Inside the 4th Annual Fashion Week Stockyards Style in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley — The Western Fashion Capital of the World

Fifteen local artists joined this year’s Fashion Week Stockyards Style, creating live paintings, sketches, and sculptures that celebrated Fort Worth’s Western heritage in their own unique ways. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

Guests in wide-brim hats watched from the front row, trading smiles and snapshots as the runway came to life. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

Models made their way down the runway in front of the historic Livestock Exchange Building as golden light filtered through the oaks. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

As the afternoon cattle drive passed the Live Stock Exchange Lawn in Fort Worth, several dozen special guests and attendees took their seats around a long runway, eagerly awaiting the start of Fashion Week Stockyards Style. Television personality Kirbe Schnoor — embodying a Western-chic aesthetic in a bronze slip and champagne-colored boots — opened the runway show.

“As I look around the crowd, you all look great,” Schnoor said. “Maybe I should put a few of you up to walk the stage. We’re going to kick off Fort Worth Fashion Week!”

As “Fell in Love with a Cowboy” filled the air, the first models stepped onto the runway. Twenty-one Stockyards retailers were showcased during the second annual runway show, which has become the signature event for Fashion Week Stockyards Style. Nearby, longtime fashion event organizer Susan Huston orchestrated the entire show, from cueing song tracks to coordinating quick wardrobe changes and announcing the next retailer to take the stage.

“The runway shows will never go out of style because people like the excitement of seeing live entertainment,” Huston told PaperCity Fort Worth. “I think it is important to continue the live events and give audiences something that they are not seeing on TV or Instagram. It’s a 25-minute show, and anything could happen.”

From the trend-driven designs of Flea Style and Double D Ranch to the timeless ranch wear of Wrangler and Cavender’s, every expression of Western fashion was on display. The children’s segment proved a crowd favorite, as young models in both classic and contemporary looks drew the loudest cheers of the afternoon.

Creating a Signature Event for the Western Fashion Capital of the World

As Dena Newell, the Stockyards’ director of marketing and tourism, proudly reminded folks, Mule Alley and the surrounding Stockyards district is the Western fashion capital of the world. When Newell reached out to Huston last year to add a runway show component to Fashion Week Stockyards Style, Huston gladly accepted the opportunity. The general managers and buyers at the 21 stores, from Mule Alley and throughout the Stockyards, were gracious and welcoming, Huston said.

“We are very fortunate that we have this cutting-edge Western fashion right in Fort Worth,” she continued. “We have everything you want in one place. Here, you have seasoned retailers who are knowledgeable about their designers. I rely heavily on the retailer. I talk with them and send them detailed information about what I need after that model comes in there. They want to show the best look they have. Once they like a selection, I take it from there.”

This season’s trends embrace the “romantic cowgirl” look — a blend of rugged ranch wear and soft, feminine touches. Think: printed leather, suede, lace, ruffles, and velvet paired effortlessly with traditional Western wear. Classic pieces like denim, pearl snaps, and cowboy hats are reimagined, while turquoise and silver accessories are always in. Vintage-inspired pieces from the ‘60s and ‘70s are in, along with silk scarves that can be folded around belts, purse handles, and bags.

Live Art Meets Western Glam at Fashion Week Stockyards Style

Newell and her team partnered with Cowgirl Artists of America, which has an international roster of Western artists, to bring 15 painters to Fort Worth. Fifteen stores were each chosen to host one artist who did live painting sessions during Fashion Week Stockyards Style. A juried competition that weekend saw Kelley Mogilka, who was stationed at John Wayne Stock & Supply, place first, while Leslie Lambert, who worked at PH Barn Door, placed second.

“It’s been an awesome experience,” Mogilka said. “For me, one of the biggest draws was being in a women-led organization. It’s cool to see women championed. The way Megan [Wimberley] runs this is an inspiration. Seeing the Stockyards put money toward artists means the world.”

Lambert said the invitation and win have reaffirmed her choice to pursue her childhood dream of being an artist. Cowgirl Artists of America, she says, “lifts women up.”

Wimberley said she founded her organization, which also welcomes male artists, after seeing how underrepresented women are in Western art galleries and shows.

“Those of us who grew up in this [Western] lifestyle know that women are out there right along with the men while also raising babies and feeding families,” she said. “We educate women or any artist who joins us on how to be good business owners and promote themselves.”

Creating a World Stage for Fort Worth Fashion

With each year, Fashion Week Stockyards Style has grown in scope and reach. After the 30-minute event that featured live performances from singer-songwriter Madison Paige concluded, the crowd lingered, clearly energized by the runway performances and Fort Worth’s growing influence in Western culture and fashion.

“We’ve had [these Western retailers] for many years,” Huston said. “It’s just showcased now with a focus on presenting hot trends in a unique setting. It’s where the spirit of the Old West meets the energy of the modern West — right here in Fort Worth.”

As Fort Worth’s influence in fashion continues to grow, the Stockyards are quickly becoming the city’s most vibrant stage — a place where tradition inspires innovation and the next generation of Western style takes shape. We’re already excited for what’s in store for next year’s Fashion Week Stockyards Style.

