Nina Ricci’s Harris Reed Swoops Into Houston For a Very 1960s Moment At Tootsies — Anya Taylor-Joy Would Approve

Fady Armanious, Harris Reed create magic at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

02
26

Jayne Johnston, Nora Jarrad, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.

03
26

Melissa Sugulas, Beth Zdeblick at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

04
26

Zinat Ahmed, Ally Ehrman Fady Armanious, Harris Reed at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

05
26

Nina Ricci Designer Harris Reed, hair stylist Ceron at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.

06
26

Natalie Steen wearing Nina Ricci at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

07
26

Lauren Randle, Kimberly Overby at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

08
26

Harris Reed, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.

09
26

Harris Reed, Lauren Randle at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.

10
26

Hoda Sana, Zinat Ahmed at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.

11
26

Whiteney Kuhn Lawson, Harris Reed at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

12
26

Jayne Johnston, Kathy de la Mora, Amanda Boffone, Shannon Addison at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.

13
26

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Stephanie Wilcox at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

14
26

Nina Ricci fashions presented at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

15
26

Lauren Fertitta, Lindsey Hoult at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

16
26

Stacey Lindseth, Hoda Sana at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

17
26

Tootsies fashion creativer director, Nini Ricci designer Harris Reed, Tootsies Penne Weidig at the Tootsies luncheon.

18
26

Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Lauren Fertitta and Lindsey Hohlt at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

19
26

Sarah Morris, Harris Reed, Jenna Morris at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

20
26

Eileen Alter, Kimberly Overby at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

21
26

Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

22
26

Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

23
26

Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

24
26

Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

25
26

Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

26
26

Fady Armanious, Harris Reed at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

Fashion / Style / Featured Parties

Nina Ricci’s Harris Reed Swoops Into Houston For a Very 1960s Moment At Tootsies — Anya Taylor-Joy Would Approve

A Wunderkind Designer Embraces The Rodeo

BY // 02.07.25
Fady Armanious, Harris Reed create magic at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Jayne Johnston, Nora Jarrad, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.
Melissa Sugulas, Beth Zdeblick at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Zinat Ahmed, Ally Ehrman Fady Armanious, Harris Reed at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Nina Ricci Designer Harris Reed, hair stylist Ceron at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.
Natalie Steen wearing Nina Ricci at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Lauren Randle, Kimberly Overby at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Harris Reed, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.
Harris Reed, Lauren Randle at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.
Hoda Sana, Zinat Ahmed at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.
Whiteney Kuhn Lawson, Harris Reed at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Jayne Johnston, Kathy de la Mora, Amanda Boffone, Shannon Addison at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Stephanie Wilcox at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Nina Ricci fashions presented at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Lauren Fertitta, Lindsey Hoult at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Stacey Lindseth, Hoda Sana at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Tootsies fashion creativer director, Nini Ricci designer Harris Reed, Tootsies Penne Weidig at the Tootsies luncheon.
Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Lauren Fertitta and Lindsey Hohlt at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Sarah Morris, Harris Reed, Jenna Morris at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Eileen Alter, Kimberly Overby at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Nina Ricci fashions presented at the fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Fady Armanious, Harris Reed at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.
Nina Ricci designer Harris Reed allows that he is having a 1960s retro moment employing reams of polka dots, organza and chiffon in his current collection. “Very ’60s archival,” Reed tells PaperCity. And the swans lunching with the designer at Tootsies in Houston are eating it up. In fact, 15 of the two dozen femmes attending paid tribute to Reed by wearing the fabulous Nina Ricci designs for the invitation-only fashion event.

Reed is quite the genial designer offering double-cheek air kisses on introduction and chatting us up as if we had known each other for years. This has to be part of the success of the 28-year-0ld designer, who took the reins as creative director of Nina Ricci in September 2022, becoming the youngest designer in the brand’s 91-year history.

Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Lauren Fertitta and Lindsey Hohlt
Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Lauren Fertitta and Lindsey Hohlt at the Nina Ricci fashion presentation and luncheon at Tootsies.

Fans of the darling of the red carpet set include Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Demi Moore, Adele, Selena Gomez, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Anya Taylor-Joy and Julianne Moore. Not to mention a host of Houston fashionistas.

The willowy 6-foot-4 Reed had been in the high fashion boutique the night before the luncheon for a pre-rodeo event and revealed that he was so enthused with the look that he bought a Western hat “The first of many,” Reed allows.

Jayne Johnston, Kathy de la Mora, Amanda Boffone and Shannon Addison
Jayne Johnston, Kathy de la Mora, Amanda Boffone, Shannon Addison at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.

“This is such a thing to wear in Paris,” he says, of the city where he shares a home with his husband Eitan Senerman. They also share a home in London, an important refined step away from what Reed calls the “gritty” Paris.

So enchanted with the rodeo theme, and who isn’t after the Grammy’s Queen Bay win for “Cowboy Carter,” was Reed that he asked for a bit rodeo style. In stepped publicist Whitney Khun Lawson with a “R-O-D-E-O” necklace from the Christina Greene collection. Reed wore it along with the multiple diamond rings adorning the fingers on his left hand.

The designer was impressed with the rodeo and the Western influences on display at this time of year and shared that he picks up something from each city that he visits, something to incorporate into his designs. This was the designer’s only visit in the United States. One that Reed noted was encouraged by his CEO who felt there was a special fashion vibe in Houston not to be missed.

Tootsies is the only retailer in Houston to carry the full collection of the often ladylike and sometimes provocative Harris Reed designs.

Hoda Sana and Zinat Ahmed
Hoda Sana, Zinat Ahmed at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.

We noted in the fashion presentation, and Reed confirmed, that black stockings and tights are totally back as each of his models wore either of the leg coverings.

Champagne flowed as A Fare Extraordinaire provided the sumptuous lunch and models paraded through the private room much to the appreciation of those attending. Bergner & Johnson provided the florals.

Harris Reed and Lauren Randle
Designer Harris Reed, Lauren Randle at the Nina Ricci luncheon at Tootsies.

The predominate black and white Nina Ricci palette was a favorite among the fashion sophisticates. Among those dressed in Nini Ricci style were Kuhn, Zinat Ahmed, Lauren Fertitta, Stacey Lindseth, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Nora Jarrad, Jayne Johnston and Natalie Steen. Tootsies’ creative fashion director and luncheon host Fady Armanious adorned his black and white suit ensemble with a Nini Ricci over-sized bow tie and cummerbund while Tootsies senior buyer Penne Weidig donned a Nini Ricci black frock.

PC Seen: Lauren Randle, Ceron, Amanda Boffene, Kathy de la Mora, Nicole Katz, Kimberly Overby, Meslissa Sugaless, Stephanie Wilcox, Beth Zdeblick, Hoda Sana, Cherie Lindley, Courtney Harmon, and Kristen Cannon.

