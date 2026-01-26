A Dallas Dinner for a Good Cause Featuring Top Local Chefs, Live Musical Performances, and Haute Couture

The EmpowerHER Dinner presented by Westwood Wealth Management and benefiting the Young Women’s Preparatory Network (YWPN) was full of all the makings of an affair to remember: delectable food, incredible live music, and high fashion. What else could you need?

Hosted at the private home of Christy Thompson in University Park, the sold-out event furthered YWPN’s mission to support single-gender, college-preparatory, public education in Texas and beyond, providing young women with the academic and leadership skills necessary to achieve success in college and in life.

Co-chaired by Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo (founders of the nonprofit Lone Star Monarchs) with The Women of the Lacerte Family serving as Honorary Chairs, the event leaned into its butterfly motif and theme: like a monarch transforming from a caterpillar to a butterfly — YWPN empowers young girls to soar on their journey into adulthood.

The gala featured five female Dallas chefs, each creating her own signature dish on site, bringing the best of Dallas cuisine straight to its guests, including Janice Provost, Chef/Proprietor, Parigi; Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, Culinary Director and Co-Owner of Eledi; Dunia Terselich Borga, Executive Pastry Chef, Co-Founder of La Duni Latin Café and La Duni Baking Studio; Leigh Hutchinson, Chef/Owner of Via Triozzi; and Mollie Guerra, Chef Mollie G Custom Cuisine. As guests entered, they were greeted not only by YWPN students and champagne but also by entertainment from Radu Jon, The Violin Guy.

The moving artistic performances continued throughout the dinner, including a contemporary solo, choreographed by Tamar Gabelev, by 13-year-old ballerina Lydia Bachman, as well as a performance by classical pianist Natalja Sawa and a choral performance by Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School. The American Classical Ballet also introduced a troupe of dancers, which performed three different scenes.

But what kind of gala would it be without high fashion? The troupe and featured ballerina Bachman all wore clothing showcasing designs by the evening’s featured fashion designer, Anna Berman, founder of Annabelle Couture. A dedicated volunteer and talented team member of the Lone Star Monarchs, her fashions have been featured in Vogue Ukraine, whose editor, Oleksandra Sememchenko, traveled to the United States especially for this event. As part of her original fashion designs debut this evening, Berman also created and designed the elegant couture gowns worn by Bruce and Dr. Russo for the event.

YWPN alumna Emma Chalott Barron concluded the event by sharing, including a sincere brief history, noting she was the first in her family to graduate high school, attend college, and receive a law degree. She emphasized the importance of education to both a woman and her family and community. What an inspiring and important message to take into the new year.

PC Seen: Event Honorary Chairs Joyce Lacerte, Quincy Lacerte, Madison Lacerte, Monroe Lacerte, Megan Barrie-Schwarz and Harriet Lacerte; YWPN CEO Lynn McBee; Susan Byrne; Kunthear Mam-Douglas; Rosangela Zurawel; Cathy Amos; Brian Casey; Suzy Conley; Emma Chalott Barron