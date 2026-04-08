The Woodlands’ 1 Riva Row Gives Texas Children’s Ambassadors a Grand Stage With a Kangaroo Crew Boost

Event chairs Sean and Darcy Kolassa at the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors event at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Guests enjoyed the magician at the TCH Ambassadors event at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Jenny Antill )

Bobby and Tanya Grandas at the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors event at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Scott Bobek and Lee Anne Johanson at the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors event supporting the Kangaroo Crew at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Sean and Darcy Kolassa, Jim Carman, Dr. Debra Sukin and Dr. Steven Sukin at the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors event at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

A lively jazz band filled 1 Riva Row with music during the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors event. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

On the edge of The Woodlands Waterway, supporters gathered at the new 1 Riva Row high-rise for an evening that paired elegance with purpose. Sean and Darcy Kolassa chaired the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Heartfelt Celebration, supporting fundraising efforts for the Kangaroo Crew pediatric transport team.

The event was held at the new 13-story residences along The Woodlands Waterway. Jim Carman, president of Howard Hughes’ Texas region, welcomed everyone to the luxury land he helped shepherd to life.

“Events like this showcase the power of coming together to support something greater than ourselves,” Carman says. “It’s a privilege to provide a space where moments of connection, generosity and impact can happen.”

A Lifeline for Young Patients

Kangaroo Crew is a specialized transport service that brings critically ill babies and kids to Texas Children’s Hospital. The Crew’s fleet includes ambulances, a specially modified Pilatus PC-24 jet aircraft and a helicopter. Each is outfitted with equipment designed for newborn and pediatric patients, ensuring the highest level of care during critical and sometimes life-saving transport.

Riva Row provided an elegant backdrop for this important evening. The crowd experienced The Woodlands’ tallest luxury apartment land while they made a difference.

This was no ordinary scene. A live jazz band provided entertainment along with a strolling magician, who surprised the crowd with close-up magic tricks that sparked plenty of smiles.

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Meanwhile, a buffet and decadent dessert course provided subsistence. A relaxed wine tasting had many mingling and comparing notes.

The Kolassas welcomed the crowd and shared heartfelt remarks. They highlighted the Ambassadors’ impact and the Kangaroo Crew’s vital role in transporting pediatric patients.

Supporters also donated socks and underwear for school-age patients at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital is a donor group that supports the hospital’s life-saving work through annual or lifetime financial contributions. Members enjoy insider insights, exclusive events and volunteer opportunities that impact patients.

PC Seen: Claudia and David Walkup, Shannon and Brian Wing, Heather and David Faske