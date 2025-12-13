Dana, Stella and Blake Fertitta
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Fertitta Family Mansion Turns Into a Holiday Wonderland Fit For Santa’s Elves — Inside the Year’s Most Festive Party

Nothing Naughty Here

BY //
We’re certain that everyone in the festively attired throng attending M.D.Anderson Cancer Center’s 19th annual “Santa’s Elves” fundraiser had been very nice during the past year. So we couldn’t understand why Santa put a bit of a naughty stamp on the evening, washing the holiday scene in winter showers.

Ashes/showers? Showers/ashes?

It was a scramble to the covered terraces of the Fertitta family mansion in River Oaks as the light mist evolved into a coiffure-destructive rain. But there was no putting a damper on this clutch as “Santa’s Elves” is one of the most festive fundraisers of the season with the ever-classy Paige Fertitta welcoming — on this night — some 300 revelers.

On entering the expansive manse, the holiday stage was set for everyone by Houston Children’s Chorus, caroling as they wrapped the spiral staircase to the second floor.

Joining Paige Fertitta in welcoming the throng were  her sons, their wives and grandkids — Dana and Blake Fertitta with their young daughter Stella and Katie and Patrick Fertitta with their young son Pierce. Offering special thanks to guests were Patsy Fourticq and John Cone and Greg Fourticq, who founded the event in honor of his parents 19 years ago. Since its founding the festive affair has raised more than $1.7 million for pediatric cancer clinical trials.

The lights on the massive Christmas tree overlooking the swimming pool twinkled on as the holiday tables and chairs sat empty in the rain while the crush across the terraces and inside the Fertitta home actually added to the jovial spirits.

Everyone gleefully bumped shoulders while sipping on pumpkin spiced martinis, cranberry mimosas, white chocolate pumpkin “nogg,” minty grinch martinis and spiked hot chocolates. The traditional generous buffet spread, courtesy of Landry’s, fueled the elevated mood.

Much of the fun in the fundraising came from the Galleria Giving Tree, which featured coveted gifts from KRIS, Creed, Del Frisco’s, Frette, Grown Brilliance, Montblanc, Musaafer, Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tod’s, The Webster and Valentino.

Heading the brief program which brought home the value of the gathering were MD Anderson president Dr. Peter Pisters; Dr. Richard Gorlick, division head of pediatrics at MD Anderson; and Kelly Jo Golson, chief brand and external affairs officer at Texas Children’s Hospital.

PC Seen: Jo Lynn and Gregg Falgout, Crystal and Christopher Curia, Emily and David Ahlquist, Kristin and David Hamilton, Nicole and David Durha, Karen and Mike Mayell, Anne Kinder, Kara and Ulises Vidal, Tad Pullin, Dr. Haroonur Rashid, Mahwish Rashid, Amber and Tony Bender, and Dr. Diana Osorio.

