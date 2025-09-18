From Popcorn Soup and Cotton Candy Champagne to Pink Pony Club Singalongs, This Fort Worth Luncheon Was The Greatest Show

Guests found bags of popcorn and cotton candy at their table; Some wasted no time popping a bit of pink cotton candy into their champagne flutes. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

The fifth annual Desert Rose Luncheon kicked off Dallas and Fort Worth's fall social seasons with a serious bang. We are officially off to the races! (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

“Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for!”

The fifth annual Desert Rose Luncheon kicked off Dallas and Fort Worth’s fall social seasons with a serious bang. We are officially off to the races!

For the third consecutive year, Lorene Agather and Sainty Nelsen co-chaired the sold-out Desert Rose, which took place at Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club and raised nearly $400,000 for the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame (a.k.a. “The Cowgirl”), where Agather and Nelsen serve as board members. 2023 invited “Disco Cowgirls,” and last year’s patriotic celebration was themed “Red, White, & Dolly.” The purpose of The Cowgirl’s educational programs is to inspire future generations to embrace the courage, creativity, and spirit of the cowgirl. Who better to lead the charge than Agather and Nelsen?

For their hat trick, the duo selected a “Rodeo Midway” theme, and the nearly 400 girlies in attendance said, “Hold my funnel cake.”

Cowgirls Don’t Hold Back

Here’s the thing about cowgirls — we commit to the bit. The co-chairs strongly encouraged attendees to dress in accordance with the theme. In the directive for the “Rodeo Midway” theme, I received a moodboard, as well as instructions to “think bright + bold + cowgirl carnival” with “boots, fringe, stripes, and sparkle” encouraged. In summary? Don’t hold back, even if you’re “all hat, no cattle.”

The Cowgirl’s expansion project includes a vintage carousel, which inspired this year’s theme. Agather loved how the theme came to life. “The vision for the new carousel in the museum, brought to us by board member Mary Ralph Lowe, sparked so much enthusiasm during the capital campaign that it’s now the crown jewel of the expansion project.” Agather continued, saying, “We worked hard to capture that same energy at this event, with everything from custom artwork to life-size vintage horses,” which the duo sourced from Montgomery Street Antique Mall.

Desert Rose brings together women from both Dallas and Fort Worth, which stands out as one of my favorite aspects of the event. Agather and Nelsen echoed my sentiment.

“There is truly nothing more powerful than Texas women, especially when Fort Worth and Dallas gals join forces,” Nelsen said. ” The energy is unmatched!”

Agather agreed. “Between Dallas and Fort Worth, there’s no shortage of amazing events supporting great causes,” she said. “But seeing the women from both cities come together for a museum that celebrates the women of the West — that’s something special. When Sainty and I took on Desert Rose three years ago, our goal was simple: Bring women from all walks of life together to celebrate that cowgirl spirit. Judging by the energy in the room this year, I’d say we’ve more than met that goal!”

The Greatest Show

After shopping in a curated vendor marketplace, attendees ascended the stairs into River Crest’s ballroom, which was transformed by hundreds of colorful ribbons that created a spectacular “tent,” the co-chairs’ favorite part of the event.

“Thanks to our incredible headlining sponsor, Maverick Golf and Ranch Club, we elevated our décor game. With Westfork’s streamers creating a Midway-style tent, the atmosphere was pure magic.”

“Nothing was quite as magical as the ribbon tent. Watching the models walk the runway, with ribbons just inches above her head, was pure magic!”

Guests found bags of popcorn and cotton candy at their table; I wasted no time popping a bit of pink cotton candy into my champagne flute. The Desert Rose menu included pretzel sticks, a corn chowder sprinkled with popcorn, and even a deconstructed turkey Cobb salad. “Our homage to the turkey leg!” Agather said to me with a wink.

The night before the luncheon, Allie Turney chaired the shopping preview party, which proved to be a roaring success. Vendors included Elizabeth Lake, Camp Crafty, Chasseur, Lele Sadoughi, Bunny Bradley Designs, Desert Rose at The Cowgirl Museum, Julia Amory, Anea Hill, Bauble Stockings, Colores Collective, Lucky Snap, Shop Hancock, Sapeyka, Lindsey Leigh Jewelry, and Lucchese Bookmaker, who also sponsored the fashion show of Western fits. For the first time, a “Best Dressed” award was given to Kori Green, the wife of country musician Pat Green.

To close Desert Rose, Agather and Nelsen led (with Matt Gumley on guitar) the 400 cowgirls in attendance in a joyful rendition of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” that captured the joyful effervescence of being a girl amongst the girls.

“From the very beginning, our hope was that every woman who walked through these doors, whether in boots on the ranch or in the boardroom, would feel seen, celebrated, and connected to something greater. This event honors the past and inspires the future of the cowgirl spirit,” Nelsen eloquently summarized.

So, will the blonde duo be back once again? Bet on it!

“Get ready for another year of Lorene and me,” Nelsen said, continuing, “which means we’ll be stepping up our game once again. Let’s just say, we already have something pretty incredible in mind!” When I asked for a tease, Agather said, “We’re about to put another dime in the jukebox. Get your leather, fringe, and studs ready!” An Easter egg to be sure.

Cowgirl up!

PC Spotted: Mayor Mattie Parker; Nicole Sheridan, Elaine Agather, Katey McFarlan Hellman, Hailey Daniels, Kailey Fletcher, Melissa Ice, Ashley Robertson, Kim McCarthy, Lizzy Bentley, Kristen Kilpatrick-Snow, Jacqueline Cavender, Kelsey Sheets, and Catherine Cartie, a local watercolor artist and illustrator who designed custom scarves for the event.