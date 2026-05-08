A Mariachi-Filled Ballroom and a Record-Breaking $1.7 Million Night In The Woodlands — Habitat for Humanity Fuels Homeownership Dreams

Tina Rivera, Steven Lutz, general manager of BMW of The Woodlands, and Vicki Johnson, executive director of Habitat MCTX. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Noelia and her mother Candida put a face to the cause at Habitat's gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Michelle Little of Waste Connections served as emcee for the evening. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Gala honorees Stephen and Barbara Crain have been active with Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County for more than 20 years. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

The Marble Creek Planning and Diligence Committees were honored for their role in shaping the newest Habitat neighborhood in Magnolia. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

David and Laura Piccione. Laura chaired the VIP and Experience Committee for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County’s gala. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Alison Ye celebrates her auction win at Habitat for Humanity's gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Alex Cross Photography)

Mariachis played while dancers swept through a ballroom in The Woodlands at Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County’s Casa de Corazón gala. A record-breaking $1.7 million was raised to help build 17 homes in the new Magnolia community of Marble Creek.

Chaired by Tina Rivera, the fiesta-inspired evening featured bright florals, lively auctions and a spirit of generosity at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel.

“We are still catching our breath and overflowing with gratitude,” Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County executive director Vicki Johnson says.

Johnson credits Rivera and the event committee for helping expand the organization’s fundraising impact. “More families will experience the stability and dignity of home,” she says. “We’re so grateful for their servant hearts, which are opening the door to opportunity for more families in our community.”

Rivera was equally moved by the outpouring of support. She described attendees as “hope builders” throughout the evening.

“My vision for Casa de Corazón was to create something meaningful that celebrated heart, heritage and the beauty of community,” Rivera says. “This night became so much more than a gala. It became a powerful reminder that when people come together with compassion and purpose, lives can truly be transformed.”

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Habitat for Humanity’s Mission

Noelia, a homeowner in Habitat’s recently completed Cedar Creek neighborhood in Conroe, shared her family’s journey to homeownership. Originally from Honduras, Noelia now lives in a house she helped build with her mother and brothers.

She first learned about Habitat’s homeownership program while working as a custodian for Conroe ISD alongside her mother. Although encouraged to apply, Noelia initially expected impossible requirements and rejection.

“Instead, we found a group of people that were more than willing to help us and guide us in this amazing journey,” she says. “This program has changed our lives in ways that are hard to explain. It gave us hope, something to work and look forward to.”

Noelia said the experience changed not only her future, but her mother’s as well. “I can see the relief in her eyes and the determination to keep working for a brighter future for our family,” Noelia says. “That is something I will be forever grateful for.”

She encouraged everyone to continue believing in families like hers and to provide hope, dignity and stability to those families through homeownership.

Shaping The Woodlands’ Future

Board president Michael Bradbury echoed Noelia’s remarks and reflected on Habitat’s longterm impact across Montgomery County.

“As board president, I get to see the full scope of the Habitat mission,” Bradbury says. “It really is remarkable to see the breadth of services we provide our community.”

For Bradbury, Habitat’s mission is about more than construction. Families experience generational change, while kids often gain something as simple — and meaningful — as their first bedroom.

“It’s humbling and exciting when we hand off those keys to see that joy — not just from the family but the entire community that helped build the homes,” Bradbury says.

Those moments reflect the deeper purpose behind Habitat’s work. “We’re creating the American Dream for a large segment of Montgomery County,” Bradbury notes.

The 2026 gala honorees were also recognized during the evening for their impact and service. Stephen and Barbara Crain were honored for decades of leadership that have strengthened Habitat for Humanity’s mission. The Marble Creek Planning and Diligence Committees were also recognized for helping shape the future Magnolia neighborhood. Committee members have worked since 2021 to bring the community to life.

Marble Creek, a future Habitat neighborhood in Magnolia, will one day be home to more than 200 families. That’s a promise fulfilled.