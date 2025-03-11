Elaine Agather (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Society / The Seen

Elaine Agather Knows How To Make An Entrance — The Senior Source Honors North Texas Banking Legend With Spirit of Generations Award

Costumes, Photo Booths, and Cheerleaders Make This Luncheon One to Remember

BY // 03.11.25
photography Kristina Bowman
Elaine Agather knows how to make an entrance. For 34 years, Agather rode a horse in every Grand Entry ceremony at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Recently, though, she chose a different kind of steed to make an equally delightful entrance.

When The Senior Source’s Spirit of Generations luncheon began, one seat remained noticeably empty in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole. On cue, the doors flew open. Agather entered — proudly perched on the back seat of a fire engine red 1966 Ford Mustang. To the delight of the full house in attendance, the Mustang slowly cruised through the middle of the ballroom before Agather dismounted and took her seat amongst her family.

Even without the convertible, Agather, the effervescent banking phenom who dresses to the nines, always exudes Homecoming Queen energy. Known affectionately on Instagram as “Safari Elaine,” Agather stands out as one of North Texas’ indisputable fashion icons. More than that, though, the Global Vice Chair of J.P. Morgan Private Bank pioneered as a local leader in banking and philanthropy, which is why The Senior Source chose to honor Agather with the prestigious Spirit of Generations award. Past recipients of the award, which recognizes individuals who have “contributed significantly in thoughts, words, and deeds to all generations of the greater Dallas community,” include Stanley Marcus, Roger Staubach, Ebby Halliday, and T. Boone Pickens.

The Senior Source thoughtfully crafted a program that cleverly recognized Agather throughout the afternoon. Martin Cox hosted the tribute, which layered touching anecdotes from the honoree’s nearest and dearest with a clearly articulated takeaway message. Messages* actually. Eight of them, to be exact.

“Elaine’s Eight:”

– Saddle your own horse.

– Like what you do.

– Turn on a dime.

– Stay connected.

– Practice free speech.

– Get over it.

– Develop your funny bone.

– Strengthen your backbone.

In a particularly charming moment, Agather’s youngest daughter, Lorene Agather, shared a story about when she used her mother’s own mantra on her. (After the matriarch’s lingering disappointment that her family fumbled a big birthday, falling short of her unarticulated expectations, Agather told her mom to get over it!)

Other highlights? Anne Motsenbocker and Michelle Thomas donned two of Agather’s costumes, gracing the stage as Cruella de Vil and Lady Gaga in her infamous “meat dress,” respectively. Agather’s childhood best friend, Bootie Terrell, paid tribute to the impact Agather’s family and sisters made on her. Then, the Sherman High School cheerleading squad made a surprise appearance (both Agather and Terrell are alumni!).

Motsenbocker and Forrest Hoglund presented the actual award. When Agather finally took the stage, she said, “Is this over?” While everyone laughed, she continued, “To all my friends that came and are dying to get back to work, thank you.”

Clearly, the powerhouse prefers to honor rather than be honored. Unsurprisingly, she utilized the moment to turn attention to The Senior Source’s important work in the community, empowering active seniors to live with purpose and protecting vulnerable older adults.

One of the props in the lobby photo booth that guests could pose with was a sign that said, “I’m here for Elaine.” The tiny cowgirl with a magnanimous presence saddled her own horse and brought North Texans together to shine a light on The Senior Source. As for that entrance? Sorry, Safari Elaine. I’ll never *get over it.*

PC Spotted: The Senior Source President and CEO Stacey Malcolmson, Jason Krawczyk, Bradley Agather Means, Sally Hoglund, Christie Carter, Susan Farris, Pam Busbee, Austin Wyker, Katherine Wyker, Tiffany Divis, Elizabeth Gambrell, Claire Emanuelson, Karen Shuford, Pat Schiff, Margot Perot, Betsy Waggoner, Riley Greer, Caren Prothro, Den Bishop, Rebecca Wynne, Sejal Desai, Trey Velvin, Dee Velvin, Sandra Estess, and Sally Geymüller.

