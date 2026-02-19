0852 Gabriella_Hearst_Dallas_Exterior_v1.jpg 5×4 2 (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Society / The Seen

Gabriela Hearst Jets Through Dallas to Celebrate Her Highland Park Village Debut

The Exclusive Installation Hosted by The Conservatory Is Open Through the End of May

BY //
photography Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall
Gabriela Hearst jetted through town to celebrate her Highland Park Village debut. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Gabriela Hearst's 3,000 square foot Highland Park Village boutique installation (there through the end of May) is a part of and an extension of Brian Bolke’s Conservatory. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Her handbags, we hear, are produced in limited quantities. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Ann Jones & David Kelton, Shasa Mitcham (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Brian Bolke, Gabriela Hearst (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
The Teak Room team arranged two long tables for the occasion. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Gabriela Hearst Diana Bag (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Gabriela Hearst, Brian Bolke (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Hearst Demi bag in snake (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
The Gabriela Hearst Dallas opening party scene. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Jessica Nowitzki, Gray Borcherding (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Lynsey Eaton, Reed Robertson, Andria Bush (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Missy Peck, Jenny Esping (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Moll Anderson, Gabriela Hearst, Nancy Rogers, Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Shelby Goff, Billy Fong (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Travis Christian, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Gabriela Hearst Capitana Boots (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Brian Bolke, Michele Cohen (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
The Gabriela Hearst Dallas opening party scene. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Brian Bolke, Shelby Goff (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Gabriela Hearst's coats and jackets are even lined with a special silver fabric that protects a woman’s reproductive organs from cell-phone radiation. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Proper Catering served dinner. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
The Gabriela Hearst Dallas opening party was a festive occasion. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
The exclusive installation offers a sublime mix from her men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, fine jewelry, and accessories. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
The Gabriela Hearst Dallas opening party scene. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Gabriela Hearst (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Gabriela Hearst (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Gabriela Hearst (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Hero Stevenson (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Nancy Rogers (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
The space itself is spartan chic with custom furniture and fixtures commissioned by Hearst and created by Benji Gavron and Antoine Dumas of Gavron Dumas Studio. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
You’ll find artworks by female artists, curated by Sarah Calodney. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Riley Bartlett, Andria Bush, Ali Williams (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Shelby Goff, Moll Anderson (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)
Gabriela Hearst‘s 3,000 square foot Highland Park Village boutique installation (there through the end of May) is a part of and an extension of Brian Bolke’s Conservatory, located on the ground floor, with a sublime mix from her men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, fine jewelry, and accessories. Her handbags, we hear, are produced in limited quantities; some available only by request, making them both heirloom-worthy and reflective of her commitment to sustainability.

Gabriela Hearst Dallas
The space itself is spartan chic with custom furniture and fixtures commissioned by Hearst and created by Benji Gavron and Antoine Dumas of Gavron Dumas Studio. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)

The space itself is spartan chic with custom furniture and fixtures commissioned by Hearst and created by Benji Gavron and Antoine Dumas of Gavron Dumas Studio. You’ll find artworks by female artists, curated by Sarah Calodney. I spied a favorite by Dorothea Tanning hanging in quiet repose next to works by Louise Bourgeois, Constance Jaeggi, and Luchita Hurtado.

Hearst is a kindred spirit to Texas, as she maintains her family’s 17,000-acre ranch, Santa Isabel in Paysandu, Uruguay, where she grew up surrounded by horses, cattle, and sheep. Her fashion brand reflects a quieter pace and process, where pieces are made with exacting care and attention to detail, forgoing unnecessary trends. Hearst also has a keen understanding of where her materials come from and a reverence for those places and cultures.

This is luxury backed by a conscious effort to create sustainable garments that withstand time. Her coats and jackets are even lined with a special silver fabric that protects a woman’s reproductive organs from cell-phone radiation — a form of modern armor that’s both aesthetic and healthy.

Gabriela Hearst Dallas
The Teak Room team arranged two long tables for the occasion. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson and Chase Hall)

The Scene

The vibe for Heart’s HPV opening was very girl on the go — a jet-setting girl equally skilled at navigating the Dallas social swirl and circling the globe. A girl who makes it seem effortless, ready for any situation from ringing the bell at the NYSE to cocktailing at the new East Coast incarnation of the San Vicente Bungalows. The epitome of that vibe was co-host Cindy Rachofsky in her noir Hearst turtleneck and trousers with an ever-so-slight flair covering low-heeled boots. 

The Teak Room team arranged two long tables for the occasion; I found myself seated with Shelby Goff, Dallas Snadon, Nancy Rogers (a co-host of the night), Rochelle Gores, Lynsey Eaton, and dashing interior designer Doniphan Moore. Proper Catering served twice-baked potato with caviar as the appetizer, followed by spice-rubbed roasted filet with pasilla chile cream and Green Acres peach cornbread cobbler, named after Miz Rachofsky’s farm. 

