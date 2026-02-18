Galentine’s Day Mania Takes Over Houston’s Hottest New Private Club — Girl Power and Rodeo Anticipation Does a World Of Good

Andrea Simmons, Disney Harris, Nora Jarrard, Zinat Ahmed, Whitney Lawson, Molly Mead Pouns, Christina Greene McAllen, Demi McCormack (Photo Credit_ Cotton Holdings) 2
Andrea Simmons, Disney Harris, Nora Jarrard, Zinat Ahmed, Whitney Lawson at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Mâitre D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Andrea Martinez de Aldecoa, Carla Anzilotti at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Maria Valvanis, Kaitlin Gray, Stephanie Wilcox at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Derrick Shore, Tessa Barrera, Brandon Bourque at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Mâitre D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Heather Almond, Zinat Ahmed, Tara Martin, Molly Mead Pouns at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Katelyn Roche Gosslee, Gaby Valencia, Emily Vidor Porter, Brittany Rose Wetterer at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Chelsea Richter at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Marti Grizzle, Kara McCullers at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Lyndsey Zorich, Zinat Ahmed at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Nora Jarrard, Christina Greene McAllen at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Suzanne Droese, Ceron at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Alejandra Bravo Correa, Babarczy at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Marti Grizzle at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Jennifer Cope at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Zinat Ahmed, Bailey Layne at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Drake's Hollywood & Maitre D General Manager Chris Lampa, Christian Miranda at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Shelby Hodge, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Hoda Sana, Disney Harris at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Debbie Festari, Ellie Francisco at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Jack Vielhauer, Ceron at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Morgan Hale, Chelsea Richter at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Party foods at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Casa Dragones Tequila inspired the energized partying at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D.

Miron Crosby boots on display at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo byJose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Society / Featured Parties

Galentine’s Day Mania Takes Over Houston’s Hottest New Private Club — Girl Power and Rodeo Anticipation Does a World Of Good

Female Brands Step Into the Spotlight

BY //
Andrea Simmons, Disney Harris, Nora Jarrard, Zinat Ahmed, Whitney Lawson at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Mâitre D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Andrea Martinez de Aldecoa, Carla Anzilotti at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Maria Valvanis, Kaitlin Gray, Stephanie Wilcox at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Derrick Shore, Tessa Barrera, Brandon Bourque at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Mâitre D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Heather Almond, Zinat Ahmed, Tara Martin, Molly Mead Pouns at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Katelyn Roche Gosslee, Gaby Valencia, Emily Vidor Porter, Brittany Rose Wetterer at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Chelsea Richter at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Marti Grizzle, Kara McCullers at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Lyndsey Zorich, Zinat Ahmed at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Nora Jarrard, Christina Greene McAllen at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Suzanne Droese, Ceron at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Alejandra Bravo Correa, Babarczy at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Marti Grizzle at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Jennifer Cope at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Zinat Ahmed, Bailey Layne at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Drake's Hollywood & Maitre D General Manager Chris Lampa, Christian Miranda at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Shelby Hodge, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Hoda Sana, Disney Harris at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Debbie Festari, Ellie Francisco at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Jack Vielhauer, Ceron at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Morgan Hale, Chelsea Richter at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Party foods at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Casa Dragones Tequila inspired the energized partying at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D.
Miron Crosby boots on display at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo byJose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Christina Greene Jewelry at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)
Andrea Simmons, Disney Harris, Nora Jarrard, Zinat Ahmed, Whitney Lawson at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Mâitre D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Andrea Martinez de Aldecoa, Carla Anzilotti at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Maria Valvanis, Kaitlin Gray, Stephanie Wilcox at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Derrick Shore, Tessa Barrera, Brandon Bourque at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Mâitre D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Heather Almond, Zinat Ahmed, Tara Martin, Molly Mead Pouns at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Katelyn Roche Gosslee, Gaby Valencia, Emily Vidor Porter, Brittany Rose Wetterer at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Chelsea Richter at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Marti Grizzle, Kara McCullers at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Lyndsey Zorich, Zinat Ahmed at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Nora Jarrard, Christina Greene McAllen at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Suzanne Droese, Ceron at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Alejandra Bravo Correa, Babarczy at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Marti Grizzle at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Jennifer Cope at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Zinat Ahmed, Bailey Layne at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Drake's Hollywood & Maitre D General Manager Chris Lampa, Christian Miranda at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Shelby Hodge, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Hoda Sana, Disney Harris at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Debbie Festari, Ellie Francisco at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Jack Vielhauer, Ceron at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Morgan Hale, Chelsea Richter at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Party foods at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Casa Dragones Tequila inspired the energized partying at the Cotton Foundation Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D.

Miron Crosby boots on display at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo byJose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Has there ever been more inspired Houston Galentine’s party dressing than that of the fashionista throng that filled private club Maître D for the Cotton Foundation Valentine’s-inspired benefit for Taylor’s Place? Doubtful.

Maria Valvanis, Kaitlin Gray, Stephanie Wilcox at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine’s charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Adding to the sartorial push is the fact that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is only weeks away. Think red hearts and cowboy boots. Crimson gowns and luxe Western hats. Loads of fringe and the requisite sequins, seen at every occasion thus far in 2026. Let’s just call it Giddy Up Galentine’s.

It all comes together when we consider that the Cotton Foundation is charitable offspring of Cotton Holdings, which is sponsor of the upcoming World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest confirming this is the fashion frolic of the season. One in which only the chicest of chic were invited. No interlopers, thank you.

Katelyn Roche Gosslee, Gaby Valencia, Emily Vidor Porter, Brittany Rose Wetterer at the Cotton Foundation Galentine’s charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

High-level schmoozing among the smart set was complemented by the presence of four female-led brands, which dedicated a percentage of sales to the nonprofit that provides a private sanctuary nestled on 30 acres west of Katy, where families with terminally ill members can find respite and create lasting memories. Kudos to Miron Crosby, Teressa Foglia, La Vie Style House, Christina Greene Jewelry and FACEFORWARD for their generosity. Representing their brands were Christina Greene McAllen and cosmetics whiz Andrea Simmons.

“At Cotton Holdings, resilience isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are,” Cotton Holdings chief marketing officer Zinat Ahmed says. “Through Cotton Foundation and Taylor’s Place, we’re able to extend that commitment beyond disaster recovery and into longterm healing.

“Seeing Houston’s community come together to support female-led brands while raising meaningful funds for children and families rebuilding their lives is incredibly powerful. Taylor’s Place is the heart of our mission. It’s where hope is restored and futures begin again.”

Derrick Shore, Tessa Barrera, Brandon Bourque at the Cotton Foundation Galentine’s charitable fundraiser at Mâitre D. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Attendees were greeted with a Galentine’s speciality Le Chemin Du Roi Brut Champagne and were treated to a menu of on-theme cocktails including the Cupid Spritz, the Spicy Little Dragones margaritas made with Casa Dragones Tequila, the Electric Cowgirl and the Love Potion Sparkler. Passed canapés included meatballs, pasta zaza and lobster shooters from Maître D.

Hoda Sana, Disney Harris at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine’s charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

PC Seen:  Lyndsey Zorich, Morgan Hale, Derrick Shore, Kara McCullers, Andrea  Simmons, Ceron, Tessa Barrera, Susanne Droese, Kathryn Swain, Whitney Lawson, Lauren Gray, Debbie Festari, Nora Jarrard, Sneha Merchant, Andrea Simmons, Disney Harris, Jack Vielhauer. Beth Muecke, Heather Almond, and Chelsea Richter.

