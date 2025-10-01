Flo Rida Turns Houston’s Park House Into a Wild Party Scene — A Champagne Popping Night Full Of Texas Love

Houstonians put on their apple bottom jeans and boots with the fur and got low at Park House’s Members Welcome Back Party. It was an evening of music, drinks and high-energy entertainment featuring none other than internationally renowned superstar Flo Rida and his International Music Group.

Sponsors Tito’s Handmade Vodka and LALO Tequila fueled the party, which was attended by more than 700 members of the exclusive Houston social club and their guests. In Park House’s Living Room, the crowd took ​​open up the champagne (pop) and let me see you get loose seriously.

Champers and bubbles flowed freely. Park House co-owner Brady Wood even ran onstage to clear bottles out of the way during the performance. Flo Rida put on a full show of his chart-topping songs, including “Low” “Wild Ones” and “Right Round.” He also paid tribute to Texas with a number of country hits.

The Florida-born performer gushed about his love for the state and for Houston, saying the city feels like his second home.

“I’ve always loved Texas.” Rida tells PaperCity. “I love everything about it.”

The music star had much the same to say about Park House Houston.

“I have been to a lot of places in the world, but there’s nowhere like Park House,” Rida says. “The hospitality here — you can’t beat it. It feels like home.”

Park House programming director (and fellow Floridian) Diana Fisher says that Flo Rida and his friends first visited the Park House Houston in May with one of its founding members. After an enjoyable tour around the club, Fisher “unpretentiously and authentically” asked if he would be willing to come back and perform, to which Rida says he said, “Absolutely. Let’s do it!”

“Through a series of serendipitous timing and genuine connections, I pulled off something that few organizations could,” Fisher says. “I knew Flo Rida would resonate with our members. But never in my wildest dreams did I think it would turn out to be one of the most legendary parties Park House has ever seen.”

During the afterparty at Park House Houston’s Velvet Room, New York and Austin-based DJ Josh Johnson spun hits while Flo Rida chatted with members, signed autographs, and took photos late into the night, despite having an early morning flight to Atlanta the next morning.

“This, at the end of the day, is what Park House is all about,” Fisher says. “Exceeding expectations and creating experiences you can’t get anywhere else.”

Some nights aren’t forgotten.