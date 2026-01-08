A Sparkling Night of Heritage and Harmony at Dallas’ Eiseman Jewels

What: An intimate holiday cocktail party feting the 2026 Presentation Ball debutantes (the 40th Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) Presentation Ball will take place on February 21, 2026, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center) and celebrating Eiseman Jewels’ more than 20 years of support for the DSOL.

Where: Eiseman Jewels’ newly renovated and expanded salon at NorthPark Center.

PC Moment: Nearly 100 guests arrived at a glittering salon filled with dazzling jewels, timepieces, and festive cheer. Partygoers sipped holiday “Poinsettia” cocktails and nibbled on savory bites as Young Strings Alumni cellist Carlos Vargas and violinist Alex Villalobos performed nearby, underscoring the evening’s mission of supporting music education. Presentation Ball co-chair Maggie Kipp thanked Eiseman Jewels for its decades-long partnership with DSOL, and guests departed with chic Eiseman favor bags — the perfect finale to a sparkling night.

Impact: Since 1946, the DSOL has embraced the mission to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and fundraising efforts. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League has contributed more than $25 million in support of the Dallas Symphony Association’s Community Outreach and Education programs, which help bring the wonder of music to thousands of youths and adults in the Dallas area.

Funds raised by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League support transformative DSO programs, including:

The Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concert Series, which introduces Dallas youth to the inspiring world of classical music through accessible concerts at the Meyerson. Each year, more than 10,000 children participate in these experiences.

DSO Cares, which brings the wellness beneﬁts of music to seniors in living facilities, hospitals, community centers, and more. Each performance showcases a chamber ensemble of DSO musicians that is free for attendees and community partners.

PC Seen: Dallas Symphony Orchestra League President Claire Catrino, Presentation Ball co-chair Kristin Hallam, Eiseman Jewels CEO Richard Eiseman, Johnny Griffiths, Mari Epperson, James Hallam, Belinda and Lance Hancock, Tracy and Ben Lange with Luke Lange and Livia Lange, Anne and Bill Seanor, Audrey and Dan Tinker with Corinne Tinker, Somer and Doyle Glass with Myra Glass, Atty Meyer, Jennifer and John Copeland with Joseph Copeland, Betsy and John Stephenson with Tessa Stephenson, Lisa and Jeffrey Harvey with Makenna Harvey, Liz and Steven Williamson with Georgia Williamson, and Luis and Angela Zambrano with Olivia Zambrano.