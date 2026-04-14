Elton John and Leanne Morgan Surprise Guests at Epic 60th Birthday Bash in Dallas

The tent on The Mansion's lawn was filled with florals, butterflies, and the color pink. (Photo by Anastasiia Photography)

A set by comedienne and television star Leanne Morgan was the first big surprise of the night. (Photo by Anastasiia Photography)

Without any announcement over the speakers, a massive curtain fell to the stage floor, dramatically revealing Elton John dressed in an electric yellow jacket behind the piano. (Photo by Anastasiia Photography)

As a PaperCity editor, I professionally attend parties. A lot of them.

There’s not a balloon arch I haven’t seen or a ballroom in Dallas whose chicken I have not critiqued. I’m not saying I’ve seen it all, but it *does* take a lot to dazzle me at this point. I consider myself less of a cynic and more of a savant when it comes to Dallas’ dizzying, over-the-top social scene.

Have you ever attended a party that, in the moment, you recognized as the single best party you will ever go to?

I recently checked this life milestone off my bucket list when I attended a 60th birthday party for the luminous Elizabeth Walraven that would have left Kris Jenner speechless, too. The infamous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party seems practically quaint in comparison.

Setting the Scene

Security was plentiful and tight when I arrived at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, which the hosts bought out for the weekend to entertain their guests — many of whom were fellow Fort Worthians — from the bottom of their boots to the top of their hats. During cocktail hour, Cristal champagne, the guest of honor’s favorite, flowed as arrivees in glimmering cocktail attire noshed on sushi before they made their way outside to a massive tent erected for the occasion on The Mansion’s lawn.

Glass bottle Diet Cokes custom-printed with each guest’s name and table number served as the escort card. Inside the tent, magnificent cherry blossoms enveloped the entry, where a towering birthday cake that featured Beth’s favorite things (in fondant) took center stage. The red boxed Baccarat butterflies on each lady’s seat foreshadowed the lavish generosity of the birthday girl, who, resplendent in a fiery red, butterfly-adorned gown by Michael Faircloth, showered her guests all night long.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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An undercurrent of excitement pulsed throughout the tent during dinner, as guests feasted on Mansion tortilla soup, a little gem wedge salad, halibut with saffron risotto, and a braised beef short rib with roasted corn polenta. Walraven’s recurring roster on the RSVP list expected a big surprise, and for good reason: John Mayer serenaded guests with a performance at Walraven’s daughter’s wedding, and Journey rocked the house at husband Marc’s birthday. During both cocktail hour and dinner, jubilant partygoers tossed Proper Noun, single-name celebrities into the ring. A LOT of people expected Madonna to appear. Clearly, the hosts’ reputation for grand gestures preceded them.

After dinner, Marc Walraven gave a charming speech about his wife, whose “two favorite stores are Wal-Mart and Louis Vuitton.” He described her deep-rooted love of animals and how she routinely adopts the shelter’s oldest, sickest dogs, caring for them at the end of their lives before repeating the process with another old and sick dog. This anecdote isn’t surprising; in lieu of gifts, all Beth asked for was for guests to donate to Saving Hope Animal Rescue.

It’s impossible to enumerate the surprises that the evening held, but the first Big Surprise came when Marc welcomed viral Southern comedienne and television star Leanne Morgan to the stage. The audience erupted in applause, and Morgan held them in the palm of her hand for her set, which was filled with personal references to Beth delivered in Morgan’s signature twang.

But wait, there’s more!

Marc announced that everyone would be leaving The Mansion and heading to a secondary venue for “Studio 60.” On this night, the guests were the celebrities. As a very telling Easter egg (that many missed!), the host encouraged everyone to “follow the yellow brick road.”

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

That yellow brick road led to House of Blues, which Walraven’s New York City-based, global event planner, JoAnn Gregoli, transformed into both Studio 54 AND the streets of Paris. Papparazzi photographed arriving guests as they ascended the steps of House of Blues. Inside, Warhol-inspired photos of Walraven and disco balls aplenty adorned the space. Attendees received passports and collected stamps as they experienced the Francophile’s favorite things. As guests meandered the streets of Paris, they popped into elaborately custom-constructed mini storefronts to “shop.”

My jaw nearly hit the floor when I saw the Hermes boutique. Inside, the female guests in attendance selected from a curated assortment of Hermes scarves to take home. (The passport stamps ensured that no one got too, ahem, carried away.) (Editor’s Note: I asked Gregoli how one goes about purchasing 150 scarves from Hermes, which doesn’t produce anything in “bulk.” She said she met in person with the store manager in New York City to prove she was for real. Hermes had never received a request like this before!)

In addition to Hermes and a tie shop for the men, Walraven, who changed into a second Michael Faircloth custom number, gifted guests a new pair of sunglasses from the eyewear shop (“Boutique Beth Soleil”), a bag of sweets from the candy shop, gelato and espresso martinis from charming street carts, and even YSL lipsticks to go along with the tarot reading of guests’ kiss print! (Surely, this is what celebrities feel like in a gifting suite?!)

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

The hosts then led their guests downstairs to the concert venue’s main floor. Without any announcement over the speakers, a massive curtain fell to the stage floor, dramatically revealing Elton John — like the real Sir Elton John — dressed in an electric yellow jacket behind the piano. A masterful reveal of an epic secret that exceeded any and every already-high expectation. The bespectacled Rocket Man performed an hour-long set of all his greatest hits, in addition to all the Walravens’ special requests. He sounded incredible. Everyone inched closer to the stage, mesmerized that *gestures around* ALL THIS was for them. Even in the moment, it felt like a once-in-a-lifetime gift.

A euphoric after-party followed, which saw more Cristal, music, and dancers. Next to a life-size mirrored horse, Beth wore a custom bomber jacket emblazoned with “The Bitch is Back.” Of course, Elton signed it. Talk about a momento!

The epic night concluded with guests enjoying sweet slumber back at The Mansion, followed by a “Post-Boogie Brunch” and recounting of shenanigans the next morning. (Additional slices of birthday cake were made available.)

So many things dazzled me that night, but I walked away with such a deep admiration for a host who made her night a celebration of her people, lavishing them with one elegant surprise and delight after another. She made the night about them… and about the dogs and cats of North Texas, too.

One thing is for certain — I think it’s going to be a long, long time until I attend a party this magical ever again.