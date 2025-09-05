The Woodlands’ Most Fashionable Walk Makes Giving Glamorous — Interfaith Continues To Lift Up Struggling Neighbors

Missy Herndon, Todd and Carol Durkee and Julie Mayrant at Interfaith's The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Community Champion Alison Henderson walked the runway at Interfaith's The Walk gala. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Madelyn Pell Gray, Jacey Borden, Market Street GM Noemi Gonzalez and Courtney Wilkerson, owner of Pell 1990, at The Walk. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

One of the runway models styled by Market Street's Pell 1990 during The Walk's fashion show at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

The Walk was chaired by Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes. Interfaith CEO Missy Herndon joined them at the gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Bruce and Diane Kink leading the Runway Finale at Interfaith's The Walk gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Interfaith of The Woodlands)

Interfaith’s The Walk gala lit up The Woodlands Waterway Marriott with high-energy fashion, community spirit and nearly $700,000 raised for neighbors in need. Chaired by Carrie Greenberg and Kristen Byrnes, this event blended style and philanthropy for a record-breaking night of giving.

Honorary chairs Carol and Todd Durkee were recognized for their dedication to Interfaith and serving the community.

“The Walk has become one of our community’s most anticipated events. This year’s record-breaking success is a testament to the generosity and heart of The Woodlands,” Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “The funds will directly impact the lives of local families, ensuring we can provide essential programs and services to those who need them most.”

To illustrate that impact, Herndon shares a story of a mother and her kids who visited Interfaith before school started.

“The family was respectful, appreciative and proud to walk through our doors for school supplies,” Herndon says. “Their mom spoke about how grateful she was to be alive and raising her children. She shared her love for the community helping her return to stability. You give, we serve and lives are changed in ways that you cannot imagine.”

A Runway, Records and Real Impact

Now in its fourth year, The Walk has grown into a signature gala in The Woodlands. It celebrates fashion and philanthropy while strengthening the mission and reach of Interfaith of The Woodlands. The funds will go directly to feeding and clothing neighbors heading into the busiest season of the year.

Market Street boutiques brought the runway to life, with Pell 1990 and BOSS Market Street headlining the show. Jewelry from Thomas Markle Jewelers added sparkle to the lineup of local luxury. The fashion production was led by Pell 1990 owner Courtney Wilkerson and Market Street general manager Noemi Gonzalez.

Supporters lined both sides of the runway to cheer and celebrate this year’s Community Champions, presented by St. Luke’s Health, during the finale. Each Champion was recognized for making a positive impact in The Woodlands and for supporting Interfaith. Honorees included Barry Blanton, Dr. Adrienne Blessing, Catie Fuller, Jason Higham, Alison Henderson and Jim Parisi.

Dinner began with attendees entering through the “Walk of Hope,” an interactive stroll that showcased the many services Interfaith provides. During the program, a powerful video highlighting how Interfaith walks alongside individuals in crisis.

From providing school supplies and food to offering rent and mortgage assistance, Interfaith delivers wraparound services that touch every part of a person’s life.

The evening’s message underscored the heart of The Walk — a true fashion for a cause event where style and compassion come together to transform lives. In The Woodlands, generosity is always in season.