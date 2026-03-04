Fighting Homelessness In Montgomery Country — Family Promise Takes Over Margaritaville Resort To Build Its Safety Net

Keep Us Fed is recognized as the Nonprofit Partner of the Year at the Family Promise of Montgomery County 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Family Promise of Montgomery County)

Supporters connect during the Family Promise of Montgomery County 25th anniversary gala at Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe. (Photo by Family Promise of Montgomery County)

Attendees gather during the Family Promise of Montgomery County 25th anniversary gala at Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe. (Photo by Family Promise of Montgomery County)

Guests attend the Family Promise of Montgomery County 25th anniversary gala at Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe. (Photo by Family Promise of Montgomery County)

Gala co-chair Kristin Carter; Micah Haarhoff, president of Revolution Powersports Sales; co-chair Brittney Moss at the Family Promise of Montgomery County 25th anniversary gala at Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe. (Photo by Family Promise of Montgomery County)

Bottomland Band performs a blend of Southern rock and country roots featuring Cannon Brand and Justin Lane Gates at the Family Promise of Montgomery County 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Family Promise of Montgomery County)

For 25 years Family Promise of Montgomery County has helped families facing homelessness rebuild stability. The organization celebrated that milestone with a gala at Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe.

Family Promise helps families with kids facing homelessness by providing shelter, meals, case management and prevention services designed to create lasting independence. It mobilizes local congregations, businesses and volunteers to keep families together and move them toward sustainable housing solutions.

The anniversary celebration honored a legacy of compassion, partnership and measurable impact. It also built excitement for an even stronger year ahead.

As housing costs rise and need increases across The Woodlands region, the mission remains urgent. In response, Family Promise is expanding prevention efforts, strengthening partnerships and preparing for an even larger community celebration next year.

Executive director Marilyn Kasmiersky was recognized for her faithful service to the organization and the Montgomery County community. Her steady leadership, compassion for families and unwavering commitment have shaped Family Promise into a trusted lifeline for parents and kids in crisis.



“This anniversary reminds us what’s possible when a community chooses to stand together,” Kasmiersky says. “Twenty five years is a milestone. The next chapter will be even more impactful.”

Gala co-chairs Brittney Moss and Kristin Carter brought the 25th anniversary to life. They created an inspiring evening that honored the past while energizing supporters for the future.

Moss and Carter called the celebration a reflection of what makes Montgomery County special. They emphasized how businesses, churches, volunteers and neighbors unite around a shared mission to help families rebuild their lives with dignity and support.

This year’s celebration also recognized outstanding community partners, including Texas Tissue Converting as Corporate Partner of the Year, Keep Us Fed as Nonprofit Partner of the Year and Conroe Cotillion as Volunteer Group of the Year. The Church at Montgomery was named Faith Partner of the Year, Buddy Kellum received the Heart of Service Award and Cowboy Kia was honored as Legacy Impact Partner.

Each honoree represents the collaborative spirit that defines Family Promise. Their investment of time, resources and heart ensures families have access to shelter, meals, case management and prevention services when they need them most.

Family Promise’s Impact Over 25 Years

Since its founding, Family Promise of Montgomery County has assisted 641 families, including 1,026 children. Over the past 25 years, the organization has provided 73,113 bed nights and 228,754 meals to families facing housing instability.

In addition, families participated in 644 life skills classes and received 449 homelessness prevention interventions. Through those efforts, parents gained tools to secure employment, manage finances and build longterm stability for their children.

For hundreds of families and more than a thousand children, that promise has already made a difference — and the work is far from over.