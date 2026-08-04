A Scion of a Billionaire Houston Family Steps Into the City’s Best Dressed Ranks — Gillian Sarofim Brings Style and Art

Gillian Sarofim on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chair Gillian Sarofim, Gary Tinterow at the Bayou Bend Fashion Show and Luncheon (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Honoree Gillian Sarofim at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed announcement party (Photo by Johnny Than)

First-time Best Dressed honoree Gillian Sarofim with Ceron at the Palais des Affaires Étrangères in Paris in June.

Assisted by Neiman Marcus stylist Christopher Mitchell, Best Dressed honoree Gillian Sarofim wears Alexander McQueen for the photo shoot.

The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 15 at the Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this special series, we are profiling each of the 2026 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon & Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation. Next Up: Gillian Sarofim.

A scion of the uber-wealthy philanthropic Sarofim family, this magnanimous millennial is following the family tradition of community service and financial generosity as she elegantly swans through Houston’s nonprofit social scene.

Sarofim recently co-chaired Discovery Green’s biennial fundraiser as well as the Bayou Bend fashion show luncheon. She is a key player in the Astrodome Conservancy’s Dome Society, the young professionals group fighting to save the Eight Wonder of the World from demolition and also counts Glasstire and Media for Texas among her altruistic interests.

Memorable quote: “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” — Dr. Seuss

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Adam Lippes, Sandro, McQueen, Pucci

Style icon: Dakota Johnson

Your go-to outfit: My favorite RE-DONE jeans, white T-shirt (my favorite is currently J.Crew), Chanel ballet flats, chunky jewelry

Fragrance: Depending on the moment Byredo Mojave Ghost and Chanel Mademoiselle

What is the one accessory that you cannot live without: “My watch. I can’t stand to be late.”

Favorite beauty product: Avène Cicalfatge+

Books on your coffee table: My new favorite coffee table book is the one I recently made with a collection of photos from my most recent trip to Africa. Also The Big Book of Chic by Miles Redd, Taschen’s Helmut Newton, Assouline’s Paris by Paris

Travel destination that inspires: Asia “I cannot wait to travel to Japan and re-explore Thailand.”

Favorite hotel in the world: Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock, Antibes, France

Tell us something about you that would surprise people: “I am an avid needle-pointer. I am currently finishing my ninth piece for 2026.”

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.