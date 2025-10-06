Inside the 4th Annual Fashion Week Stockyards Style in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley — The Western Fashion Capital of the World

Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
01
09

Western-inspired looks at Fashion Week Stockyards Style mixed denim, embroidery, and color in a bold display of Fort Worth style. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

02
09

Models made their way down the runway in front of the historic Livestock Exchange Building as golden light filtered through the oaks. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

03
09

The crowd filled the Livestock Exchange Lawn on Saturday, soaking up the fall sun. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

04
09

Guests in wide-brim hats watched from the front row, trading smiles and snapshots as the runway came to life. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

05
09

The kids stole the spotlight, laughing backstage before hitting the runway in bright Western outfits. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

06
09

Inside Mule Alley, a local artist worked live, painting longhorns and rodeo scenes as guests wandered through. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

07
09

Kirbe Schnoor opened the show in a bronze slip and champagne boots, setting the tone for a stylish afternoon. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

08
09

Fifteen local artists joined this year’s Fashion Week Stockyards Style, creating live paintings, sketches, and sculptures that celebrated Fort Worth’s Western heritage in their own unique ways. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

09
09

We’re already excited for what’s in store for next year’s Fashion Week Stockyards Style. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fashion Week Stockyards Style (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Society / The Seen

Inside the 4th Annual Fashion Week Stockyards Style in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley — The Western Fashion Capital of the World

A Chic Western Runway Show, Live Art, and More Make This a Can't-Miss Event

BY //
photography Avin Park Photography
Western-inspired looks at Fashion Week Stockyards Style mixed denim, embroidery, and color in a bold display of Fort Worth style. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Models made their way down the runway in front of the historic Livestock Exchange Building as golden light filtered through the oaks. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
The crowd filled the Livestock Exchange Lawn on Saturday, soaking up the fall sun. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Guests in wide-brim hats watched from the front row, trading smiles and snapshots as the runway came to life. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
The kids stole the spotlight, laughing backstage before hitting the runway in bright Western outfits. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Inside Mule Alley, a local artist worked live, painting longhorns and rodeo scenes as guests wandered through. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Kirbe Schnoor opened the show in a bronze slip and champagne boots, setting the tone for a stylish afternoon. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
Fifteen local artists joined this year’s Fashion Week Stockyards Style, creating live paintings, sketches, and sculptures that celebrated Fort Worth’s Western heritage in their own unique ways. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
We’re already excited for what’s in store for next year’s Fashion Week Stockyards Style. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)
1
9

Western-inspired looks at Fashion Week Stockyards Style mixed denim, embroidery, and color in a bold display of Fort Worth style. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

2
9

Models made their way down the runway in front of the historic Livestock Exchange Building as golden light filtered through the oaks. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

3
9

The crowd filled the Livestock Exchange Lawn on Saturday, soaking up the fall sun. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

4
9

Guests in wide-brim hats watched from the front row, trading smiles and snapshots as the runway came to life. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

5
9

The kids stole the spotlight, laughing backstage before hitting the runway in bright Western outfits. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

6
9

Inside Mule Alley, a local artist worked live, painting longhorns and rodeo scenes as guests wandered through. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

7
9

Kirbe Schnoor opened the show in a bronze slip and champagne boots, setting the tone for a stylish afternoon. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

8
9

Fifteen local artists joined this year’s Fashion Week Stockyards Style, creating live paintings, sketches, and sculptures that celebrated Fort Worth’s Western heritage in their own unique ways. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

9
9

We’re already excited for what’s in store for next year’s Fashion Week Stockyards Style. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

As the afternoon cattle drive passed the Live Stock Exchange Lawn in Fort Worth, several dozen special guests and attendees took their seats around a long runway, eagerly awaiting the start of Fashion Week Stockyards Style. Television personality Kirbe Schnoor — embodying a Western-chic aesthetic in a bronze slip and champagne-colored boots — opened the runway show.

“As I look around the crowd, you all look great,” Schnoor said. “Maybe I should put a few of you up to walk the stage. We’re going to kick off Fort Worth Fashion Week!”

As “Fell in Love with a Cowboy” filled the air, the first models stepped onto the runway. Twenty-one Stockyards retailers were showcased during the second annual runway show, which has become the signature event for Fashion Week Stockyards Style. Nearby, longtime fashion event organizer Susan Huston orchestrated the entire show, from cueing song tracks to coordinating quick wardrobe changes and announcing the next retailer to take the stage.

“The runway shows will never go out of style because people like the excitement of seeing live entertainment,” Huston told PaperCity Fort Worth. “I think it is important to continue the live events and give audiences something that they are not seeing on TV or Instagram. It’s a 25-minute show, and anything could happen.”

