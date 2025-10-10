Equest Supporters Celebrate Their ‘Love of Horses’ at Beloved Fashion Show and Luncheon in Dallas
BY Melissa Smrekar
A magnificent gown from Carolina Herrera (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Event Co-Chairs Lisa Singleton, Victoria Snee (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Heath Hutchins, Candace Winslow, Julie Bagley, Shannon Graham, Thomas Mullins (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
A favorite look from La DoubleJ (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Candace Winslow, Laura Downing, Stacey Walker, Beth Thoele, Anne McPherson, Cheryl Joyner (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Lisa Singleton, Eric Lindh (Equest CEO), Louise Griffeth, Victoria Snee (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
A spectacular look from The Conservatory (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Gonzalo Cerón, Emme Cerón-Fiscus, Todd Fiscus (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Lauren Davis, Melissa Oates, Katherine Wyker, Susan Glassmoyer, Tanya Foster (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Angie Kadesky, Claire Emanuelson (Community Service Award Recipient) (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Emme Cerón-Fiscus in LoveShackFancy (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Kate Leyendecker, Lisa Singleton, Gonzalo Ceron, Victoria Snee (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Lyda Hill, Elisa Summers, Heather Washburne, Vicki Howland (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Felicia Powell, Equest Women's Auxiliary President (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Honorary Chairs Heather Washburne, Elisa Summers (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Lisa Singleton, Louise Griffeth (Equest Women's Auxiliary Founder), Victoria Snee (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Greer DuBose, Molly Rambie in LoveShackFancy (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Heather Cooper, Lisa Troutt (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Looks from MARKET Highland Park (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
A Lela Rose runway look (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
Equest Women's Auxiliary Raffle Items (Photo by Melissa Macatee)
The ladies of Dallas saddled up in their first fall ‘fits for Equest Women’s Auxiliary’s beloved Luncheon & Fashion Show, which once again returned to Brook Hollow Country Club. The event raised crucial funds to support Equest’s mission to enhance the lives of individuals with diverse needs (physical, intellectual, and emotional) through therapeutic activities with horses. The first therapeutic horsemanship center in Texas, Equest has served thousands of children and adults over the course of more than 40 years.
Equest Women’s Auxiliary founder Louise Griffeth tapped Lisa Singleton and Victoria Snee to co-chair this year’s Luncheon & Fashion Show. As one would assume with Singleton and Snee at the helm, this year’s event— themed “Love of Horses” — shone brightly as a masterclass in luncheon planning. Longtime Equest supporters Elisa Summers and Heather Washburne attended and were deservingly celebrated as the day’s honorary chairs. The event also recognized the generosity and community devotion of Claire Emanuelson, who received Equest’s Community Service Award for 2025.
For the past 18 years, Highland Park Village has served as the event’s presenting sponsor — an amazing display of steadfast support. As always, they knocked it out of the park with an elevated, tightly-curated fashion show produced by (who else?) Robin Chauvin. The seven-scene presentation included looks from Highland Park Village retailers La DoubleJ (whose opening is imminent!), Veronica Beard, LoveShackFancy, The Conservatory featuring Lafayette 148, Lela Rose, MARKET, and Carolina Herrera.
Personal standouts (of which there were many!) include the “Honolulu Red” jacquard cape and matching skirt from La DoubleJ, the vintage fringe jackets that Lela Rose expertly upcycles (embellishing them with black crystals or floral seed beads) from her Ranch line, the Cult Gaia “Caia” dress in nutmeg with a cashmere-blend removable scarf from MARKET, and a spectacular nude strapless midi dress from Carolina Herrera that featured shimmering golden leaves.
Lunch followed the fashion show, and Brook Hollow served their pecan-crusted chicken breast salad, followed by a chocolate or vanilla mousse. I love to rate my CCOTD (Charity Chicken of the Day), and this one stands out as a perennial contender for my favorite luncheon entree.
It was a spectacular afternoon that beautifully told the story of Equest and its mission. Ladies, take a well-earned victory lap.
PC Spotted: Eric Lindh, Robyn Conlon, Lisa Cooley, Kim Hext, Brooke Shelby, Kim Quinn, Jennifer Dix, Laura Briggs, Kimber Hartmann, Lora Farris, Andrea Cheek, Amy Hegi, Libby Hegi, Lisa Laughlin, Susan Palma, Candace Winslow, Laura Downing, Stacey Walker, Beth Thoele, Anne McPherson, Cheryl Joyner, Lauren Davis, Melissa Oates, Katherine Wyker, Susan Glassmoyer, and Tanya Foster.