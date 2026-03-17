Texas Music Legend Swoops Into The Woodlands’ Kirby Ice House, Boosting Habitat for Humanity

Kirby's Ice House hosted "Hats for Homes," and raised funds for the new Marble Creek community in Magnolia.

Texas singers Pat Green and Walt Wilkins performed at Habitat for Humanity's Hats for Homes night at Kirby Ice House.

David Piccione, Walt Wilkins, and Laura Piccione at Kirby Ice House for the Hats for Homes event. (Photo by Habitat for Humanity)

Claudine Simmons, Tina Rivera, Laura Piccione, and Vicki Johnson at Hats for Homes at Kirby Ice House. (Photo by Habitat for Humanity)

The second annual “Hats for Homes,” supporting the 2026 Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala, raised nearly $100,000, advancing Habitat MCTX’s mission of building safe, affordable housing for local families. The Woodlands’ own Kirby Ice House served as the setting for the private event, where supporters enjoyed an unforgettable private concert experience featuring celebrated Texas artists Pat Green and Walt Wilkins.

The amount raised for Habitat for Humanity is nearly the amount need to build one home in the new Marble Creek Community in Magnolia.

Hosted by David and Laura Piccione, the event brought together supporters from across Montgomery County for a memorable evening of philanthropy and celebration.

The food highlight turned out to be the mouthwatering burgers prepared by beloved Woodlands Chef Austin Simmons, and his Chef + Rancher. Adding an element of fun and personal style, a Flea Style Hat Bar delighted fashionistas and Western lovers alike as anyone could customize a hat that embodied the spirit of “Hats for Homes.”

“Events like Hats for Homes make it possible for us to continue building homes, communities and hope for families right here in Montgomery County,” Habitat executive director Vicki Johnson says. “We are so grateful for our hosts Laura and David Piccione, and our partners, and the artists lending their talents to create an unforgettable evening with lasting impact their vision.”

The Building Hope Gala plays a critical role in funding Habitat MCTX’s programs, including affordable homeownership opportunities, critical home repairs and initiatives such as Homes for Heroes that support first responders, veterans and school employees. It is a way for neighbors to help neighbors across Montgomery County have a safe and stable place to call home.

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For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County or how to get involved, go here.