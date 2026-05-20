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Mothers and Daughters Come Together at This Uptown Houston Store, a Preview Of Bigger Things On Tap

Elizabeth Anthony Even Uses Mother-Daughter Models In Its Fashion Show

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Photography Daniel Ortiz

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Evening gowns on the catwalk at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Friends' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Evening gowns on the catwalk at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Friends' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Graves, Arden Harkreader White, Julie Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Graves, Arden Harkreader White, Julie Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nina Rotan, Liz Rotan at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Nina Rotan, Liz Rotan at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mother/daughter models Emi Ganchev, left, and Diana Hare at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mother/daughter models Emi Ganchev, left, and Diana Hare at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Stein, Tamara Klosz Bonar at the Elizbeth Anthony event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Stein, Tamara Klosz Bonar at the Elizbeth Anthony event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Harp, Shelaghmichael Braniff at the Elizabeth Anthony event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Harp, Shelaghmichael Braniff at the Elizabeth Anthony event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tyri Centanni, Shannon Blanchard at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tyri Centanni, Shannon Blanchard at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susan Slocum, Joan Bremner at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susan Slocum, Joan Bremner at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Esperanza Vidal, Nathalie Makris at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Esperanza Vidal, Nathalie Makris at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sandy Petermann Williams, Carol Watford, Lisa Smith at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sandy Petermann Williams, Carol Watford, Lisa Smith at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Janet Carrig, Julie Roberts, Ginger Menown at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Janet Carrig, Julie Roberts, Ginger Menown at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Harp, Haley Harp at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Harp, Haley Harp at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Liz Ziccardi, Ann Lents at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Liz Ziccardi, Ann Lents at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Graves, Julie Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Graves, Julie Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eunice Trozzo Shich, Kat Kearns at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eunice Trozzo Shich, Kat Kearns at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cathleen Davis, Yoshiko Glazzard, Lin Lancaster (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cathleen Davis, Yoshiko Glazzard, Lin Lancaster (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dorothy Ables, Kathryn Wilson at the Elizabeth Anthony event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dorothy Ables, Kathryn Wilson at the Elizabeth Anthony event (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carrie Peters, Julie Roberts, Jennifer Graves, Nicole Blaylock (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carrie Peters, Julie Roberts, Jennifer Graves, Nicole Blaylock (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Adair Brueggemab, Edith Odom, Ashland Odom at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Adair Brueggemab, Edith Odom, Ashland Odom at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Trish Weigand, Deborah Martin at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Trish Weigand, Deborah Martin at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Janet Carrig tries on earrings at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Janet Carrig tries on earrings at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Anthony Julie Roberts at the 'Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Anthony Julie Roberts at the 'Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A great summer look on the catwalk at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Friends' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A great summer look on the catwalk at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Friends' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The chicest of chic modeling at at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Friends' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The chicest of chic modeling at at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Friends' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A gown on view at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Friends' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A gown on view at the Elizabeth Anthony 'Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Friends' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“Being a mother is the absolute greatest joy of my life.” This is what Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Roberts said as she launched the “Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend” luncheon in her Uptown Houston boutique. Roberts would entertain a sophisticated clutch of women in honor of Mother’s Day at Elizabeth Anthony.

33_ElizabethAnthonyPC_DanielOrtizPhoto_050626 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Graves, Arden Harkreader White, Julie Roberts at the Elizabeth Anthony ‘Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Before a three course lunch from Tony’s restaurant, Roberts and her daughter Jennifer Graves (a relatively new mom) were interviewed by Elizabeth Anthony’s Arden Harkreader White, herself the mother of a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old.

Launching the brief discussion on motherhood, White quipped, “I am in the depths of the motherhood journey.”

In her comments Roberts noted, “Children are not a distraction from the most important work. Children are the most important work.”

The gathering was well received, something that Roberts had anticipated as she shared that this event was just the start of something bigger geared around making a philanthropic impact.

43_ElizabethAnthonyPC_DanielOrtizPhoto_050626 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mother/daughter models Emi Ganchev, left, and Diana Hare at the Elizabeth Anthony ‘Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend’ luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“It is my plan and my vision to really grow this event,” Roberts shared with the ladies as they sipped on their San Marzano tomato, basil and burrata soup. “Today is intimate. We do have a nice group of 48 ladies. But I have the vision for turning this into something that is really important to our city for many years to come.

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“We will search for the right charity partner for that and I want all of you there.”

While the group finished their Tony’s lunch of roasted Airline chicken and flourless chocolate cake with Belgian chocolate ganache, fashion models paraded through showing a must-have collection of spring and summer ensembles and evening gowns.

In the sweetest turn on the  Mother’s Day theme, professional model Diana Hare was accompanied in the fashion presentation by her daughter Emi Ganchev, an up-and-coming model.

Janet Carrig_75_ElizabethAnthonyPC_DanielOrtizPhoto_050626 (1) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janet Carrig tries on earrings at the Elizabeth Anthony luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Janet Carig, Elizabeth Stein, Beth Harp, Shelaghmichael Braniff, Cathleen Davis, Yoshiko Glazzard, Lin Lancaster, Sandy Petermann Williams, Carol Watford, Lisa Smith,Nina Rotan, Liz Rotan, Trish Weigand, Deborah Martin, Beth Harp, Shelaghmichael Braniff, Tyri Centanni, Shannon Blanchard, Janet Carrig, Ginger Menown, Dorothy Ables, Kathryn Wilson, Esperanza Vidal, and Nathalie Makris.

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