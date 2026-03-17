Hats for Homes 2026
Hats for Homes Mildred
David Piccione, Walt Wilkins, and Laura Piccione
Texas Singers Wilkins Pat Green Habitat
Flea style hat bar Habitat for Humanity Kirby ice House
Kirby Ice House Hats for Homes 2026
01
06

Claudine Simmons, Tina Rivera, Laura Piccione, and Vicki Johnson at Hats for Homes at Kirby Ice House. (Photo by Habitat for Humanity)

02
06

Mildred, a future Habitat homeowner at the Hats for Homes event at Kirby Ice House.

03
06

David Piccione, Walt Wilkins, and Laura Piccione at Kirby Ice House for the Hats for Homes event. (Photo by Habitat for Humanity)

04
06

Texas singers Pat Green and Walt Wilkins performed at Habitat for Humanity's Hats for Homes night at Kirby Ice House.

05
06

Flea Style hat bar at Hats for Homes at Kirby Ice House.

06
06

Kirby's Ice House hosted "Hats for Homes," and raised funds for the new Marble Creek community in Magnolia.

Hats for Homes 2026
Hats for Homes Mildred
David Piccione, Walt Wilkins, and Laura Piccione
Texas Singers Wilkins Pat Green Habitat
Flea style hat bar Habitat for Humanity Kirby ice House
Kirby Ice House Hats for Homes 2026
Society / Featured Parties

Texas Music Legend Swoops Into The Woodlands’ Kirby Ice House, Boosting Habitat for Humanity

Pat Green Digs Hats For Homes

BY //
Claudine Simmons, Tina Rivera, Laura Piccione, and Vicki Johnson at Hats for Homes at Kirby Ice House. (Photo by Habitat for Humanity)
Mildred, a future Habitat homeowner at the Hats for Homes event at Kirby Ice House.
David Piccione, Walt Wilkins, and Laura Piccione at Kirby Ice House for the Hats for Homes event. (Photo by Habitat for Humanity)
Texas singers Pat Green and Walt Wilkins performed at Habitat for Humanity's Hats for Homes night at Kirby Ice House.
Flea Style hat bar at Hats for Homes at Kirby Ice House.
Kirby's Ice House hosted "Hats for Homes," and raised funds for the new Marble Creek community in Magnolia.
1
6

Claudine Simmons, Tina Rivera, Laura Piccione, and Vicki Johnson at Hats for Homes at Kirby Ice House. (Photo by Habitat for Humanity)

2
6

Mildred, a future Habitat homeowner at the Hats for Homes event at Kirby Ice House.

3
6

David Piccione, Walt Wilkins, and Laura Piccione at Kirby Ice House for the Hats for Homes event. (Photo by Habitat for Humanity)

4
6

Texas singers Pat Green and Walt Wilkins performed at Habitat for Humanity's Hats for Homes night at Kirby Ice House.

5
6

Flea Style hat bar at Hats for Homes at Kirby Ice House.

6
6

Kirby's Ice House hosted "Hats for Homes," and raised funds for the new Marble Creek community in Magnolia.

The second annual “Hats for Homes,” supporting the 2026 Habitat for Humanity’s Building Hope gala, raised nearly $100,000, advancing Habitat MCTX’s mission of building safe, affordable housing for local families. The Woodlands’ own Kirby Ice House served as the setting for the private event, where supporters enjoyed an unforgettable private concert experience featuring celebrated Texas artists Pat Green and Walt Wilkins.

The amount raised for Habitat for Humanity is nearly the amount need to build one home in the new Marble Creek Community in Magnolia.

Hosted by David and Laura Piccione, the event brought together supporters from across Montgomery County for a memorable evening of philanthropy and celebration.

The food highlight turned out to be the mouthwatering burgers prepared by beloved Woodlands Chef Austin Simmons,  and his Chef + Rancher. Adding an element of fun and personal style, a Flea Style Hat Bar delighted fashionistas and Western lovers alike as anyone could customize a hat that embodied the spirit of “Hats for Homes.”

David Piccione, Walt Wilkins, and Laura Piccione
David Piccione, Walt Wilkins, and Laura Piccione at Kirby Ice House for the Hats for Homes event.

“Events like Hats for Homes make it possible for us to continue building homes, communities and hope for families right here in Montgomery County,” Habitat executive director Vicki Johnson says. “We are so grateful for our hosts Laura and David Piccione, and our partners, and the artists lending their talents to create an unforgettable evening with lasting impact their vision.”

The Building Hope Gala plays a critical role in funding Habitat MCTX’s programs, including affordable homeownership opportunities, critical home repairs and initiatives such as Homes for Heroes that support first responders, veterans and school employees. It is a way for neighbors to help neighbors across Montgomery County have a safe and stable place to call home.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County or how to get involved, go here.

The Birdsall Residences

Curated Collection

Swipe
1918 Olive Street #402
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #402
Dallas, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Beth Gilbert
This property is listed by: Beth Gilbert (214) 444-4176 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #402
5420 Surrey Circle
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5420 Surrey Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
5420 Surrey Circle
11219 Leachman Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11219 Leachman Circle
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11219 Leachman Circle
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4428 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,110,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
3216 Glade Road
Colleyville
FOR SALE

3216 Glade Road
Colleyville, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3216 Glade Road
4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mindy Robbins
This property is listed by: Mindy Robbins (214) 282-1977 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,899,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
5525 Charlestown Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5525 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,625,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5525 Charlestown Drive
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X