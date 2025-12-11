Record-Breaking Hope Party Raises $620,000 For Grant Halliburton Foundation in Dallas

What: Grant Halliburton Foundation’s 16th annual Hope Party

Where: The Statler Hotel

PC Moment: More than 530 supporters gathered in downtown Dallas at The Statler Hotel to raise critical funds for Grant Halliburton Foundation at their annual Hope Party. Karla Noone and Reed Robertson co-chaired this year’s event, tapping Emmy-winning local television personalities Steve Noviello from Fox 4 and Jenny Anchondo from CW33 to serve as the emcees.

DJ RomiQ got the party started by spinning lively beats at the welcome reception. While sipping cocktails, guests perused more than 250 silent auction items. PARTY! Dallas and Todd Fiscus draped the stage in a dramatic shade of red, and CONCEPTO provided the spectacular floral installations throughout. At the popular “Sips and Sparkles” champagne wall, guests played for a chance to win a one-carat diamond donated by Sue Gragg Precious Jewels.

Music underscored the entire evening, as Evan Knight played the saxophone while attendees dined, AURA played following dinner, and DJ Lucy Wrubel kept the after-party going late into the night.

Impact: The event raised a record-breaking $620,000 for the Foundation’s work in providing mental health education, resources, and support to North Texas youth and their families.

Speaking about her own involvement with youth mental health, Noone said, “Grant Halliburton Foundation’s programs equip students not only to recognize the signs of struggle sooner; they teach them to speak up earlier and to support each other without fear.”

Robertson thanked Christopher Barkley Foundation for being the presenting sponsor for the third year in a row. He said, “You never know whose life you might be changing by simply standing shoulder to shoulder with them and helping to build a better, more inclusive cornerstone for tomorrow, one veil lifted at a time.”

PC Seen: Sharon and Kevin Hall, Shelley and Jeff Becker, Nancy and Mitchell Spector, Michael Farris, Alison and Arnold Shokouhi, Vanita and Alan Halliburton, Amy McCloskey, Ryan Caraway, T.J. Griffin, Polly and Mike Campbell, Rebekah Gilbert, Jennie and Stuart Reeves, Doug Bedner, Shauna Barnes, Meredith Pendleton, Kendra and Bryan Hagen, Natalia and Josh Hatchett, Theresa Francis, Chris and Brent Bolding, Andy Noone, Natalie Huber, Jenn Huen, Angela Hosseini, Judy Rawle, and Peggy and Dan Meyer.