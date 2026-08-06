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Houston’s Philanthropist Lawyer Almost Became a Professional Dancer — Best Dressed Erica Littlejohn Burnette’s Incredible Story

Instead of Hobbies, This Power Woman Has Causes

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First time Houston Best Dressed honoree Erica Littlejohn Burnette wears Carolina Herrera

First time Houston Best Dressed honoree Erica Littlejohn Burnette wears Carolina Herrera

Erica Littlejohn Burnette and daughter Hailey volunteering for the Howard University Parent Advisory Council, of which Erica is vice-chair.

Erica Littlejohn Burnette and daughter Hailey volunteering for the Howard University Parent Advisory Council, of which Erica is vice-chair.

Ceron gives Erica Littlejohn Burnette, wearing Carolina Herrera, a coif touch-up at the Best Dressed photo shoot with Alejandro Salinas.

Ceron gives Erica Littlejohn Burnette, wearing Carolina Herrera, a coif touch-up at the Best Dressed photo shoot with Alejandro Salinas.

Sophia Burnette, Erica Littlejohn Burnette at the Health Museum Gala, which she chaired, held at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sophia Burnette, Erica Littlejohn Burnette at the Health Museum Gala, which she chaired, held at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Houston Best Dressed honoree Erica Littlejohn Burnette in Carolina Herrera

Houston Best Dressed honoree Erica Littlejohn Burnette in Carolina Herrera

Erica Littlejohn Burnette chairing the 2023 UNCF gala (Photo by Emile C. Browne)

Erica Littlejohn Burnette chairing the 2023 UNCF gala (Photo by Emile C. Browne)

The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 15 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this special series, we profile each of the 2026 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon & Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation. Next up: Erica Littlejohn Burnette, a first-time honoree.

Due to her unwavering commitment to positive community impact and the causes that she supports Burnette’s 11-year-old son Theo often quips that his mother has no hobbies, she has philanthropies.

Indeed, this Harvard Law School graduate serves on the board of the national nonprofit The Common Market and devotes her philanthropic energies to the boards of The Health Museum and the Halo House Foundation, as well as to the United Negro College Fund, and Howard University where she earned her degree in journalism.

Erica Littlejohn Burnette, Hailey Burnette
Erica Littlejohn Burnette and daughter Hailey volunteering for the Howard University Parent Advisory Council, of which Erica is vice-chair.

Burnette also has a full-time career as chief administrative officer and general counsel for Ascent Emergency Medical Center. Interestingly, her husband Dr. Robert E. Burnette is a certified emergency medicine physician. They share four children aged 26 to 11.

Memorable quote: Matthew 9:38/Luke 10:2 “The harvest is great, but the laborers are few.” Often repeated to Littlejohn by her father as a constant reminder to “Get busy.”

Sophia Burnette, Erica Littlejohn Burnette
Sophia Burnette, Erica Littlejohn Burnette at the Health Museum Gala, which she chaired, held at Hotel ZaZa. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Christie Brown, Carolina Herrera, Tracey Reese, Brother Vellies shoes and handbags

Style icons: Her mother Gail Hodge Littlejohn, Edna Ngu, Amal Clooney, Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame honoree Merele Yarborough.

Your go-to outfit: A bold colored pant suit with an Oxford that I can walk in all day or a colorful casual dress sandals that I can walk in all day

2026 Best Dressed.199 (1)
Dr. Robert Burnette & Erica Littlejohn Burnette at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party.

Favorite beauty product: Dr. Simone Stalling’s mineral sunscreen and Uncle Funky’s Daughter Curly Magic for my hair

What is the one accessory you cannot live without: A sun visor

Books on your coffee table: Overdue school library books. (We read a lot but don’t do coffee table books.)

Travel destination that inspires: The Sarah Desert

Favorite hotel in the world: Maison Rouge in Cotonou, Benin; Semilla Verde in Ecuador

Something that few people know about you: I trained for four years with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s second company DCDC2 and considered becoming a professional dancer.

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.

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Part of the Special Series:

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