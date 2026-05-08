Your PaperCity Account
Society / Featured Parties

A Mariachi-Filled Ballroom and a Record-Breaking $1.7 Million Night In The Woodlands — Habitat for Humanity Fuels Homeownership Dreams

How a House Changed Everything For This Mother and Daughter — And So Many More

By //

Photography Alex Cross Photography

1/0
A mariachi band and dancers brought fiesta spirit to Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County’s gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

A mariachi band and dancers brought fiesta spirit to Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County’s gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Alison Ye celebrates her auction win at Habitat for Humanity's gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Alison Ye celebrates her auction win at Habitat for Humanity's gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

David and Laura Piccione. Laura chaired the VIP and Experience Committee for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County’s gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

David and Laura Piccione. Laura chaired the VIP and Experience Committee for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County’s gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Diane Kink modeled a 27-carat royal blue tanzanite ring donated for the auction by Mark Pharo. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Diane Kink modeled a 27-carat royal blue tanzanite ring donated for the auction by Mark Pharo. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

The Marble Creek Planning and Diligence Committees were honored for their role in shaping the newest Habitat neighborhood in Magnolia. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

The Marble Creek Planning and Diligence Committees were honored for their role in shaping the newest Habitat neighborhood in Magnolia. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Galagoers enjoyed lively performances, a spirited auction and dancing at Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County’s 2026 Building Hope Gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Galagoers enjoyed lively performances, a spirited auction and dancing at Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County’s 2026 Building Hope Gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Gala honorees Stephen and Barbara Crain have been active with Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County for more than 20 years. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Gala honorees Stephen and Barbara Crain have been active with Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County for more than 20 years. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Michelle Little of Waste Connections served as emcee for the evening. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Michelle Little of Waste Connections served as emcee for the evening. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Gala chair Tina Rivera and her husband Armando. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Gala chair Tina Rivera and her husband Armando. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Noelia and her mother Candida put a face to the cause at Habitat's gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Noelia and her mother Candida put a face to the cause at Habitat's gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Gala guests wore bright colors for the Casa de Corazón gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Gala guests wore bright colors for the Casa de Corazón gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Tina Rivera, Steven Lutz, general manager of BMW of The Woodlands, and Vicki Johnson, executive director of Habitat MCTX. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Tina Rivera, Steven Lutz, general manager of BMW of The Woodlands, and Vicki Johnson, executive director of Habitat MCTX. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Mariachis played while dancers swept through a ballroom in The Woodlands at Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County’s Casa de Corazón gala. A record-breaking $1.7 million was raised to help build 17 homes in the new Magnolia community of Marble Creek.

Chaired by Tina Rivera, the fiesta-inspired evening featured bright florals, lively auctions and a spirit of generosity at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel.

“We are still catching our breath and overflowing with gratitude,” Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County executive director Vicki Johnson says.

Johnson credits Rivera and the event committee for helping expand the organization’s fundraising impact. “More families will experience the stability and dignity of home,” she says. “We’re so grateful for their servant hearts, which are opening the door to opportunity for more families in our community.”

Rivera was equally moved by the outpouring of support. She described attendees as “hope builders” throughout the evening.

“My vision for Casa de Corazón was to create something meaningful that celebrated heart, heritage and the beauty of community,” Rivera says. “This night became so much more than a gala. It became a powerful reminder that when people come together with compassion and purpose, lives can truly be transformed.”

Mother's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
  • Berings May 2026
HabitatForHumanity_BuildingHope_2026-179 (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)
Gala guests wore bright colors for the Casa de Corazón gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Habitat for Humanity’s Mission

Noelia, a homeowner in Habitat’s recently completed Cedar Creek neighborhood in Conroe, shared her family’s journey to homeownership. Originally from Honduras, Noelia now lives in a house she helped build with her mother and brothers.

She first learned about Habitat’s homeownership program while working as a custodian for Conroe ISD alongside her mother. Although encouraged to apply, Noelia initially expected impossible requirements and rejection.

“Instead, we found a group of people that were more than willing to help us and guide us in this amazing journey,” she says. “This program has changed our lives in ways that are hard to explain. It gave us hope, something to work and look forward to.”

Noelia said the experience changed not only her future, but her mother’s as well. “I can see the relief in her eyes and the determination to keep working for a brighter future for our family,” Noelia says. “That is something I will be forever grateful for.”

She encouraged everyone to continue believing in families like hers and to provide hope, dignity and stability to those families through homeownership.

HabitatForHumanity_BuildingHope_2026-217 (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)
Noelia and her mother Candida put a face to the cause at Habitat’s gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Shaping The Woodlands’ Future

Board president Michael Bradbury echoed Noelia’s remarks and reflected on Habitat’s longterm impact across Montgomery County.

“As board president, I get to see the full scope of the Habitat mission,” Bradbury says. “It really is remarkable to see the breadth of services we provide our community.”

For Bradbury, Habitat’s mission is about more than construction. Families experience generational change, while kids often gain something as simple — and meaningful — as their first bedroom.

“It’s humbling and exciting when we hand off those keys to see that joy — not just from the family but the entire community that helped build the homes,” Bradbury says.

Those moments reflect the deeper purpose behind Habitat’s work. “We’re creating the American Dream for a large segment of Montgomery County,” Bradbury notes.

The 2026 gala honorees were also recognized during the evening for their impact and service. Stephen and Barbara Crain were honored for decades of leadership that have strengthened Habitat for Humanity’s mission. The Marble Creek Planning and Diligence Committees were also recognized for helping shape the future Magnolia neighborhood. Committee members have worked since 2021 to bring the community to life.

Marble Creek, a future Habitat neighborhood in Magnolia, will one day be home to more than 200 families. That’s a promise fulfilled.

Trending

  1. Why Tyus Thomas Could Be a Sneaky Good Talent Add For Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Program — An Underdog, Injury-Dismissed Small Guard Brings Fight
  2. Houston’s Hottest Party Is the Latin Women’s Initiative’s Rollicking All-Day Long Affair
  3. Dallas’ 10 Best Happy Hours — From a Lower Greenville Spot’s New Two-Room Experience to Uptown Haunts
  4. Houston’s Sexy James Bond Party Turns Into a $1.8 Million Victory Night — Dream Rides and Golden People
  5. Fort Worth’s Sainty Nelsen and SaPeyKa Team Up To Release New Mother-Daughter Quilted Jacket Capsule
JW Steakhouse Logos2
Your Seat Awaits

Featured Properties

Swipe
1325 Milford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1325 Milford Street
Houston, TX

$2,880,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
1325 Milford Street
3714 Piping Rock Lane
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3714 Piping Rock Lane
Houston, TX

$3,675,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
3714 Piping Rock Lane
2120 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates
FOR SALE

2120 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Kelley Austin
This property is listed by: Kelley Austin (832) 978-0086 Email Realtor
2120 Potomac Drive #A
5495 Sugar Hill Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5495 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$3,295,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
5495 Sugar Hill Drive
611 N Live Oak Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

611 N Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Minter
This property is listed by: Holly Minter (713) 775-7213 Email Realtor
611 N Live Oak Street
2105 Pelham Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2105 Pelham Drive
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
2105 Pelham Drive
5823 Augusta Court
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5823 Augusta Court
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
5823 Augusta Court
2117 Elmen Street #B
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2117 Elmen Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,389,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
2117 Elmen Street #B
Your One Awaits
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X