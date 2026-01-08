A Sparkling Night of Heritage and Harmony at Dallas’ Eiseman Jewels

Eiseman Jewels DSOL Event 2025
01
31

Johnny Griffiths, co-chair Maggie Kipp, DSOL President Claire Catrino, co-chair Kristin & James Hallam (Photo by: Gittings)

02
31

Ben Lange, Luke Lange, Tracy Lange, Livia Lange (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

03
31

Bill & Anne Seanor, Richard Eiseman (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

04
31

Megan Burkhart, Meredith Burkhart, Claire Burkhart, John Burkhart (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

05
31

Ryan Brown, Claire Burkhart, Meredith Burkhart (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

06
31

Lisa Harvey, Jeffrey Harvey, Makenna Harvey (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

07
31

Rachel Rader, Katherine Rader (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

08
31

Ashley Schultz, Campbell Shultz (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

09
31

Calder Sinak, John Bullard (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

10
31

Debra Tagg, Harper Tagg (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

11
31

Liz Williamson, Georgia Williamson, Steven WIlliamson (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

12
31

Young Strings Alumni (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

13
31

John Copeland, Joseph Copeland, Jennifer Copeland (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

14
31

Makenna Harvey, Lisa Harvey (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

15
31

Ryan Brown, Shonn Brown (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

16
31

Paul Dybala, Kelly Dybala, Sophie Dybala, Josh Mathis (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

17
31

Party Chair Mari Epperson with DSOL President Claire Catrino

18
31

Marena & Roger Gault (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

19
31

Honor Guard Twins - Hale Hallam, James Hallam (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

20
31

Lance & Belinha Hancock (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

21
31

Buddy & Sealy McGowin, Amy & Stanley Clancy (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

22
31

Doyle Glass, Myra Glass, Somer Glass, Atty Meyer (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

23
31

David Smith, Lindy Smith, Waverly Smith (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

24
31

John Stephenson, Tessa Stephenson, Betsy Stephenson (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

25
31

Nancy Beth Roberts, Margaret Thompson, Catherine Thompson (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

26
31

Dan Tinker, Corinne Tinker, Audrey Tinker (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

27
31

Luis Zambrano, Olivia Zambrano, Angela Zambrano (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

28
31

Sara Lee Gardner, Stan Gardner (Photo by: Deborah Brown)

29
31

Assembly officers: Allie McWhorter, Katie Kottwitz, Danielle Ward, Margaret Bracken, Paige Williams, Catherine Hunt, Annabeth Winn (Photo by: Gittings)

30
31

Livia Lange makes her entrance (Photo by: Gittings)

31
31

Group shot with car sponsored by Avondale Dealerships (Photo by: Gittings)

Society / The Seen

A Sparkling Night of Heritage and Harmony at Dallas’ Eiseman Jewels

The Intimate Holiday Cocktail Party Celebrated DSOL's 2026 Presentation Ball Debutantes

BY //
What: An intimate holiday cocktail party feting the 2026 Presentation Ball debutantes (the 40th Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) Presentation Ball will take place on February 21, 2026, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center) and celebrating Eiseman Jewels’ more than 20 years of support for the DSOL.

Where: Eiseman Jewels’ newly renovated and expanded salon at NorthPark Center.

PC Moment: Nearly 100 guests arrived at a glittering salon filled with dazzling jewels, timepieces, and festive cheer. Partygoers sipped holiday “Poinsettia” cocktails and nibbled on savory bites as Young Strings Alumni cellist Carlos Vargas and violinist Alex Villalobos performed nearby, underscoring the evening’s mission of supporting music education. Presentation Ball co-chair Maggie Kipp thanked Eiseman Jewels for its decades-long partnership with DSOL, and guests departed with chic Eiseman favor bags — the perfect finale to a sparkling night.

Impact: Since 1946, the DSOL has embraced the mission to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and fundraising efforts. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League has contributed more than $25 million in support of the Dallas Symphony Association’s Community Outreach and Education programs, which help bring the wonder of music to thousands of youths and adults in the Dallas area.

Funds raised by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League support transformative DSO programs, including:

  • The Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concert Series, which introduces Dallas youth to the inspiring world of classical music through accessible concerts at the Meyerson. Each year, more than 10,000 children participate in these experiences.
  • DSO Cares, which brings the wellness beneﬁts of music to seniors in living facilities, hospitals, community centers, and more. Each performance showcases a chamber ensemble of DSO musicians that is free for attendees and community partners.

PC Seen: Dallas Symphony Orchestra League President Claire Catrino, Presentation Ball co-chair Kristin Hallam, Eiseman Jewels CEO Richard Eiseman, Johnny Griffiths, Mari Epperson, James Hallam, Belinda and Lance Hancock, Tracy and Ben Lange with Luke Lange and Livia Lange, Anne and Bill Seanor, Audrey and Dan Tinker with Corinne Tinker, Somer and Doyle Glass with Myra Glass, Atty Meyer, Jennifer and John Copeland with Joseph Copeland, Betsy and John Stephenson with Tessa Stephenson, Lisa and Jeffrey Harvey with Makenna Harvey, Liz and Steven Williamson with Georgia Williamson, and Luis and Angela Zambrano with Olivia Zambrano. 

