery, Olivia Kupec, Erica Whitfield Kay, Caroline Turnipseed, Mary Kathryn Flores Espinosa, Annie Smelter, Sarah and Tim Conlin, Jenny Esping, Chad Rohde, Kelly and Andrew Hans, and James Kokalis.

Special Series

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed 2025

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion benefitting March of Dimes
Houston’s Best Dressed Rock the Runway In Near $1 Million Post Oak Hotel Takeover — Fashion’s Biggest Day
Houston’s Best Dressed Rock the Runway In Near $1 Million Post Oak Hotel Takeover — Fashion’s Biggest Day
Houston Best Dressed’s Hometown Girl — Jordan Seff Loves To Step Up For Her City and Is a Chicken Wing Queen
Houston Best Dressed’s Hometown Girl — Jordan Seff Loves To Step Up For Her City and Is a Chicken Wing Queen
Houston’s Best Dressed Family — First Timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek Builds On Stylish Legacy of Her Mom and Aunt Lynn Wyatt
Houston’s Best Dressed Family — First Timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek Builds On Stylish Legacy of Her Mom and Aunt Lynn Wyatt
Houston’s Doll House Queen — Best Dressed First-Timer Alexandra Killion Makes Mini Mansions Do a World Of Good
Houston’s Doll House Queen — Best Dressed First-Timer Alexandra Killion Makes Mini Mansions Do a World Of Good
Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker
Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker
This H-E-B Guru Loves To Help — Houston Best Dressed Two-Timer Winell Herron Makes a Community Impact
This H-E-B Guru Loves To Help — Houston Best Dressed Two-Timer Winell Herron Makes a Community Impact
read full series
American Art Resources
Art that goes beyond the frame
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
2802 Morrison Street #210
MORRISON MIDRISE | Co-list: Brandon Russell
FOR SALE

2802 Morrison Street #210
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2802 Morrison Street #210
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$292,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$407,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,489,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X