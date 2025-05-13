Fashion in the Fields Sees Daughters and Dads Team Up With Professional Models to Stand Up For Houston’s Recipe for Success

Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Beth Harp
RJ Jenkins with kids Miles and Kennedy Jenkins
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon
Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Monica Bickers, Susan Willburn
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Morgan Fullet, Grace Margaret Berndt
Susan Wilburn, Laura Funk
Tammie Anne Johnson, Andy Johnson
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Lyndsey Zorich
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Merritt Leever with her parents Brooke and JT Leever
Bernie Matuszewski Bailey wearing Mason’s Daughter_2
01
21

Models at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

02
21

Chair Elizabeth Phillips with kiddos at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

03
21

Chefs with founder Gracie Cacvnar at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

04
21

Beth Harp at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
21

Dad RJ Jenkins with his tykes Miles and Kennedy at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
21

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
21

Le Jardinier chef Felipe Botero at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
21

Lyndsey Zorich, Merin Gutherie at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

09
21

Monica Bickers, Susan Willburn at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
21

Emcee Miya Shay at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

11
21

Morgan Gullet, Grace Margaret Berndt at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
21

Susan Wilburn, Laura Funk at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
21

Tammie & Dr. Charles Johnson at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
21

Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

15
21

Celina Hellmund at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

16
21

Gina Gaston, Gayla Gardner at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

17
21

Founders Gracie & Bob Cavnar at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

18
21

Lyndsey Zorich at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
21

Leah Towe, Kevin Donovan at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

20
21

Baby Merritt Leever with parents Brook & JT Leever at Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields (Photo by Michelle Watsoh)

21
21

Bernie Matuszewski Bailey wearing Mason's Daughter at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Beth Harp
RJ Jenkins with kids Miles and Kennedy Jenkins
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon
Felipe Botero of Le Jardinier
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Monica Bickers, Susan Willburn
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Morgan Fullet, Grace Margaret Berndt
Susan Wilburn, Laura Funk
Tammie Anne Johnson, Andy Johnson
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Lyndsey Zorich
Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Merritt Leever with her parents Brooke and JT Leever
Bernie Matuszewski Bailey wearing Mason’s Daughter_2
Society / Featured Parties

Fashion in the Fields Sees Daughters and Dads Team Up With Professional Models to Stand Up For Houston’s Recipe for Success

Empowering Kids Through Food Education

BY // 05.13.25
Models at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Chair Elizabeth Phillips with kiddos at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Chefs with founder Gracie Cacvnar at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Beth Harp at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dad RJ Jenkins with his tykes Miles and Kennedy at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Le Jardinier chef Felipe Botero at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lyndsey Zorich, Merin Gutherie at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Monica Bickers, Susan Willburn at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emcee Miya Shay at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Morgan Gullet, Grace Margaret Berndt at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susan Wilburn, Laura Funk at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tammie & Dr. Charles Johnson at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Celina Hellmund at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Gina Gaston, Gayla Gardner at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Founders Gracie & Bob Cavnar at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Lyndsey Zorich at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leah Towe, Kevin Donovan at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)
Baby Merritt Leever with parents Brook & JT Leever at Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields (Photo by Michelle Watsoh)
Bernie Matuszewski Bailey wearing Mason's Daughter at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
21

Models at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

2
21

Chair Elizabeth Phillips with kiddos at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

3
21

Chefs with founder Gracie Cacvnar at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

4
21

Beth Harp at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
21

Dad RJ Jenkins with his tykes Miles and Kennedy at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
21

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
21

Le Jardinier chef Felipe Botero at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
21

Lyndsey Zorich, Merin Gutherie at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

9
21

Monica Bickers, Susan Willburn at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
21

Emcee Miya Shay at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

11
21

Morgan Gullet, Grace Margaret Berndt at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
21

Susan Wilburn, Laura Funk at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
21

Tammie & Dr. Charles Johnson at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
21

Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

15
21

Celina Hellmund at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

16
21

Gina Gaston, Gayla Gardner at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

17
21

Founders Gracie & Bob Cavnar at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

18
21

Lyndsey Zorich at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
21

Leah Towe, Kevin Donovan at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

20
21

Baby Merritt Leever with parents Brook & JT Leever at Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields (Photo by Michelle Watsoh)

21
21

Bernie Matuszewski Bailey wearing Mason's Daughter at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Recipe for Success annual Fashion in the Fields brunch

Where: Recipe for Success’ Hope Farms

PC Moment: A parade of youngsters, dressed by Itsy Bitsy Boutique, kicked off the Recipe for Sucess fashion presentation with professional models donning looks from Mason’s Daughter, Sachin & Babi and City Boots, with stylish snapshots coming from Magpies & Peacocks. Several of the adorbs youngsters were accompanied on the runway by their dads, dressed by M Penner. Channel 13 reporter Miya Shay served as emcee.

Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Chefs with founder Gracie Cacvnar at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Three generations of supporters took the helm of the popular event with Elizabeth Phillips chairing alongside her daughters Ariel Lopez and Brittany Faulk, and granddaughters Finley Lopez, Hallie Faulk and Rose Faulk.

“For 19 years, we’ve worked to teach, empower, and inspire children to live healthier lives by eating fresh, nutritious food,” Recipe for Success founder Gracie Cavnar says. “To see the next generation picking up the torch is deeply inspiring and essential for sustaining our mission for years to come.”

Taking up the charge as co-chairs were Sheree Frede, Sarah Phillips and Sara DeJay Willis.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025

Brunch  was provided by popular chefs Tommy Laczynski from Barcelona Wine Bar, Barbara McKnight of Culinaire, JC Ricks of Dandelion Cafe, Drake Leonard from Eunice, Felipe Botero from Le Jardinier, and Patti Delgado from The Original Ninfa’s. Tito’s Handmade Vodka provided botanical cocktails, including the whimsical “Down the Rabbit Hole,” a specialty cocktail crafted with fresh juice from Hope Farms carrots.

RJ Jenkins with kids Miles and Kennedy Jenkins
Dad RJ Jenkins with his tykes Miles and Kennedy at Recipe for Success’ Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

In a special treat for attendees, 55 Seventy private member’s club poured an impressive selection of wines that highlighted the afternoon fête.

Florals from Flower Child Urban Farm & Studio decorated tabletops with festive white watering can centerpieces filled with a bounty of roses, snapdragons, ranunculus, dianthus and ranunculus cut from the surrounding fields.

Fashion in the Fields benefitting Recipe for Success 2025
Lyndsey Zorich, Merin Gutherie at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

The event honored chef Kevin Bryant of KB Culinary as Chef of the Year and Samuel Jackson as Volunteer of the Year for their longstanding dedication to empowering children through food education and sustainable farming.

PC Seen: Lyndsey Zorich, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Bob Cavnar, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon, Veronica and RJ Jenkins, Bob Phillips, Gayla Gardner, Lauren Rotet, Celina Hellmund, Gina Gaston Ellie, Robert Lopez, Tammie and Dr. Charles Johnson, and Anita and David Garten. Veronica and RJ Jenkins.

JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
NOW OPEN
WEEKENDS
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Curated Collection

Swipe
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
3636 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3636 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3636 Amherst Avenue
5020 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5020 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5020 Park Lane
3605 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3605 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3605 Beverly Drive
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Wycliff Heights
FOR SALE

3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Dallas, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$18,995,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
4524 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4524 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4524 Park Lane
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
4001 Glenwick Ave
University Park
FOR SALE

4001 Glenwick Ave
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4001 Glenwick Ave
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X