David and Laura Piccione, Deborah and Wayne Austin and Charles Merdian attend the Kentucky Derby-themed gala for Habitat for Humanity. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Bid paddles were horse shaped to match the Kentucky Derby theme at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Harvey Dunn’s Paint Jam brought lightning-fast painting to the Habitat for Humanity gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Charles Merdian, board president of Habitat MCTX, Vicki Johnson, executive director of Habitat MCTX, Tina Rivera and Laura and David Piccione at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Florals, bright colors and fascinators were popular at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Charles Merdian, board president of Habitat MCTX, Vicki Johnson, executive director of Habitat MCTX, Tina Rivera and Laura and David Piccione at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala featured a Kentucky Derby theme, with guests dressed in florals and fascinators. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

The TWHS Township's Cindy Heiser (left) and friends embraced the Kentucky Derby theme for Habitat for Humanity.

Vicki Johnson, center, stands with gala co-chairs Tina Rivera and Kim Soderberg at the Building Hope gala for Habitat for Humanity. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Society / Featured Parties

The Woodlands’ $1 Million Housing Hope Push — A Record Night Boosts Habitat for Humanity’s Critical Mission

Allowing Dreams To Take Flight

BY // 05.23.25
David and Laura Piccione, Deborah and Wayne Austin and Charles Merdian attend the Kentucky Derby-themed gala for Habitat for Humanity. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Bid paddles were horse shaped to match the Kentucky Derby theme at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Harvey Dunn’s Paint Jam brought lightning-fast painting to the Habitat for Humanity gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Charles Merdian, board president of Habitat MCTX, Vicki Johnson, executive director of Habitat MCTX, Tina Rivera and Laura and David Piccione at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Florals, bright colors and fascinators were popular at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Charles Merdian, board president of Habitat MCTX, Vicki Johnson, executive director of Habitat MCTX, Tina Rivera and Laura and David Piccione at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala featured a Kentucky Derby theme, with guests dressed in florals and fascinators. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

The TWHS Township's Cindy Heiser (left) and friends embraced the Kentucky Derby theme for Habitat for Humanity.

Vicki Johnson, center, stands with gala co-chairs Tina Rivera and Kim Soderberg at the Building Hope gala for Habitat for Humanity. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County’s Building Hope gala shattered all expectations, raising more than $1 million. It is the most successful fundraising event in the organization’s history.

Chaired by Tina Rivera and Kim Soderberg, the Kentucky Derby-themed gala drew more than 600 supporters. Everyone placed their bets on a night full of fun — enjoying silent and live auctions, wine and bourbon pulls, a jewelry raffle, a squares game and the ever-popular “Build-A-Home” paddle raise. The mint juleps flowed in true Derby style.

The funds raised will support Habitat MCTX’s mission to build safe, affordable homes and expand vital initiatives. These include making critical home repairs for those in need, a Veterans Build program and Aging in Place programs across Montgomery County. On average, it costs the organization $120,000 to build a single home.

“This milestone is more than a number. It’s a sign of momentum and what’s possible when a community rallies together,” Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County executive director Vicki Johnson says. “We’re deeply thankful to everyone who made this night such a success.

“With this support, we can continue expanding our reach and building brighter futures.”

Charles Merdian, board president of Habitat MCTX, Vicki Johnson, executive director of Habitat MCTX, Tina Rivera and Laura and David Piccione at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Honoring Volunteers and Community

Wayne and Deborah Austin were this year’s honorees, recognized for their longstanding commitment to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County. Since 2008, they have served in numerous volunteer leadership roles. Wayne is a past board president and currently sits on the advisory council and the Capital Campaign Committee. Deborah chairs the Family Support Committee and serves on the Architectural Review Committee in Cedar Creek, an all-Habitat neighborhood.

Charles Merdian, president and CFO of LGI Homes, shared exciting news about the Magnolia neighborhood, which will eventually welcome more than 200 families.

“It’s a vision of growth, stability and generational impact,” Merdian says. “It’s already becoming a reality, thanks to the extraordinary people here.”

He expressed deep gratitude for the capital campaign donors. “Your leadership and generosity have helped us raise $5 million,” Merdian says. “You’re helping us lay the foundation for more than just homes. You’re helping us build hope, community and opportunity.”

Merdian also acknowledges that while progress has been impressive, the journey is far from over. “With over $6 million left to raise, we still have work to do,” he notes. “You have the opportunity to help us reach a major milestone and set the stage for what comes next.”

Harvey Dunn’s Paint Jam brought lightning-fast painting to the Habitat for Humanity gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity MCTX)

Habitat for Humanity’s Hope in Action

One of the evening’s most powerful moments came when Habitat homeowner Jeanette shared her journey to homeownership.

“There are many families that need a home: people like me who just need a little help and want to raise their children in a quiet, nice neighborhood. People who need hope,” Jeanette says. “Bless each one of you for donating tonight and supporting Habitat for Humanity. It really does change lives.”

Jeanette now lives in Conroe’s Cedar Creek, which is nearing completion. Habitat MCTX will begin building homes in its next neighborhood Marble Creek, in 2026. This 81-acre community in Magnolia will have walking trails, parks and shared green spaces along with 203 homes.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, go here.

