Private School In The Woodlands Puts On a $1.2 Million Western Night — Christian Academy Brings the Ranch Home

Guests at The Woodlands Christian Academy gala entered through barn doors during Revelry at the Ranch at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Gala chair Elizabeth Bolt with next year’s chair Linsey Bibler at The Woodlands Christian Academy gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Christian Academy)

Elizabeth and Randall Bolt, chairs, with vice chairs Linsey and Ryan Bibler and Head of School Julie Ambler at Revelry at the Ranch at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Christian Academy)

Several members of the TWCA Class of 2026 shared their plans for after graduation. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Christian Academy)

Spirited bidding led by auctioneer Will Murphy raised more than $1.2 million for The Woodlands Christian Academy endowment. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Christian Academy)

Cowboy boots, casino tables and a mechanical bull set the scene for a night that certainly brought in a Texas-sized haul. The Woodlands Christian Academy school’s annual gala dubbed Revelry at the Ranch raised more than $1.2 million for its future.

Chaired by Elizabeth and Randall Bolt, the event drew more than 460 supporters to The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. Dressed in their finest Western wear, everyone showed up ready to celebrate — and give to the private school’s growing financial foundation.

TWCA head of school Julie Ambler reflected on the school’s history and its next chapter. For more than three decades, the academy has focused on building a strong foundation rooted in faith and community.

“For 33 years, we have worked to establish our roots in Jesus Christ, define our culture and pursue our vision,” Ambler says.

That journey has shaped the school into a leading option for families in the community. It has also impacted countless students.

Ambler then turned to the school’s future, introducing a renewed focus on longterm sustainability through its endowment.

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The Woodlands Christian Academy first established its endowment 25 years ago with the support of several families. The fund currently stands at about $370,000. Beginning this year, all net proceeds from the gala will go toward growing that endowment.

Ambler described the effort as a shift in how the school thinks about giving — one that looks beyond immediate needs.

“It’s not about the here and now,” she says. “It’s about making an eternal impact, changing the lives of future warriors who will grow spiritually, intellectually, creatively, physically and socially.”

Boots, Bids and a Reason to Give

Guests enjoyed a lively, Texas-sized celebration packed with interactive entertainment. Attendees tried their luck at the casino, rode the mechanical bull and cheered on live armadillo races.

Meanwhile, the Diamond West Band kept the energy high throughout the evening.

Auctioneer and TWCA parent Will Murphy took the stage and welcomed several members of the Class of 2026. Students shared their plans after graduation, giving guests a clear reminder of why they were there.

“I give thanks to God for all the blessings He has bestowed upon Woodlands Christian,” Ambler says. “Not just monetarily, but through the generous hearts and hands of every person who took part in this year’s gala.”

Vice chairs Linsey and Ryan Bibler are set to lead next year’s gala.