$13 Million Houston Night Brings Eva Longoria and NBC News Star Together To Fight Brain Disease
Boosting the Jan and Dan Duncan National Research Institute's Life Changing Work
By Shelby Hodge //
Photography Jenny Antill
Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Richarad Engel, Eva Longoria at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Chairs Jan Duncan, Anthony & Cynthia Petrello at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Albert & Anne Chao, Carolyn & Jake Sabat at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ann Lents, Jenny Elkins, Ron Walker, Roula Smith at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ben & April Renberg at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Bob & Suzanne Nimocks at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Camille Stuckey, Whitney Moore, Katie Zorich, Caroline Harrell at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Chris & Jennifer Laporte at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
David & Marie Louise Kinder at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dina Alsowayel & Tony Chase, Jerome & Saundria Gray at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Debra Sukin, Dr. Huda Zoghbi at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dr. Jim Versalovic, Dr. Zhandong Liu, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Nan Liu at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dr. Josh & Esther Shulm at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Drs. William & Huda Zoghbi, Nicole & Evan Katz at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jim & Nancy Gordon, Rob Walker, Jenny Elkins, Debra & Dr. Steven Sukin at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Katie Zorich, Franny Jones, Nicole Katz, Leigh Kollaer, Meghan Leggett at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mark & Kelly Jo Golson at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mary Eliza & Park Shaper, Debra Sukin at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Melissa & Jacob Robinson, Brad & Stephanie Tucker at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Mike & Barbara Feigin at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Richard Engel, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Eva Longoria (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Scott & Geraldina Wise at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Penny & Townes Pressler at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dr. Josh Shulman, Dr. Sameer Sheth, Yasmine Gibellini, Richar Engel, Dr. Huda Zoghbi at Texas Children's Duncan NRI 15th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Even with actress Eva Longoria and NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel as headliners, the real news of Texas Children’s Jan and Dan Duncan National Research Institute’s 15th Anniversary Gala was the $13 million raised to continue the life-saving work of understanding and treating brain disorders.
The phenomenal raise was due in part to the surprise $10 million gift from the Hamill Foundation, designated to advance new therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease.
Founding director Dr. Huda Y. Zoghbi, along with Longoria and Engel, both of whom have a personal interest in the work of the Duncan NRI, were joined by 450 supporters at the Museum of Natural Science, Houston. The evening began with the three in the spotlight for an informative and at times emotional program. Also on the program was Texas Children’s president and CEO Debra Sukin.
In 2022 Engel’s 6-year-old son Henry died from Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neuro-developmental disorder which brought Zoghbi and the Duncan NRI into the picture. Today, the boy’s cells continue to be studied in the institute’s research. In the program, Engel lauded Zoghbi’s groundbreaking discoveries in this arena.
Longoria shared that her sister Liza has an intellectual disability, which shaped the formation of Eva’s Heroes 20 years ago. The nonprofit is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with special intellectual needs ages 14 and older.
Following the program, the throng of philanthropists, doctors, scientists, researchers and patient families moved to the museum’s Morian Hall of Paleontology and overlook for dinner from City Kitchen.
The evening was chaired by Jan Duncan and Cynthia and Anthony Petrello. The Petrellos served as Title Sponsor along with Nabors Industries. Honorary chairs were Anne and Albert Chao, Nicole and Evan Katz, and Katie and Robby Zorich.
PC Seen: Dr. Steve Sukin, Carolyn and Jake Sabat, Mary Eliza and Park Shaper, Marie Louise and David Kinder, Barbara and Mike Feigin, Jennifer and Chris Laporte, Stephanie and Brad Tucker, Prisca and Kim Marvin, Shirley and Ralph Alexander, Annie and Bob Graham, Nancy and Jim Gordon, Jenny Elkins, and Ann Lents.
Trending
- Alperen Şengün Emerges as the Young Leader the Rockets Need — How His Speech Could End Up Stressing LeBron James
- Brian Bolke To Debut Second Outpost of His Beloved Dallas Boutique Near The Knox, Auberge Collection
- Houston’s Party Scene Hits the Sea — This $1.6 Million Night Keeps the Children’s Fund Afloat
- Inside The Woodlands’ New Luxury Living Land — All the Details Matter at 1 Riva Row And Its Prime Waterway Setting
- Graceful Dancers and Houston’s Top Chefs Team Up For a $100,000-Plus Dinner — Raising the Barre