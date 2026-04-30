$13 Million Houston Night Brings Eva Longoria and NBC News Star Together To Fight Brain Disease

Even with actress Eva Longoria and NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel as headliners, the real news of Texas Children’s Jan and Dan Duncan National Research Institute’s 15th Anniversary Gala was the $13 million raised to continue the life-saving work of understanding and treating brain disorders.

The phenomenal raise was due in part to the surprise $10 million gift from the Hamill Foundation, designated to advance new therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease.

Founding director Dr. Huda Y. Zoghbi, along with Longoria and Engel, both of whom have a personal interest in the work of the Duncan NRI, were joined by 450 supporters at the Museum of Natural Science, Houston. The evening began with the three in the spotlight for an informative and at times emotional program. Also on the program was Texas Children’s president and CEO Debra Sukin.

In 2022 Engel’s 6-year-old son Henry died from Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neuro-developmental disorder which brought Zoghbi and the Duncan NRI into the picture. Today, the boy’s cells continue to be studied in the institute’s research. In the program, Engel lauded Zoghbi’s groundbreaking discoveries in this arena.

Longoria shared that her sister Liza has an intellectual disability, which shaped the formation of Eva’s Heroes 20 years ago. The nonprofit is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with special intellectual needs ages 14 and older.

Following the program, the throng of philanthropists, doctors, scientists, researchers and patient families moved to the museum’s Morian Hall of Paleontology and overlook for dinner from City Kitchen.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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The evening was chaired by Jan Duncan and Cynthia and Anthony Petrello. The Petrellos served as Title Sponsor along with Nabors Industries. Honorary chairs were Anne and Albert Chao, Nicole and Evan Katz, and Katie and Robby Zorich.

PC Seen: Dr. Steve Sukin, Carolyn and Jake Sabat, Mary Eliza and Park Shaper, Marie Louise and David Kinder, Barbara and Mike Feigin, Jennifer and Chris Laporte, Stephanie and Brad Tucker, Prisca and Kim Marvin, Shirley and Ralph Alexander, Annie and Bob Graham, Nancy and Jim Gordon, Jenny Elkins, and Ann Lents.