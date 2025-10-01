Flo Rida Turns Houston’s Park House Into a Wild Party Scene — A Champagne Popping Night Full Of Texas Love

Flo Rida performed at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim Crane 5 (Photo by Jacob Power)
23_PH-FloRida-min
129_PH-FloRida-min
9_PH-FloRida-min
224_PH-FloRida-min
81_PH-FloRida-min
160_PH-FloRida (Photo by Jacob Power)
86_PH-FloRida-min
159_PH-FloRida (Photo by Jacob Power)
125_PH-FloRida-min
540C9E89-BB78-43C9-BA8E-DEB3BB10122E (Photo by Jacob Power)
01
12

Flo Rida performed at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party. (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
12

Flo Rida shares a moment with Jim Crane at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party. (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

04
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

05
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

06
12

Park House members and guests rock out to Flo Rida at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

07
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

08
12

Flo Rida performs at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

10
12

Flo Rida performs at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

12
12

Park House programming director Diana Fisher, co-owner Brady Wood, Flo Rida at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)

Flo Rida performed at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim Crane 5 (Photo by Jacob Power)
23_PH-FloRida-min
129_PH-FloRida-min
9_PH-FloRida-min
224_PH-FloRida-min
81_PH-FloRida-min
160_PH-FloRida (Photo by Jacob Power)
86_PH-FloRida-min
159_PH-FloRida (Photo by Jacob Power)
125_PH-FloRida-min
540C9E89-BB78-43C9-BA8E-DEB3BB10122E (Photo by Jacob Power)
Society / The Seen

Flo Rida Turns Houston’s Park House Into a Wild Party Scene — A Champagne Popping Night Full Of Texas Love

Inside a Night and After Party To Remember

BY //
photography Jacob Power
Flo Rida performed at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Flo Rida shares a moment with Jim Crane at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party
Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party
Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party
Park House members and guests rock out to Flo Rida at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party
Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party
Flo Rida performs at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)
Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party
Flo Rida performs at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)
Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party
Park House programming director Diana Fisher, co-owner Brady Wood, Flo Rida at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
12

Flo Rida performed at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party. (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
12

Flo Rida shares a moment with Jim Crane at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party. (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

4
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

5
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

6
12

Park House members and guests rock out to Flo Rida at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

7
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

8
12

Flo Rida performs at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

10
12

Flo Rida performs at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
12

Park House members and guests at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party

12
12

Park House programming director Diana Fisher, co-owner Brady Wood, Flo Rida at Park House's Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)

Houstonians put on their apple bottom jeans and boots with the fur and got low at Park House’s Members Welcome Back Party. It was an evening of music, drinks and high-energy entertainment featuring none other than internationally renowned superstar Flo Rida and his International Music Group.

Sponsors Tito’s Handmade Vodka and LALO Tequila fueled the party, which was attended by more than 700 members of the exclusive Houston social club and their guests. In Park House’s Living Room, the crowd took ​​open up the champagne (pop) and let me see you get loose seriously. 

224_PH-FloRida-min
Park House members and guests rock out to Flo Rida at Park House’s Members Welcome Back Party

Champers and bubbles flowed freely. Park House co-owner Brady Wood even ran onstage to clear bottles out of the way during the performance. Flo Rida put on a full show of his chart-topping songs, including “Low” “Wild Ones” and “Right Round.” He also paid tribute to Texas with a number of country hits. 

The Florida-born performer gushed about his love for the state and for Houston, saying the city feels like his second home. 

“I’ve always loved Texas.” Rida tells PaperCity. “I love everything about it.” 

The music star had much the same to say about Park House Houston.

Fall & Halloween Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025
  • Bering's October 2025

“I have been to a lot of places in the world, but there’s nowhere like Park House,” Rida says. “The hospitality here — you can’t beat it. It feels like home.” 

160_PH-FloRida (Photo by Jacob Power)
Flo Rida performs at Park House’s Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)

Park House programming director (and fellow Floridian) Diana Fisher says that Flo Rida and his friends first visited the Park House Houston in May with one of its founding members. After an enjoyable tour around the club, Fisher “unpretentiously and authentically” asked if he would be willing to come back and perform, to which Rida says he said, “Absolutely. Let’s do it!” 

“Through a series of serendipitous timing and genuine connections, I pulled off something that few organizations could,” Fisher says. “I knew Flo Rida would resonate with our members. But never in my wildest dreams did I think it would turn out to be one of the most legendary parties Park House has ever seen.” 

540C9E89-BB78-43C9-BA8E-DEB3BB10122E (Photo by Jacob Power)
Park House programming director Diana Fisher, co-owner Brady Wood, Flo Rida at Park House’s Members Welcome Back Party (Photo by Jacob Power)

During the afterparty at Park House Houston’s Velvet Room, New York and Austin-based DJ Josh Johnson spun hits while Flo Rida chatted with members, signed autographs, and took photos late into the night, despite having an early morning flight to Atlanta the next morning.

“This, at the end of the day, is what Park House is all about,” Fisher says. “Exceeding expectations and creating experiences you can’t get anywhere else.”

Some nights aren’t forgotten.

Featured Events
NorthPark - Celebrating 60 years of retail excellence
SEE THE SHOPS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3301 Georgetown
West University
FOR SALE

3301 Georgetown
West University, TX

$5,180,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3301 Georgetown
2120 Gostick
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2120 Gostick
HOUSTON, TX

$999,950 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
2120 Gostick
1324 Bingle Rd.
Spring Valley Village
FOR SALE

1324 Bingle Rd.
Spring Valley Village, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1324 Bingle Rd.
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite's Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
6331 Westchester
West University
FOR SALE

6331 Westchester
West University, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6331 Westchester
1531 Milford
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1531 Milford
HOUSTON, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1531 Milford
2701 Westheimer 8E
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer 8E
HOUSTON, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer 8E
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
504 E. 24th
Heights
FOR SALE

504 E. 24th
Houston, TX

$2,050,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
504 E. 24th
824 Wakeforest
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

824 Wakeforest
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Sheila Crocker
This property is listed by: Sheila Crocker (713) 302-7765 Email Realtor
824 Wakeforest
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X