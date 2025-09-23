A Glimmering Gala In The Woodlands Raises Nearly $1 Million With Kids In Crisis the Big Winners — It’s YES to YOUTH

YES to YOUTH CEO Michele Kooken with gala chairs Amber Scheer, Evan Berlin and Shannon Regan at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy YES to YOUTH)

The YES to YOUTH gala shimmered with purpose as everyone gathered at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel. By the end of the night, the event raised nearly $1 million for critical youth services in Montgomery County. Dubbed a Bridgeway to a Brighter Future and co-chaired by Evan Berlin, Shannon Regan and Amber Scheer, the night honored William Malone Jr. and The Rotary Club of The Woodlands for their continued support.

“For more than 46 years, YES to YOUTH has been a place of refuge and restoration for youth in crisis,” YES to Youth CEO Michelle Kooken says. “We walk with them to remind them that they’re not alone or forgotten. The youth in our community need us now so much more than ever before.”

Kooken called out the staggering demand for the organization’s services. “In 2024, there were over 28,000 children in CPS care in Texas,” she notes. “They were removed from their homes because they were neglected, abused, sex trafficked or abandoned. They entered a system meant to help them but not equipped to provide the care they need.”



“These children are not someone else’s children. They’re our children, our neighbors and our future.”

She also reminded the crowd of the high cost of shelter operations.

“It takes $1.3 million each year to provide clothing, food and basic hygiene necessities,” Kooken says. “We do it because every child deserves hope. When they take those first brave steps, someone must be there to catch them.”

The three co-chairs shared stories that connected their lives to the mission of YES to Youth.

Berlin spoke first. “I was adopted out of foster care as a baby,” he says. “That’s why I dedicated my life to serving infants in foster care units. I want the kids to look back and say that we changed their lives. I want them to have opportunities they never imagined.”

For Regan, mental illness and addiction shaped her family’s story. “I’ve seen how it can destroy relationships and leave deep scars,” she says. “Teenagers have a very special place in my heart. Every child we reach is a chance to break the cycle and give them a future filled with hope and love.”

Scheer has seen first-hand the difference volunteering makes. “I’ve had the privilege of spending countless hours at the shelter, cooking meals alongside my colleagues,” she says. “Our goal is to offer moments of fun and distraction from their heavy circumstances. When you spend time at the shelter, you become a child’s bridge.”

Honoring Service

Along with fundraising, the gala also spotlighted Malone and The Rotary Club of The Woodlands for their lasting commitment.

Kooken described Malone as a leader who never just sat at the boardroom table. He rolled up his sleeves to help finish the new shelter cottages, even recruiting coworkers from ExxonMobil to complete punch lists. Malone also kept contractors accountable so families could move in on time. He brought Eagle Scouts to campus for service projects, including for building benches around a sprawling oak tree now used for therapy sessions.

“Bill never just sat at the boardroom table,” Kooken says. “He showed up in every single way. He helped lead us through the historical leadership transitions and he kept our Rotary partnership strong.”

Rotary president Cindy Heiser accepted recognition on behalf of The Woodlands Rotary Club.

Kooken praised The Rotary Club of The Woodlands for its generosity and consistency. The club has sponsored Christmas shopping trips for teens and organized activities that bring joy and connection. It has also supported fundraisers with both funding and hands-on help.

In 2024, Rotary members even installed new lighting along the pathways that connect the shelter’s buildings. The project provided both safety and peace of mind.

“The Rotary Club of The Woodlands is an organization with a whole lot of heart,” Kooken says. “They always show up where it matters most.”

From the co-chairs’ personal connections to the honorees’ tireless efforts, this YES to Youth evening highlighted the many ways compassion fuels progress. Every donation and act of service brought the mission into sharper focus. For at-risk children in Montgomery County, the answer is always YES.