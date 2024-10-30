fbpx
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s $1 Million Halloween Costume Night Boosts Ronald McDonald House — Bringing Fairytales to Life

Once Upon a Time In the Bayou City

BY // 10.29.24
Ronald McDonald, Cristain Vetrano at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Jennifer & Scott Allison at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chef Aaron & Victoria Bludorn at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Zac & Courtney Hamon at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Angel & Amy Hinijosa at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
DeeDee & Wallis Marsh at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Edward Sanchez, Kristen Cannon at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Erica Bartlett & Matthew Begnaud at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Evan & Kate Elenbrook, Elyse & Drew Tolson at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Iryna & Ryan Herbst at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer & Scott Allison, Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook, Cristina Vetrano at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tracy & Valerie Dieterich at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tiffany Riggs, Angela Majors, Gracie Hernandez at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Natalie & Frank Vega at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kelley & Steve Lubanko at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jessica & Gray Lisenby at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristen Collins, Bethany Buchanan at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kurt & Michelle Lyn at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lee & Shelley Boyer at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luke & Megan Hotze at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Thomas & Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nicole Mott, Michelle Marandi at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Susan Blaney, Dr. ZoAnn Dreyer at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patrick & Shannon Hayes at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: The Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston “Once Upon a Time” Boo Ball

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Perhaps the high point of this lively costume evening was the moment when the Ronald McDonald character arrived on stage to assist auctioneer Johnny Bravo with the appeal, which in five minutes generated more than $185,000 with a $150,000 match from an anonymous donor. The record $1 million dollars raised on this evening are earmarked for 15 one- and two-bedroom apartments for families who need an extended stay or more isolated accommodations for their child’s medical treatments in Houston. More than 30,000 people are helped by Ronald McDonald House every year.

Evan and Kate Elsenbrook and Elyse and Drew Tolson by Daniel Ortiz
Evan & Kate Elenbrook, Elyse & Drew Tolson at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

And that big $1 million total was a feather in the cap for gala chairs Jennifer and Scott Allison. Kudos should also go to silent auction chairs Jennifer Swallen and Stacey Christ and Baubles and Bottles draw chairs Bethany Buchanan and Kristin. Collins

Taking bows as recipients of the Founders Award were Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, as Volunteer of the Year Dr. Vuong Ho, and Deric Jech representing Main Street Capital Corporation, which received the Corporate Partner Award.

Iryna and Ryan Herbst photo by Daniel Ortiz

The cocktail attire, costume-optional Boo Ball saw the hotel ballroom hopping with all manner of characters but mostly of the friendly variety. Think princes and princesses, Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, storybook and fairytale characters. After all, with the “Once Upon a Time” theme, one would not expect werewolves and wicked witches.

The program included remarks from Ronald McDonald House Charities Houston CEO Cristina Vetrano and board president Shane Kimzey.

Luke and Megan Hotze by Daniel Ortiz
Luke & Megan Hotze at the Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Emma and Seth Elsenbrook, Megan and Luke Hotze, Victoria and chef Aaron Bludorn, Elyse and Drew Tolson, Allison and Dan Connally, Marilyn Mogas,  Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Shelley and Lee Boyer, Gaye Lynn and Stuart Zarrow, Kelley and Steve Lubanko, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Kate and Evan Elsenbrook, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Melissa Holman Juneau, and Laura Thompson, who will chair the gala in 2025.

