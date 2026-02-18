Galentine’s Day Mania Takes Over Houston’s Hottest New Private Club — Girl Power and Rodeo Anticipation Does a World Of Good

Christina Greene Jewelry at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Miron Crosby boots on display at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo byJose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Jack Vielhauer, Ceron at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Debbie Festari, Ellie Francisco at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Hoda Sana, Disney Harris at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Shelby Hodge, Whitney Kuhn Lawson at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Drake's Hollywood & Maitre D General Manager Chris Lampa, Christian Miranda at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Jennifer Cope at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Marti Grizzle at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Alejandra Bravo Correa, Babarczy at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Chelsea Richter at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Maria Valvanis, Kaitlin Gray, Stephanie Wilcox at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Andrea Martinez de Aldecoa, Carla Anzilotti at the Cotton Foundation Giddy Up Galentine's charitable fundraiser at Maître D. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez for Vandelay Companies)

Has there ever been more inspired Houston Galentine’s party dressing than that of the fashionista throng that filled private club Maître D for the Cotton Foundation Valentine’s-inspired benefit for Taylor’s Place? Doubtful.

Adding to the sartorial push is the fact that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is only weeks away. Think red hearts and cowboy boots. Crimson gowns and luxe Western hats. Loads of fringe and the requisite sequins, seen at every occasion thus far in 2026. Let’s just call it Giddy Up Galentine’s.

It all comes together when we consider that the Cotton Foundation is charitable offspring of Cotton Holdings, which is sponsor of the upcoming World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest confirming this is the fashion frolic of the season. One in which only the chicest of chic were invited. No interlopers, thank you.

High-level schmoozing among the smart set was complemented by the presence of four female-led brands, which dedicated a percentage of sales to the nonprofit that provides a private sanctuary nestled on 30 acres west of Katy, where families with terminally ill members can find respite and create lasting memories. Kudos to Miron Crosby, Teressa Foglia, La Vie Style House, Christina Greene Jewelry and FACEFORWARD for their generosity. Representing their brands were Christina Greene McAllen and cosmetics whiz Andrea Simmons.

“At Cotton Holdings, resilience isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are,” Cotton Holdings chief marketing officer Zinat Ahmed says. “Through Cotton Foundation and Taylor’s Place, we’re able to extend that commitment beyond disaster recovery and into longterm healing.

“Seeing Houston’s community come together to support female-led brands while raising meaningful funds for children and families rebuilding their lives is incredibly powerful. Taylor’s Place is the heart of our mission. It’s where hope is restored and futures begin again.”

Attendees were greeted with a Galentine’s speciality Le Chemin Du Roi Brut Champagne and were treated to a menu of on-theme cocktails including the Cupid Spritz, the Spicy Little Dragones margaritas made with Casa Dragones Tequila, the Electric Cowgirl and the Love Potion Sparkler. Passed canapés included meatballs, pasta zaza and lobster shooters from Maître D.

PC Seen: Lyndsey Zorich, Morgan Hale, Derrick Shore, Kara McCullers, Andrea Simmons, Ceron, Tessa Barrera, Susanne Droese, Kathryn Swain, Whitney Lawson, Lauren Gray, Debbie Festari, Nora Jarrard, Sneha Merchant, Andrea Simmons, Disney Harris, Jack Vielhauer. Beth Muecke, Heather Almond, and Chelsea Richter.