Doctors Turned Models, Firefighters Flexing Support, a TV News Star and Teens Of Impact Stand Up For Heart Health In The Woodlands

Waste Connections’ Michelle Little and Faith Eberwein. (Photo by 209 Photobooth)

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott was awash in red for the 2026 Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Photo by 209 Photobooth)

Theresa Wagaman, Maria Holmes and Stacie Coleman at the 2026 Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Photo by 209 Photobooth)

The Woodlands Diversion provided music during the Women’s Health Expo, part of the 2026 Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Photo by 209 Photobooth)

Dr. Paulraj Samuel modeled fashions on the runway during the Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by 209 Photobooth)

With a firetruck as a backdrop, local firefighters posed with guests at the 2026 Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by 209 Photobooth)

Tina Rivera and Claudine Simmons at the Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by 209 Photobooth)

Emcee Brianna Dahlquist, Sarah Rados, the three Teens of Impact and Faith Eberwein. (Photo by 209 Photobooth)

Firefighters, fashion and food came together at the 2026 Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel, with doctors even becoming fashion models. More than 600 civic-minded people gathered for the annual event in The Woodlands, which raised more than $300,000 for the American Heart Association’s research, education and prevention efforts. The funds work to ensure more women in Montgomery County have access to critical heart care and resources.

At the event, attendees visited the Women’s Health Expo, enjoyed lunch and watched a fashion show featuring local health care providers as guest models. Among them were Dr. Paulraj Samuel, Dr. Dorothy Pei, Dr. Haris Kamal, Dr. Sabih Effendi, Dr. Tosin Fatusin, Dr. Christina Paruthi, Dr. Nhu Bruce and Julie Walton.

Runway fashions came from Dillard’s The Woodlands. Houston’s Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bona produced the show.

Former FOX and NBC reporter Brianna Dahlquist served as the event’s emcee.

Luncheon chair Mari Harvey reminded all the Heart Association supporters about the importance of taking an active role in their health. Lisa Fenley, executive director for development and community health, also spoke.

Teens of Impact Tiffany Neco, Priyanka Patel and Ally Domingues shared their passion for spreading awareness, alongside this year’s Woman of Impact Sarah Rados.

Mother's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

Early Warning Signs Matter

Fenley said that symptoms in women are often overlooked or misunderstood, leading many to delay treatment.

“For too long, heart disease and strokes in women have been underrecognized and underdiagnosed,” Fenley says.

Events like Go Red for Women help connect women with information, resources and real conversations about prevention.

“We are raising awareness, funding lifesaving research focused specifically on women and empowering women to understand their risk and take action,” she says.

For more than 20 years, the signature event has raised awareness and addressed gaps in women’s health care. Women face unique cardiovascular risks throughout different stages of life. Pregnancy and menopause can increase women’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Marualina Cruickshank shared her experience surviving a brain bleed. Her story highlighted strength, perseverance and the importance of recognizing warning signs.

“It’s crazy, because you know the signs, but when it’s happening to you, you don’t recognize them,” Cruickshank says. “I thought it was just a typical headache.”

After emergency surgery saved her life, Cruickshank transferred to Encompass Health for rehabilitation. Her story brought the luncheon’s message into sharp focus.

The Woodlands Fire Department chief Palmer Buck also attended with several firefighters and a vintage fire truck.

As everyone left the luncheon, the event’s message remained clear: women’s heart health deserves attention, research and advocacy year-round.

The American Heart Association has two major events upcoming in The Woodlands: the Heart Walk at Northshore Park on Saturday, October 31 and the 2027 Heart Ball on February 20, 2027. For more information, go here.