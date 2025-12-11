Record-Breaking Hope Party Raises $620,000 For Grant Halliburton Foundation in Dallas
Guests Sipped, Boogied, Bid, and Even Played For the Chance to Win a One-Carat DiamondBY PaperCity Staff Report //
Evan Knight played the saxophone while guests enjoyed their dinner (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
After party with DJ Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Reed Robertson, Ryan Caraway, T.J. Griffin (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
AURA played after dinner (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Polly and Mike Campbell (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Florals by CONCEPTO (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Mitchell and Nancy Spector (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Sips and Sparkles (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Shelley and Jeff Becker (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Stuart Reeves, Jennie Reeves, DJ Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Auction bids were flying high at The Hope Party (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Michael Farris (Christopher Barkley Foundation), Alison Shokouhi, Arnold Shokouhi (Christopher Barkley Foundation) (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Kevin Hall (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Ballroom at The Statler Hotel (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
DJ RomiQ (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Steve Noviello, Doug Bedner (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Alan Halliburton, Amy McCloskey, Vanita Halliburton (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Shauna Barnes, Rebekah Gilbert, Meredith Pendleton, Amy McCloskey (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Bryan and Kendra Hagen, Josh and Natalie Hatchett (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Theresa Francis, Brent and Chris Bolding (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Andy Noone, Natalie Huber, Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Reed Robertson, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Jenn Huen, Angela Hosseini (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
T.J. Griffin, Judy Rawle (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Sharon and Kevin Hall (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Peggy and Dan Meyer (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Grant Halliburton Foundation Staff (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
Amy McCloskey (Photo by Simon Luna Studios)
What: Grant Halliburton Foundation’s 16th annual Hope Party
Where: The Statler Hotel
PC Moment: More than 530 supporters gathered in downtown Dallas at The Statler Hotel to raise critical funds for Grant Halliburton Foundation at their annual Hope Party. Karla Noone and Reed Robertson co-chaired this year’s event, tapping Emmy-winning local television personalities Steve Noviello from Fox 4 and Jenny Anchondo from CW33 to serve as the emcees.
DJ RomiQ got the party started by spinning lively beats at the welcome reception. While sipping cocktails, guests perused more than 250 silent auction items. PARTY! Dallas and Todd Fiscus draped the stage in a dramatic shade of red, and CONCEPTO provided the spectacular floral installations throughout. At the popular “Sips and Sparkles” champagne wall, guests played for a chance to win a one-carat diamond donated by Sue Gragg Precious Jewels.
Music underscored the entire evening, as Evan Knight played the saxophone while attendees dined, AURA played following dinner, and DJ Lucy Wrubel kept the after-party going late into the night.
Impact: The event raised a record-breaking $620,000 for the Foundation’s work in providing mental health education, resources, and support to North Texas youth and their families.
Speaking about her own involvement with youth mental health, Noone said, “Grant Halliburton Foundation’s programs equip students not only to recognize the signs of struggle sooner; they teach them to speak up earlier and to support each other without fear.”
Robertson thanked Christopher Barkley Foundation for being the presenting sponsor for the third year in a row. He said, “You never know whose life you might be changing by simply standing shoulder to shoulder with them and helping to build a better, more inclusive cornerstone for tomorrow, one veil lifted at a time.”
PC Seen: Sharon and Kevin Hall, Shelley and Jeff Becker, Nancy and Mitchell Spector, Michael Farris, Alison and Arnold Shokouhi, Vanita and Alan Halliburton, Amy McCloskey, Ryan Caraway, T.J. Griffin, Polly and Mike Campbell, Rebekah Gilbert, Jennie and Stuart Reeves, Doug Bedner, Shauna Barnes, Meredith Pendleton, Kendra and Bryan Hagen, Natalia and Josh Hatchett, Theresa Francis, Chris and Brent Bolding, Andy Noone, Natalie Huber, Jenn Huen, Angela Hosseini, Judy Rawle, and Peggy and Dan Meyer.