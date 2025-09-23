Vicky Dominguez, John Quiñones ,Maritza Gonzales (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicky Dominguez, John Quiñones, Maritza Gonzales at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anayeli Ruiz, Marcie Mir at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honorary chairs Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ryane Jackson, Marlen Angelloz, Teal Holden at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashley Shafik, Bruce Padilla at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beckie Mir, Cyndy Garza Roberts at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beckie Mir, Marcie Mir, John Quiñones, Gasper Mir at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sofia Massey, Ofelia Vujasinovic at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

George Connelly, Susan Osterberg at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eva Loredo, John Ciscernod, Adriana Tamez at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michelle Leal, Alecia Harris at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Sippi Khurana at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shelley Ludwick, Bruce Padilla at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joaquin Martinez, Jose Casiano at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

ABC News Star John Quiñones Wows a Houston Crowd With Inside Stories, Boosts El Centro de Corazón’s Life-Changing Mission

Making a Difference In the City's East End

BY //
photography Daniel Ortiz
Vicky Dominguez, John Quiñones, Maritza Gonzales at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anayeli Ruiz, Marcie Mir at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorary chairs Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ryane Jackson, Marlen Angelloz, Teal Holden at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashley Shafik, Bruce Padilla at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beckie Mir, Cyndy Garza Roberts at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beckie Mir, Marcie Mir, John Quiñones, Gasper Mir at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sofia Massey, Ofelia Vujasinovic at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
George Connelly, Susan Osterberg at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eva Loredo, John Ciscernod, Adriana Tamez at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle Leal, Alecia Harris at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Sippi Khurana at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelley Ludwick, Bruce Padilla at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joaquin Martinez, Jose Casiano at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicky Dominguez, John Quiñones, Maritza Gonzales at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anayeli Ruiz, Marcie Mir at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honorary chairs Leila Perrin, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ryane Jackson, Marlen Angelloz, Teal Holden at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashley Shafik, Bruce Padilla at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beckie Mir, Cyndy Garza Roberts at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beckie Mir, Marcie Mir, John Quiñones, Gasper Mir at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sofia Massey, Ofelia Vujasinovic at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

George Connelly, Susan Osterberg at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eva Loredo, John Ciscernod, Adriana Tamez at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michelle Leal, Alecia Harris at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Sippi Khurana at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shelley Ludwick, Bruce Padilla at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Joaquin Martinez, Jose Casiano at the El Centro de Corazón 'Making a Difference' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: El Centro de Corazón “Making a Difference” luncheon

Where: Hotel ZaZa

PC Moment: While the occasion was a celebration of 30 years of providing health care for the underserved in Houston’s East End and raising funds for El Centro de Corazón‘s mission, the highlight of the midday fête turned out to be the presentation of guest speaker John Quiñones, ABC News veteran, creator and host of the network’s feel-good What Would You Do? program.

Sofia Massey, Ofelia Vujasinovic at the El Centro de Corazón ‘Making a Difference’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The 73-year-old broadcast journalist and native of San Antonio, who holds a degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, enthralled the 300 attendees with his life story as well as with personal insights and the inspiration for which John Quiñones’ program in known.

Leading the charge which raised more than $175,000 were chairs Vicky Dominguez and Maritza Gonzales, along with honorary chairs Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman and Leila Perrin.

Special kudos went to Vicki Luna, public affairs manager at H-E-B, who was recognized as the 2025 Community Leader Honoree. She received loud cheers and applause as she made her way to the podium where she talked about her childhood in Uvalde, Texas, and stressed the need for quality health care in underserved communities.

Beckie Mir, Marcie Mir, John Quiñones, Gasper Mir at the El Centro de Corazón ‘Making a Difference’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Calpine was recognized as Corporate Leader Honoree with Cathryn Martinez in the company’s community and government relations department accepting.

El Centro de Corazón CEO Marci Mir spoke about the much-needed expansion of care in the community that the nonprofit serves and other under-resourced communities.

Luncheon proceeds benefit low-income, medically underserved kids, adults and families living in Houston’s East End community and the greater Houston area. Seventy-four percent of El Centro patients live at or below the federal poverty level and some 55 percent are uninsured.

Joaquin Martinez, Jose Casiano at the El Centro de Corazón ‘Making a Difference’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Beckie and Gasper Mir, Sippi Khurana, Gloria Luna Bounds, George Connelly, Michele Leal and George Farah, Marilu Garza, Misty Mousa Lanza, Houston Community College Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Carrie Potter, Graciela Saenz, Ofelia Vujasinovic, Claudia Ortega Hogue, and John Cisneros.

