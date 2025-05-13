Fashion in the Fields Sees Daughters and Dads Team Up With Professional Models to Stand Up For Houston’s Recipe for Success

Bernie Matuszewski Bailey wearing Mason's Daughter at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Baby Merritt Leever with parents Brook & JT Leever at Recipe for Success Fashion in the Fields (Photo by Michelle Watsoh)

Leah Towe, Kevin Donovan at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Lyndsey Zorich at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Founders Gracie & Bob Cavnar at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Gina Gaston, Gayla Gardner at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Celina Hellmund at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Tammie & Dr. Charles Johnson at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susan Wilburn, Laura Funk at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Morgan Gullet, Grace Margaret Berndt at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Emcee Miya Shay at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Monica Bickers, Susan Willburn at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lyndsey Zorich, Merin Gutherie at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Le Jardinier chef Felipe Botero at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dad RJ Jenkins with his tykes Miles and Kennedy at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Beth Harp at Recipe for Success' Fashion in the Fields fundraiser ((Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chefs with founder Gracie Cacvnar at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Chair Elizabeth Phillips with kiddos at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

Models at Fashion in the Fields at Hope Farms benefitting Recipe For Success (Photo Michelle Watson)

What: Recipe for Success annual Fashion in the Fields brunch

Where: Recipe for Success’ Hope Farms

PC Moment: A parade of youngsters, dressed by Itsy Bitsy Boutique, kicked off the Recipe for Sucess fashion presentation with professional models donning looks from Mason’s Daughter, Sachin & Babi and City Boots, with stylish snapshots coming from Magpies & Peacocks. Several of the adorbs youngsters were accompanied on the runway by their dads, dressed by M Penner. Channel 13 reporter Miya Shay served as emcee.

Three generations of supporters took the helm of the popular event with Elizabeth Phillips chairing alongside her daughters Ariel Lopez and Brittany Faulk, and granddaughters Finley Lopez, Hallie Faulk and Rose Faulk.

“For 19 years, we’ve worked to teach, empower, and inspire children to live healthier lives by eating fresh, nutritious food,” Recipe for Success founder Gracie Cavnar says. “To see the next generation picking up the torch is deeply inspiring and essential for sustaining our mission for years to come.”

Taking up the charge as co-chairs were Sheree Frede, Sarah Phillips and Sara DeJay Willis.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe



















Next

Brunch was provided by popular chefs Tommy Laczynski from Barcelona Wine Bar, Barbara McKnight of Culinaire, JC Ricks of Dandelion Cafe, Drake Leonard from Eunice, Felipe Botero from Le Jardinier, and Patti Delgado from The Original Ninfa’s. Tito’s Handmade Vodka provided botanical cocktails, including the whimsical “Down the Rabbit Hole,” a specialty cocktail crafted with fresh juice from Hope Farms carrots.

In a special treat for attendees, 55 Seventy private member’s club poured an impressive selection of wines that highlighted the afternoon fête.

Florals from Flower Child Urban Farm & Studio decorated tabletops with festive white watering can centerpieces filled with a bounty of roses, snapdragons, ranunculus, dianthus and ranunculus cut from the surrounding fields.

The event honored chef Kevin Bryant of KB Culinary as Chef of the Year and Samuel Jackson as Volunteer of the Year for their longstanding dedication to empowering children through food education and sustainable farming.

PC Seen: Lyndsey Zorich, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Bob Cavnar, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Kristen Cannon, Veronica and RJ Jenkins, Bob Phillips, Gayla Gardner, Lauren Rotet, Celina Hellmund, Gina Gaston Ellie, Robert Lopez, Tammie and Dr. Charles Johnson, and Anita and David Garten. Veronica and RJ Jenkins.