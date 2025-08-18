Fashion Group International Hosts Its Fall Forum at Galleria Dallas

FGI's Fall Forum showcases the hometown trailblazers who make Dallas "one of the most dynamic style capitals in the country." (Courtesy FGI Dallas)

This Thursday, August 21, Galleria Dallas will host for the first time the Dallas chapter of Fashion Group International (FGI) for its annual FGI Fall Forum.

FGI’s events are always fun and fabulous; we particularly love attending Night of Stars each fall! For the seventh year, the FGI Fall Forum brings together local visionaries for a night of education and networking designed to “spark collaborations between some of the city’s most chic and influential connections.” The event showcases the hometown trailblazers who make Dallas “one of the most dynamic style capitals in the country.”

“Fashion Group International and Galleria Dallas share a commitment to education and developing the next generation of fashion professionals,” Galleria Dallas’ Director of Marketing Audrey Miranda says. “This year’s FGI Fall Forum is just one of dozens of events we have been glad to co-host with one of America’s largest chapters of this key fashion organization.”

With a stacked roster of panelists who are “rich in talent and deep in knowledge,” this year’s Fall Forum topics include fashion and lifestyle, sustainability, beauty and wellness, and art and design.

During the first session at 6 pm, influencer and former reality star Courtney Kerr will moderate the fashion and lifestyle panel at Bachendorf’s Jewelers, with Lori Caplan, Tori Gonzalez Bradburry, and Holly Quartaro as the featured panelists. Concurrently at Fossil, curator and director for the Texas Fashion Collection at the University of North Texas Annette Becker will guide the conversation on sustainability in the fashion industry with Carlos Alonso-Parada, Laura Baker, José Tamayo, and Tiffany Forsberg. (Editor’s note: A little birdie told us that Alonso-Parada plans to soon open his own vintage shop in Dallas, and we are EAGER to know more. Carlos, give us a sneak peek!)

For the 7 pm sessions, Marsi Hubbard, who founded and owns Brite Beauty, will chat about all things beauty and wellness with author and TV host Mahisha Dellinger. At the same time at Fossil, Ginger Hartford will moderate the art and design panel with Jacob Samson, Deborah Hartigan, and Jennifer Klos of Collector House.

Following the panels, guests are invited to hob and nob and mix and mingle at Tailored Restaurant at The Westin Galleria Dallas.

“Dallas doesn’t just follow trends — it creates them. The Fall Forum is where the next wave of beauty, fashion, and art leaders come to learn, connect, and ignite what’s next,” Alex Cohen, FGIDallas’ Regional Director, tells PaperCity.

Tickets, which grant access to two panels, are $55 for FGI members and $85 for non-members and can be purchased online. Proceeds from the Fall Forum benefit the organization’s mission of developing and recognizing talent in the industry through educational and networking programming and an annual scholarship program.