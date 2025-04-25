New Orleans Fun Pushes This Private School To Another Level — The Woodlands Christian Academy Sets A Growth Plan

The gala committee for The Woodlands Christian Academy's Crescent City Soiree at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of TWCA)

Julie Ambler (left) with gala co-chairs Will and Nicole Murphy at the 2025 Crescent City Soiree, held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of TWCA)

Each live auction winner was celebrated with fun fanfare, like whistles, bubbles, crowns and a round of applause. (Photo courtesy of TWCA)

Party goers were all sparkles for the 2025 Woodlands Christian Academy gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy of TWCA)

The “les bons temps” were definitely rolling at The Woodlands Christian Academy’s (TWCA) Crescent City Soiree. With more than 400 people gathered at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel, a spirited evening of bidding helped raise an estimated $1.75 million in one unforgettable night.

Gala co-chairs Will and Nicole Murphy led the charge, setting the tone for a lively evening. The gala committee also brought serious Crescent City flair to the celebration. Supporters showed up ready to toast the private school’s accomplishments and its bold vision for the future.

From the start, the energy was unmistakable. Live jazz filled the space. An on-site oyster shucker wowed the crowd with his impeccable skill and perfect technique. French Quarter-inspired décor transformed the ballroom, immersing everyone in the vibrant feel of New Orleans.

As the main event wound down, the party kept going. The after-party featured fresh beignets and a performance from Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters — one of the more celebrated bands to hail from New Orleans.

Funding the Future of The Woodlands Christian Academy

The event’s goal, according to head of school Julie Ambler, was to raise funds to support TWCA’s ambitious growth plans. The school intends to expand its campus to meet the demands of growing enrollment and create a future-ready learning environment.

“We have big plans for the student experience on our campus,” Ambler says. “We’re raising warriors for Christ — spiritually, intellectually, creatively, physically and socially. We want an environment that reflects the high quality of their education. Making these dreams a reality starts tonight.”

Thanks to the funds raised, TWCA can now purchase 4.85 acres of land behind the Joshua Academic Center. This acquisition allows the school to move forward with a campus master plan unveiled at the gala.

One major priority is easing traffic flow. The newly acquired space will allow for a separate driveway, making drop-off and pick-up safer and more efficient.

Ambler emphasized how much the school values the generosity of its supporters.

“I am grateful to the Murphys, our chairs; the George family, our Crescent City Circle presenting sponsor; and Justine and Patrick Reed of Team Reed Enterprises, our French Quarter Founders Capstone Society Member,” she says. “I also want to thank our auction and gala committee members, sponsors, volunteers and everyone who made this possible.”

With big dreams ahead and strong support behind them, TWCA is marching into the future — second line style.