From the trend-driven designs of Flea Style and Double D Ranch to the timeless ranch wear of Wrangler and Cavender’s, every expression of Western fashion was on display. The children’s segment proved a crowd favorite, as young models in both classic and contemporary looks drew the loudest cheers of the afternoon.

Fashion Week Stockyards Style
Models made their way down the runway in front of the historic Livestock Exchange Building as golden light filtered through the oaks. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

Creating a Signature Event for the Western Fashion Capital of the World

As Dena Newell, the Stockyards’ director of marketing and tourism, proudly reminded folks, Mule Alley and the surrounding Stockyards district is the Western fashion capital of the world. When Newell reached out to Huston last year to add a runway show component to Fashion Week Stockyards Style, Huston gladly accepted the opportunity. The general managers and buyers at the 21 stores, from Mule Alley and throughout the Stockyards, were gracious and welcoming, Huston said.

Fall & Halloween Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025

“We are very fortunate that we have this cutting-edge Western fashion right in Fort Worth,” she continued. “We have everything you want in one place. Here, you have seasoned retailers who are knowledgeable about their designers. I rely heavily on the retailer. I talk with them and send them detailed information about what I need after that model comes in there. They want to show the best look they have. Once they like a selection, I take it from there.”

This season’s trends embrace the “romantic cowgirl” look — a blend of rugged ranch wear and soft, feminine touches. Think: printed leather, suede, lace, ruffles, and velvet paired effortlessly with traditional Western wear. Classic pieces like denim, pearl snaps, and cowboy hats are reimagined, while turquoise and silver accessories are always in. Vintage-inspired pieces from the ‘60s and ‘70s are in, along with silk scarves that can be folded around belts, purse handles, and bags.

Fashion Week Stockyards Style
Inside Mule Alley, a local artist worked live, painting longhorns and rodeo scenes as guests wandered through. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

Live Art Meets Western Glam at Fashion Week Stockyards Style

Newell and her team partnered with Cowgirl Artists of America, which has an international roster of Western artists, to bring 15 painters to Fort Worth. Fifteen stores were each chosen to host one artist who did live painting sessions during Fashion Week Stockyards Style. A juried competition that weekend saw Kelley Mogilka, who was stationed at John Wayne Stock & Supply, place first, while Leslie Lambert, who worked at PH Barn Door, placed second.

“It’s been an awesome experience,” Mogilka said. “For me, one of the biggest draws was being in a women-led organization. It’s cool to see women championed. The way Megan [Wimberley] runs this is an inspiration. Seeing the Stockyards put money toward artists means the world.”

Lambert said the invitation and win have reaffirmed her choice to pursue her childhood dream of being an artist. Cowgirl Artists of America, she says, “lifts women up.”

Wimberley said she founded her organization, which also welcomes male artists, after seeing how underrepresented women are in Western art galleries and shows.

“Those of us who grew up in this [Western] lifestyle know that women are out there right along with the men while also raising babies and feeding families,” she said. “We educate women or any artist who joins us on how to be good business owners and promote themselves.”

Fashion Week Stockyards Style
The kids stole the spotlight, laughing backstage before hitting the runway in bright Western outfits. (Photo by Avin Park Photography)

Creating a World Stage for Fort Worth Fashion

With each year, Fashion Week Stockyards Style has grown in scope and reach. After the 30-minute event that featured live performances from singer-songwriter Madison Paige concluded, the crowd lingered, clearly energized by the runway performances and Fort Worth’s growing influence in Western culture and fashion.

“We’ve had [these Western retailers] for many years,” Huston said. “It’s just showcased now with a focus on presenting hot trends in a unique setting. It’s where the spirit of the Old West meets the energy of the modern West — right here in Fort Worth.”

As Fort Worth’s influence in fashion continues to grow, the Stockyards are quickly becoming the city’s most vibrant stage — a place where tradition inspires innovation and the next generation of Western style takes shape. We’re already excited for what’s in store for next year’s Fashion Week Stockyards Style.

PC Spotted: Betsy Beaman, Christi Braswell, Sadie Noblitt, Cassie James, Katie Murray, Kirbe Schnoor, Lena Koch, Susanna and Wesley Thorp, Morgan Zipperlen, Shelby Mayfield, and Mackenzie Marler.

Kwiat
AVAILABLE AT Bachendorf's DISCOVER NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulbrook
FOR SALE

5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulshear, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
6310 Taggart Street #B
Open House
Camp Logan
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/12 Sunday 12 - 3 PM

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$292,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,489,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X