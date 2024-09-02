A Pop Art Party In The Woodlands Raises Nearly $1 Million — YES to YOUTH Makes Gala Nights Exciting

YES to YOUTH CEO Michelle Kooken, Texas Senator Brandon Creighton and Bret Strong representing corporate honoree The Strong Firm at the YES to YOUTH gala. (Photo courtesy of Tara Flannery Photography)

YES to YOUTH CEO Michele Kooken, honorees Dr. Hilton and Alison Yee and Samantha Chapa. The Yees were presented with a Texas Senate proclamation. (Photo courtesy of Tara Flannery Photography)

Evan Berlin (with artwork), Jenny Teague and artist Patti Rivela pose with the artwork Rivela donated for the YES to YOUTH gala. (Photo by Tara Flannery Photography)

YES to YOUTH co-chairs Katrina Savage, Laura Eerson, Christin Allphin and YES to YOUTH CEO Michele Kooken make the scene at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Tara Flannery Photography)

The YES to YOUTH Pop Art Gala proved to be a vibrant celebration that raised nearly a million dollars and lived up to the Pop Art ethos. Chaired by Christin Allphin, Laura Everson and Katrina Savage, the gala featured an Andy Warhol-inspired atmosphere with bold colors, black lights and whimsical pop art displays at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel.

Party goers dressed in eye-catching attire and enjoyed performances by a Marilyn Monroe impersonator and other entertainers. Yes, this was anything but a dull night.

YES to YOUTH CEO Michele Kooken and board chair William Malone honored this year’s distinguished guests. They included Dr. Hilton and Alison Yee, along with The Strong Firm, which was represented by managing shareholder Bret Strong. The Yees have supported YES to YOUTH for more than 20 years, initially backing Ladies Night Out and later providing holiday gifts for the Bridgeway Shelter’s children. In addition, Alison Yee joined the YES to YOUTH board of directors in January.

The Strong Firm is also a significant supporter, hosting the VIP party at The Woodlands Ice Rink for 15 years. This law firm in The Woodlands also contribute to the gala and The Maggert Golf Tournament. Notably, Bret Strong himself has also served as the master of ceremonies at the YES to YOUTH gala for several years.

A Rising Star Shines Bright

Attendees also got to enjoy a tribute performance from 15-year-old Payton Riley, who sang “Love Heals” and “Happy Place.” Riley made history last year as the youngest-ever nominee and winner in the Texas Country Music Association’s “Young Artist of the Year” category.

The YES to YOUTH gala raised an unprecedented $920,000, thanks in part to auctioneer Pat Tully, who energized the crowd. Among the auction items were the Everson Wine Cellar dinner from Zanti Cucina, and a custom “On The Rocks” Jewelry Collection from Robichau’s Jewelry. This year’s new addition was the Ultimate Bourbon Experience for eight at Cole and Megan Pate’s home, with a bourbon tasting and a multicourse dinner curated by Tris’ renowned chef Austin Simmons.

Another standout item was the relief sculpture “NEED-HAVE-HELP,” created by Patti Rivela and YES to YOUTH shelter residents. This piece, which depicts three hands symbolizing Need, Have and Help, embodies the essence of the YES to YOUTH mission. In fact, the sculpture was donated by Patti Rivela, the YES to YOUTH shelter residents and Frame Craft Lampros Gallery.

Kooken highlighted the vital contributions of supporters, emphasizing the life-changing services provided by YES to YOUTH. These services include the Bridgeway Emergency Youth Shelter, suicide prevention, a 24-hour crisis hotline, school counseling and youth programs. YES to YOUTH operates throughout Montgomery County, with locations in The Woodlands, Conroe, Magnolia, Splendora and the Bridgeway Shelter.