Society / Featured Parties

Hästens Celebrates Its Neiman Marcus Pop-Up Opening at Dallas’ NorthPark Center

The Swedish Brand Will Offer Luxe Mattresses and Bedding Accessories Through February 16

BY // 01.24.25
Hästens has launched a sublime mattress pop-up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center. (Photo by Robie Robinson)
In celebration of the new pop-up, Hästens hosted an opening party at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Chase Hall)
Alex Masotto, Mason Haunschild, Bradley Belen (Photo by Chase Hall)
Through February 16, the beloved Neiman’s outpost has an exclusive 1,500 square foot space that showcases a sampling of the Swedish company’s divine mattresses, as well as a chic selection of bedding accessories. (Photo by Robie Robinson)
Alexis Miller, JD Miller (Photo by Chase Hall)
The Hästens pop-up is also offering robes and other personalized sleep accessories. (Photo by Robie Robinson)
Caroline Kleuser Lawrence (Photo by Chase Hall)
Chris Kimbrough and Catalina Sada (Photo by Chase Hall)
You'll find pillows, duvets, linens, and more at the new Hästens pop-up. (Photo by Robie Robinson)
Davontae Harris and Presley Lynn (Photo by Chase Hall)
Amber Perley, Bo Watson (Photo by Chase Hall)
Hästens' Grand Vividus mattress is on display at the pop-up at Neiman Marcus. (Photo by Robie Robinson)
Bina Palnitkar Patel (Photo by Chase Hall)
Bradley Belen and Jodi Kahn (Photo by Chase Hall)
Check out the Hästens Heritage Wall when visiting the pop-up. (Photo by Chase Hall)
Jessica Kim, Jason Kim (Photo by Chase Hall)
Lacey Land (Photo by Chase Hall)
Layne Tenenbaum and Emmy Kate Barr (Photo by Chase Hall)
Hasten your way to Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center for a sumptuous and sublime mattress pop-up. Hästens, creators of the world’s most exclusive mattress, has unveiled a temporary space for you to live your much overdue Princess and the Pea moment (and of course post on your Insta).

Through February 16, the beloved Neiman’s outpost has an exclusive 1,500 square foot space (adjacent to the oh-so-popular cosmetics and beauty department) that showcases a sampling of the Swedish company’s divine mattresses, as well as a chic selection of bedding accessories. Neimans has been partnering with luxury fashion brands (Prada and Balmain, to name two) for years in that space on the ground floor, and it made perfect sense that they align with Hästens, given their fashionable customers have been paying more attention to personal health and wellness.

Dating back to 1852, Hästens, based in Köping, Sweden, is a family-run (six generations have been the stewards) business that works with the Royal Court of Sweden and is found in over 50 countries. Master craftsmen carefully select every detail of the bespoke beds using the finest natural materials. Their cost matches that meticulous attention in creating a perfect night’s slumber with prices ranging from $25,000 to $700,000. If you aren’t ready to plop down your Neimans card (yes, you can use it and work up your loyalty points) on one of those, you can find some entry-level prices for pillows, duvets, linens, and personalized sleep accessories.

Hästens
Alex Masotto, Mason Haunschild, Bradley Belen (Photo by Chase Hall)

The opening party was fun and fitting for the launch of such a coveted item. Flutes of champagne and delicious canapes were in abundance as guests perused and considered making that investment. Yes, investment. One of the knowledgeable reps shared with me that most of us spend close to 3,000 hours a year in bed (I did the math and they were right if you average 8 hours a night), and we should be concerned that our mattress is providing the best sleep possible.

Alas, I didn’t walk out with one of the mattresses, but I did love the swag item from the night. Guests were given sleep masks, in Hästens signature blue plaid print that was monogrammed. Those spotted sipping champagne and chatting up Bradley Belen, the dashing managing director of the MadaLuxe home division which oversees the Swedish company’s US presence, included Alex Masotto, Mason Haunschild, Jodi Kahn, Lacey Land, Alexis and JD Miller, and Bina Palnitkar Patel.

If you for some reason can’t make it to Neiman Marcus NorthPark before the pop-up comes down on February 16, rest assured (pun intended) you can always go check out the Hästens Dallas retail store at 4433 McKinney Avenue.

