Houston Gets Its Own French Society Chapter — Inside the Wine, the Food, the Fashion

The bubbly was French. The hors d’oeuvres were French inspired. And lilting French accents wafted around through the foyer of the River Oaks home of Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees. It was the inaugural gathering of the French Heritage Society Houston chapter, hosted by Vanderhider and Frederic de Joybert, co-chairs of the nascent chapter.

Leading the invitation for the smart clutch to join the nonprofit was French Heritage Society chairman, internationally renowned designer and the ultimate charmer Timonthy Corrigan. He had jetted in from a swank French Heritage Society fête held in Palm Beach the night prior.

“I really felt that Houston needed to have a chapter because there is such a strong connection between France and Houston and we thought ‘Let’s make this happen,’ ” Corrigan says.

The designer, whose love for France is exemplified in his renowned restoration of a historic French chateau, is a regular visitor to Houston often participating in PaperCity‘s Texas Design Week. This year’s Texas Design Week Houston starts this Monday, April 13.

I first met Corrigan three years ago at a grand FHS event in New Orleans hosted by Houstonian and French Heritage Society member Susan Sarofim, who was one of many Francophiles attending this evening. Her Versailles-themed dinner was one of the many salons, dinners, lectures and galas that the nonprofit hosts for its members.

The Houston chapter brings the total to 13 with a dozen scattered across the United States and another in Paris with the mission of helping preserve the treasures of French architectural and cultural heritage, not only in France but also in this country.

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Corrigan notes, as an example, that following the Hurricane Katrina devastation in New Orleans the society was instrumental in helping restore historic buildings damaged in the storm.

“We have awarded more than $14 million in grants to 670 projects including chateaux, landmarks and monuments,” he says, adding that the society was the single largest non-French donor for the restoration of Paris’ landmark historic treasure Notre Dame following the massive fire.

French Heritage Society membership costs from $200 to $25,000. This French Society is open to all with perks advancing with each level of membership. Top donors are included in “incredible trips” twice a year.

“It’s for people who love France,” Corrigan says. “You don’t have to speak French. You don’t have to have French heritage. You just have to love some aspect of France. Whether it’s the food, the wine, the fashion, etc. . .

“It’s really a family of like-minded souls of all generations. We are anything but stuffy. We are a family organization.”

The event was held under the patronage of French Consul General Frank Marchetti, who joined in the brief remarks.

PC Seen: Becky de Joybert, Astrid Van Dyke, Robert Sakowitz, Stacie and Rod Pitts, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Suzan Deison, Beth Wolff, Denise Monteleone, Bruce Padilla, Alicia Smith, Katherine and Jason Castello, Farida Abjani, Brigitte Kalai, Tracey Quirk, and Bertrand Labori.