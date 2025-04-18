Wild Circus Comes To Life In The Greater Woodlands Area, Boosting Foster Care Youth — This Love Fosters Hope

A talented live band brought a swarm of guests to the dance floor to close out the evening. (Photo by Cindy Janette)

Love Fosters Hope’s gala transported attendees to a circus extravaganza dubbed “Under the Big Top” right in the greater Woodlands area. The dazzling event, aimed at fostering a million dreams, raised more than $400,000 to support foster youth.

In addition to raising critical funds, the organization brings to light the staggering statistics for youth who age out of foster care and end up in heartbreaking circumstances, as well as stories of hope and healing.

This year’s event was chaired by Tracy Cassady, who transformed the CityPlace Marriott at Springwoods Village into a spectacular circus. As everyone entered the hotel, they were met with circus-themed entertainment including a juggler and woman on stilts while they enjoyed a cocktail hour and silent auction.

The Ringmaster of the evening was Greg Johnson, lead pastor of Restoration Church Woodforest. He kicked off the evening with a prayer. Johnson will serve as the director for Love Fosters Hope Bridge Camp for the sixth time this year. Bridge Camp is one of Love Fosters Hope’s seven year-round programs. The camp helps prepare kids to transition out of foster care, and welcomes teens who have recently left foster care.

Love Fosters Hope chairman of the board Sue Watkins presented Keith Gordon on behalf of Waste Connections with the 2025 Miracle Award Recipient. Gordon shared how Waste Connections helps to build bikes for Love Fosters Hope and noted they “have a heart for kids and a heart for this organization.”

The Mission

Love Fosters Hope executive director Kristi Horton gave moving remarks about the mission to inspire hope and bring healing to kids and youth in foster care.

“We take very seriously God’s calling to us in Psalm 82:3 that says ‘Defend the cause of the weak and the fatherless. Uphold the rights of the afflicted and the oppressed,” Horton notes.

Love Fosters Hope carries out this calling by hosting four summer camps, providing mentorships; establishing a REACH program for teens in foster care who have encountered problems and need additional supervision and counseling; and running a program called The NET, which provides resources, encouragement and direction for youth who age out of care.

Horton knows Love Foster’s Hope changes lives because “seeing is believing.” She shares that she has personally witnessed transformations in foster youth for the past 12 years. One camper’s testimony compared one of the organization’s camps to heaven on earth.

“At least I get to know what heaven looks like,” the teen shared. “At least I know there are good people out there.”

After those powerful stories, a moving slideshow depicted photos of memorable moments from Love Fosters Hope’s various camps while the band Nobody’s Fool played live music featuring vocalist Kelley Peters.

Next, Love Fosters Hope board member Michael Goodwin reminded everyone about the struggles those on the verge of aging out of foster care usually face. According to the National Library of Medicine, youth who age out of foster care are at a higher risk for becoming homeless. Statistics also show they are more likely to end up incarcerated or in other precarious and dangerous situations.

But Goodwin delivered encouragement about the hope that youth in care can receive thanks to valuable partnerships. He then called for a giving moment where more than $78,000 was raised in straight donations from generous believers.

Auctioneer Scott Droddy took the stage next, leading a live auction that featured luxury packages including vacations, jewelry and custom designer boots. More than $52,000 was raised during the live auction, bringing the total amount raised for the evening to more than $400,000.

Event goers danced the night away on the bustling dance floor to more tunes played by Nobody’s Fool.

For more information on Love Fosters Hope, go here.