PaperCity Hosts Opening Party for New Dallas Framebridge Store at The Hill
Guests Shopped An Exclusive Farrow & Ball Custom Frame CollectionBY Billy Fong //
PaperCity hosted an opening party for Dallas' newest Framebridge store at The Hill. (Photo by George Fiala)
PaperCity hosted an opening party for Dallas’ newest Framebridge store at The Hill on Walnut Hill Lane. Susan Tynan founded the wildly popular framing company a little over a decade ago, in 2014. She intended it to be a new interpretation of how people preserve cherished moments and mementos — everything from special photos, travel souvenirs, memorable correspondence and awards, and of course, fine art.
The brand‘s mantra is simple: “We’ve all got things sitting in boxes, drawers, and on our phones that we’d rather have up on our walls. At Framebridge, we’re making custom framing so easy and delightful that you’re inspired to celebrate everything you love–big, little, and in-between.”
With over 40 locations, it’s easy to find one to pop in and see how their process works. Dallas now has two stores, the first in Inwood Village, and their new location which PaperCity feted the opening of at The Hill. Browsing online is also an easy option, as their site is easily navigable and offers great ideas for transforming those pieces into beautiful additions to your home’s decor.
On the invitation list for that beautiful fall evening was a mix of Klyde Warren Park’s Young Professionals group and a smattering of the who’s who of our local design community. Kit Sawers, Klyde Warren Park’s CEO, launched the membership group earlier in 2025 and now counts over 250 on its roster with the goal of hitting 1,000 by year’s end. We think that’ll be easily achievable given the numerous benefits of joining — connecting with like-minded professionals via networking events like this cocktail party, gaining leadership experience, and supporting one of Dallas’ most beloved green spaces in the Arts District.
That evening, guests also got to see and purchase pieces from the Farrow & Ball exclusive custom frame collection. Every true design aficionado knows of the hallowed paint company based in Dorset, England, since 1946. With a history of dedication to handcrafting richly pigmented paints and unique wallpapers using only the finest ingredients, this is only the third licensing partnership in 80 years.
The collaboration was two years in the making and the collection is gorgeous. You’ll find two distinctive frame styles — one thin and more architectural, and the other larger and more ornate. Both finished with Farrow & Ball’s ultra-matte Dead Flat paint in a selection of some of their most popular shades: Schoolhouse White, French Gray, Green Smoke, Stiffkey Blue, Railings, India Yellow, and Etruscan Red.
Spotted that evening purchasing new framing solutions for their home included Maura and Dan Houchard, Nathan Vernon, Tucker Hayes, Ginger Hartford, Holly Hickey Moore, Pete West, and David Rivero.