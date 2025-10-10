Equest Supporters Celebrate Their ‘Love of Horses’ at Beloved Fashion Show and Luncheon in Dallas

The ladies of Dallas saddled up in their first fall ‘fits for Equest Women’s Auxiliary’s beloved Luncheon & Fashion Show, which once again returned to Brook Hollow Country Club. The event raised crucial funds to support Equest’s mission to enhance the lives of individuals with diverse needs (physical, intellectual, and emotional) through therapeutic activities with horses. The first therapeutic horsemanship center in Texas, Equest has served thousands of children and adults over the course of more than 40 years.

Equest Women’s Auxiliary founder Louise Griffeth tapped Lisa Singleton and Victoria Snee to co-chair this year’s Luncheon & Fashion Show. As one would assume with Singleton and Snee at the helm, this year’s event— themed “Love of Horses” — shone brightly as a masterclass in luncheon planning. Longtime Equest supporters Elisa Summers and Heather Washburne attended and were deservingly celebrated as the day’s honorary chairs. The event also recognized the generosity and community devotion of Claire Emanuelson, who received Equest’s Community Service Award for 2025.

For the past 18 years, Highland Park Village has served as the event’s presenting sponsor — an amazing display of steadfast support. As always, they knocked it out of the park with an elevated, tightly-curated fashion show produced by (who else?) Robin Chauvin. The seven-scene presentation included looks from Highland Park Village retailers La DoubleJ (whose opening is imminent!), Veronica Beard, LoveShackFancy, The Conservatory featuring Lafayette 148, Lela Rose, MARKET, and Carolina Herrera.

Personal standouts (of which there were many!) include the “Honolulu Red” jacquard cape and matching skirt from La DoubleJ, the vintage fringe jackets that Lela Rose expertly upcycles (embellishing them with black crystals or floral seed beads) from her Ranch line, the Cult Gaia “Caia” dress in nutmeg with a cashmere-blend removable scarf from MARKET, and a spectacular nude strapless midi dress from Carolina Herrera that featured shimmering golden leaves.

Lunch followed the fashion show, and Brook Hollow served their pecan-crusted chicken breast salad, followed by a chocolate or vanilla mousse. I love to rate my CCOTD (Charity Chicken of the Day), and this one stands out as a perennial contender for my favorite luncheon entree.

It was a spectacular afternoon that beautifully told the story of Equest and its mission. Ladies, take a well-earned victory lap.

PC Spotted: Eric Lindh, Robyn Conlon, Lisa Cooley, Kim Hext, Brooke Shelby, Kim Quinn, Jennifer Dix, Laura Briggs, Kimber Hartmann, Lora Farris, Andrea Cheek, Amy Hegi, Libby Hegi, Lisa Laughlin, Susan Palma, Candace Winslow, Laura Downing, Stacey Walker, Beth Thoele, Anne McPherson, Cheryl Joyner, Lauren Davis, Melissa Oates, Katherine Wyker, Susan Glassmoyer, and Tanya Foster.