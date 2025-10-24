PaperCity Hosts Opening Party for New Dallas Framebridge Store at The Hill

Framebridge + PaperCity party (Photo by George Fiala)
01
45

PaperCity hosted an opening party for Dallas' newest Framebridge store at The Hill. (Photo by George Fiala)

02
45

Billy Fong, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by George Fiala)

03
45

Carly Fuhrmann, Lily Barsanti, Chelsea Pfleg, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by George Fiala)

04
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

05
45

Bryce and Victoria Jackson (Photo by George Fiala)

06
45

Tasty Bites at the Framebridge + PaperCity party (Photo by George Fiala)

07
45

Jasmin Ammons, David Rivero (Photo by George Fiala)

08
45

Ginger Hartford, Jess Prescott (Photo by George Fiala)

09
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

10
45

Dan Houchard, Brooke Dowdy, Chelsea Pfleg (Photo by George Fiala)

11
45

Billy Fong, Maura Houchard (Photo by George Fiala)

12
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

13
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

14
45

Framebridge + PaperCity party (Photo by George Fiala)

15
45

Tasty Bites at the Framebridge + PaperCity party (Photo by George Fiala)

16
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

17
45

Chelsea Pfleg, Maura Houchard (Photo by George Fiala)

18
45

Allison Carp, Anna Harrison (Photo by George Fiala)

19
45

Lauryn Sample, April Henegar (Photo by George Fiala)

20
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

21
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

22
45

Michael Romano, Heidi Lukens (Photo by George Fiala)

23
45

Luke Kirkpatrick, Jacquelyn Maly (Photo by George Fiala)

24
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

25
45

Dan Houchard, Holly Hickey Moore (Photo by George Fiala)

26
45

Ellen Ferguson, Amanda Rodriguez (Photo by George Fiala)

27
45

Christina Geyer, Chelsea Pfleg (Photo by George Fiala)

28
45

Katherine Faraci, Lea D'Jock (Photo by George Fiala)

29
45

Tasty Bites at the Framebridge + PaperCity party (Photo by George Fiala)

30
45

Dan Houchard, Jess Prescott (Photo by George Fiala)

31
45

Pete West, Madison Grinder (Photo by George Fiala)

32
45

Miles Trapp Danielson, Brooke Dowdy, Maura Houchard, Billy Fong, Dan Houchard (Photo by George Fiala)

33
45

Ginger Hartford, Amber Perley (Photo by George Fiala)

34
45

Chloe Lium, Trey Scardino (Photo by George Fiala)

35
45

Michael Romano, Heidi Lukens, Amber Perley (Photo by George Fiala)

36
45

Bryce Jackson, Chloe Lium, Trey Scardino (Photo by George Fiala)

37
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

38
45

Miles Trapp Danielson, Maura Houchard (Photo by George Fiala)

39
45

Madison Grinder, Carly Fuhrmann, Gracie Henderson, Caroline Medlin, Elizabeth Grinder (Photo by George Fiala)

40
45

Rod Sisson, Joshua Bernard (Photo by George Fiala)

41
45

Camile O'Briant, Lisa Martensen (Photo by George Fiala)

42
45

Pete West, Alex Sarntee (Photo by George Fiala)

43
45

Margaret Chambers, Dan Houchard, Ginger Hartford (Photo by George Fiala)

44
45

Gracie Henderson, Thomas Lindemann (Photo by George Fiala)

45
45

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

Society / The Seen

PaperCity Hosts Opening Party for New Dallas Framebridge Store at The Hill

Guests Shopped An Exclusive Farrow & Ball Custom Frame Collection

BY //
photography George Fiala
PaperCity hosted an opening party for Dallas’ newest Framebridge store at The Hill on Walnut Hill Lane. Susan Tynan founded the wildly popular framing company a little over a decade ago, in 2014. She intended it to be a new interpretation of how people preserve cherished moments and mementos — everything from special photos, travel souvenirs, memorable correspondence and awards, and of course, fine art.

The brand‘s mantra is simple: “We’ve all got things sitting in boxes, drawers, and on our phones that we’d rather have up on our walls. At Framebridge, we’re making custom framing so easy and delightful that you’re inspired to celebrate everything you love–big, little, and in-between.”

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)
Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

With over 40 locations, it’s easy to find one to pop in and see how their process works. Dallas now has two stores, the first in Inwood Village, and their new location which PaperCity feted the opening of at The Hill. Browsing online is also an easy option, as their site is easily navigable and offers great ideas for transforming those pieces into beautiful additions to your home’s decor.

On the invitation list for that beautiful fall evening was a mix of Klyde Warren Park’s Young Professionals group and a smattering of the who’s who of our local design community. Kit Sawers, Klyde Warren Park’s CEO, launched the membership group earlier in 2025 and now counts over 250 on its roster with the goal of hitting 1,000 by year’s end. We think that’ll be easily achievable given the numerous benefits of joining — connecting with like-minded professionals via networking events like this cocktail party, gaining leadership experience, and supporting one of Dallas’ most beloved green spaces in the Arts District.

Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)
Framebridge at The Hill (Photo by George Fiala)

That evening, guests also got to see and purchase pieces from the Farrow & Ball exclusive custom frame collection. Every true design aficionado knows of the hallowed paint company based in Dorset, England, since 1946. With a history of dedication to handcrafting richly pigmented paints and unique wallpapers using only the finest ingredients, this is only the third licensing partnership in 80 years.

The collaboration was two years in the making and the collection is gorgeous. You’ll find two distinctive frame styles — one thin and more architectural, and the other larger and more ornate. Both finished with Farrow & Ball’s ultra-matte Dead Flat paint in a selection of some of their most popular shades: Schoolhouse White, French Gray, Green Smoke, Stiffkey Blue, Railings, India Yellow, and Etruscan Red.

Spotted that evening purchasing new framing solutions for their home included Maura and Dan Houchard, Nathan Vernon, Tucker Hayes, Ginger Hartford, Holly Hickey Moore, Pete West, and David Rivero.

