Gabriela Hearst Jets Through Dallas to Celebrate Her Highland Park Village Debut

Gabriela Hearst‘s 3,000 square foot Highland Park Village boutique installation (there through the end of May) is a part of and an extension of Brian Bolke’s Conservatory, located on the ground floor, with a sublime mix from her men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, fine jewelry, and accessories. Her handbags, we hear, are produced in limited quantities; some available only by request, making them both heirloom-worthy and reflective of her commitment to sustainability.

The space itself is spartan chic with custom furniture and fixtures commissioned by Hearst and created by Benji Gavron and Antoine Dumas of Gavron Dumas Studio. You’ll find artworks by female artists, curated by Sarah Calodney. I spied a favorite by Dorothea Tanning hanging in quiet repose next to works by Louise Bourgeois, Constance Jaeggi, and Luchita Hurtado.

Hearst is a kindred spirit to Texas, as she maintains her family’s 17,000-acre ranch, Santa Isabel in Paysandu, Uruguay, where she grew up surrounded by horses, cattle, and sheep. Her fashion brand reflects a quieter pace and process, where pieces are made with exacting care and attention to detail, forgoing unnecessary trends. Hearst also has a keen understanding of where her materials come from and a reverence for those places and cultures.

This is luxury backed by a conscious effort to create sustainable garments that withstand time. Her coats and jackets are even lined with a special silver fabric that protects a woman’s reproductive organs from cell-phone radiation — a form of modern armor that’s both aesthetic and healthy.

The vibe for Heart’s HPV opening was very girl on the go — a jet-setting girl equally skilled at navigating the Dallas social swirl and circling the globe. A girl who makes it seem effortless, ready for any situation from ringing the bell at the NYSE to cocktailing at the new East Coast incarnation of the San Vicente Bungalows. The epitome of that vibe was co-host Cindy Rachofsky in her noir Hearst turtleneck and trousers with an ever-so-slight flair covering low-heeled boots.

The Teak Room team arranged two long tables for the occasion; I found myself seated with Shelby Goff, Dallas Snadon, Nancy Rogers (a co-host of the night), Rochelle Gores, Lynsey Eaton, and dashing interior designer Doniphan Moore. Proper Catering served twice-baked potato with caviar as the appetizer, followed by spice-rubbed roasted filet with pasilla chile cream and Green Acres peach cornbread cobbler, named after Miz Rachofsky’s farm.

There was lots of chatter that evening — all intriguing, but mostly unprintable, as I don’t need to morph into Truman Capote and have an unfortunate Answered Prayers moment.

Others who made the guest list included co-host Moll Anderson, Katherine Reeves, Jessica Nowitzki, Anne Jones, Andria Bush, David Kelton, Heather Washburne, Inga Ramos, Alex Heyde-Ballengee, Jan Miller, Jennifer Eagle, Jenny Esping, Keely Cawley, Sharon Young, and quintessential boy on the go Reed Robertson.