The Farrah Fawcett Foundation Announces Stanley Korshak’s Chuck Steelman as Chair of 2026 Tex-Mex Fiesta at Dallas Kickoff Party

Hold on to your sombreros, Dallasites. It’s never too early to start planning your fall social calendar. It’ll be here before you can say “hola.” The Farrah Fawcett Foundation hosted its official kickoff party at Park House for its annual Tex-Mex Fiesta coming later this September, and let us just say, this is one fiesta you don’t want to miss.

The kickoff party for the Foundation’s signature fundraising event was graciously hosted by Victoria and Bob Beard, Libby and David Hunt, Shery McDonald, and LeeAnn and John Tatum.

During the evening, actress, producer, author, and President of the Foundation Alana Stewart announced the date and location of the 2026 Tex-Mex Fiesta: Thursday, September 24, at The Rustic. She also shared the breaking news that actress and cancer survivor Marcia Cross will receive the Foundation’s Angel Award at the event. Known for her roles on Melrose Place as Dr. Kimberly Shaw, on Desperate Housewives as Bree Van de Kamp, The Edge of Night, and One Life to Live, Cross has rightfully earned multiple Golden Globes and Emmy nominations for her television work.

Of course, it takes some of the best philanthropic leaders and artistic minds in the community to bring such an event to life. Good thing the Foundation has that covered. Stanley Korshak’s Chief Customer and Experience Officer Chuck Steelman will chair the event, alongside Co-Chairs Alana Stewart, Jaclyn Smith, and Donna Mills and Honorary Chairs Katy and Lawrence Bock. With Steelman and the team’s creative vision and edge, we do not doubt that Uptown’s The Rustic will be the talk of the town this fall.

Of course, it’s all for the best of causes. The Farrah Fawcett Foundation continues its mission of funding cutting-edge cancer research, prevention, and patient advocacy programs while honoring the enduring legacy of Farrah Fawcett and her courageous battle against anal cancer. If the kickoff party was any preview for what’s to come in September, the Tex-Mex Fiesta promises to be a meaningful and impactful evening. The night’s headliner will be announced soon. Tables are now available for purchase. To purchase a table, please contact the James Group at texmex@jamesgrp.net.

As the 2026 event marks the 50th anniversary of Charlie’s Angels and of the famous Farrah Fawcett poster, you never know what Steelman and team may have up their sleeves. We’ll all just have to be there on September 24 at The Rustic to find out.

PC Seen: Chris and Ali Mitchell, Wesley Bailey, Katy and Lawrence Bock, Sheree J. Wilson, Justin Whitman, Mark Agnew, Renae Mahar, and Julianna Leblanc.